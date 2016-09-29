Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)

Name Description

Christopher Seabrooke Mr. Christopher (Chris) Stefan Seabrooke is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Transaction Capital Ltd. Chris is a financier and investor who has been a director of more than 25 listed companies. He is currently chief executive officer (CEO) and controlling shareholder of Sabvest Limited, chairman of Metrofile Holdings Limited and Torre Industries Limited, deputy chairman of Massmart Holdings Limited and a director and audit committee chairman of Brait S.E., Net1 U.E.P.S. Technologies Inc and Datatec Limited. Chris is also a director of numerous unlisted companies including chairman of Conance Limited (UK) and General Pacific Capital Limited (Monaco), and deputy chairman of SA Bias Industries Proprietary Limited (RSA). He is a former chairman of the South African State Theatre and former deputy chairman of the inaugural National Arts Council and the founding board of Business & Arts South Africa.

David Hurwitz Mr. David Hurwitz is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Transaction Capital. David is a chartered accountant, having served his articles at Grant Thornton, Johannesburg. He has been active in debt capital markets since 1997, holding employment at both a specialist structured finance organisation and a large local bank. In 2005 he joined Transaction Capital’s founding shareholders to acquire African Bank’s Commercial Vehicle Finance division (now SA Taxi). Shortly thereafter Transaction Capital was formed, where David established and led the capital markets team for a period of five years, and later served as the CFO of SA Taxi for 18 months. He was appointed to Transaction Capital’s main board as group chief risk officer in April 2012, thereafter served as the group CFO and in January 2014 was appointed as the group CEO of Transaction Capital Limited.

Ronen Goldstein Mr. Ronen Goldstein is Finance Director, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. Ronen served his articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Johannesburg, and held positions at KPMG and Standard Bank. Ronen joined Transaction Capital in 2012 and has been involved in all aspects of the group executive office, including tax, company secretarial, remuneration and group finance. With effect from 1 December 2014, Ronen was appointed as the group’s company secretary, overseeing the company’s secretarial function and the group’s corporate governance structures. In August 2016, Ronen was appointed as financial director with responsibility for the group’s finance and accounting functions.

Mark Herskovits Mr. Mark D. Herskovits is Executive Director, Capital Management of Transaction Capital Ltd. Mark served articles at Deloitte & Touche in Johannesburg. After remaining on as a manager until 2001, he joined Rand Merchant Bank as a corporate bond investment analyst in the special projects international division. In 2007, Mark joined Transaction Capital and was involved in various acquisitions for the group. He joined the capital markets division in 2009 and headed up the team in June 2010 where he remained until his appointment in January 2014 as group CFO. In August 2016 Mark transferred to SA Taxi in the role of capital markets director with overall responsibility for the group’s capital management strategy and activities. Mark remains an executive director of Transaction Capital.

Jonathan Jawno Mr. Jonathan M. Jawno is Executive Director of Transaction Capital Ltd. After completing his articles at Arthur Andersen, Jonathan co-founded Stratvest in 1995. In 1997, African Bank (then Theta Financial Services Limited) acquired 50% of Stratvest, leading to the formation of Nisela Growth Investments. He held the position of joint CEO of Nisela Growth Investments until 2002 and went on to acquire and grow the group of companies that in 2007 became the foundation of Transaction Capital. Jonathan was appointed as an executive director in June 2010.

Michael Mendelowitz Mr. Michael P. Mendelowitz is Executive Director of Transaction Capital. After completing his articles at Deloitte & Touche in 1990, Michael cofounded Stratvest in 1995. In 1997, African Bank (then Theta Financial Services Limited) acquired 50% of Stratvest, leading to the formation of Nisela Growth Investments. Michael held the position of joint CEO of Nisela Growth Investments until 2002 and went on to acquire and grow the group of companies that in 2007 became the foundation of Transaction Capital. Michael was appointed as an executive director in December 2011.

Paul Miller Mr. Paul Miller is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Miller is an English qualified corporate lawyer, holding BComm and LLB degrees from the University of Cape Town. Mr Miller built his career at the international law firm, Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP, where he became a senior partner and led the capital markets team for a number of years. During his 25 year legal career he built an international corporate practice and executed numerous equity capital market transactions and merger and acquisition deals, with a particular focus on the real estate, financial services and technology sectors. Mr Miller is the Chief Executive Officer of Everglen Capital Proprietary Limited (formerly JMR Holdings Proprietary Limited). Further, Mr Miller is also a non-executive director of Stenprop Limited which is listed on the JSE Limited and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Roberto Rossi Mr. Roberto Rossi is Non-Executive Director of Transaction Capital Ltd. He founded Miners Credit Guarantee in 1991 to provide credit card-type facilities to mine workers. In 1998, Nisela Growth Investments (part of African Bank) acquired 50% of the shareholding in Miners Credit Guarantee. Shortly thereafter, Roberto assumed an executive role at African Bank Limited and was subsequently responsible for the establishment, acquisition and operation of several of the businesses owned by African Bank. After selling his remaining shares in Miners Credit Guarantee to African Bank in 2003, Roberto partnered with Jonathan Jawno and Michael Mendelowitz to acquire and grow the group of companies that in 2007 became the foundation of Transaction Capital.

Olufunke Ighodaro Ms. Olufunke Ighodaro has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 April 2017. Ms Ighodaro be appointed as a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and the ALCO from such date. Ms Ighodaro is a non-executive director of Datatec Limited, and previously held the positions of CFO of Tiger Brands Limited, CFO of Primedia Limited and MD of the private equity arm of Kagiso Trust Investments. Ms Ighodaro trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a BSc (Honours) from Salford University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA).

Raboijane Kgosana Mr. Raboijane (Moses) Kgosana is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant by profession, with over 34 years of accounting, audit and advisory experience within the public and private sectors. Moses was a founding member of KMMT Chartered Accountants, which merged with KPMG in 2002. Prior to retiring from KPMG in 2015, Moses held the positions of chief executive of KPMG South Africa, chairman of the Policy Board and executive director of Consumer Markets for KPMG South Africa, chairman of KPMG Africa and member of KPMG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and International Board. Moses is also a non-executive director of JSE-listed Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited, Famous Brands Limited, Imperial Holdings Limited and Massmart Holdings Limited.

Phumzile Langeni Ms. Phumzile Langeni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Transaction Capital Ltd. She is stockbroker by training, Phumzile is executive chairman of Afropulse Group Proprietary Limited, nonexecutive chairman of Astrapak Limited and Mineworkers Investment Company Proprietary Limited, a non-executive director of Massmart Holdings Limited, Imperial Holdings Limited, Primedia Proprietary Holdings Limited, St Mary’s Foundation Board, Metrofile Holdings and Redefine Properties Limited. Phumzile is also an independent non-executive director on the boards of SA Taxi and Transaction Capital Risk Services. She was previously the economic adviser to the former Minister of Minerals and Energy. Phumzile also previously worked as an executive director and vice president of dual-listed junior platinum miner, Anooraq Resources.