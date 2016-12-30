Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)

Name Description

Murray Cobbe Mr. Murray L. Cobbe is an Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Cobbe has been Chairman of the Corporation since January 1, 2012. From August 1, 2009 until December 31, 2011 Mr. Cobbe served as the Executive Chairman. Prior to that date Mr. Cobbe was President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican, positions that he had held since September 1996. Mr. Cobbe is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Dale Dusterhoft Mr. Dale M. Dusterhoft is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Trican Well Service Ltd. On August 1, 2009, Mr. Dusterhoft was appointed Trican's Chief Executive Officer. From February 2008 to August 2009, Mr. Dusterhoft served as Senior Vice President of Trican. From April 1998 to February 2008, Mr. Dusterhoft served as Vice President, Technical Services of Trican. Mr. Dusterhoft joined Trican in November 1996. Mr. Dusterhoft is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is on the board of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

Robert Skilnick Mr. Robert Skilnick is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Skilnick joined Canyon Services Group Inc. ("Canyon") in January 2016 as Vice President and Controller and as part of the acquisition of Canyon, transitioned to Trican as Vice President, Finance on June 2, 2017. Prior to joining Canyon, Mr. Skilnick spent six years as the Chief Financial Officer of a North American drilling contractor, with an additional nine years professional experience within KPMG's audit practice and as Corporate Controller for an international exploration and production company. Mr. Skilnick is a member of both the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and Canada.

Michael Baldwin Mr. Michael A. Baldwin, C.A, is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Trican Well Service Ltd. Mr. Baldwin re-joined Trican as Vice President, Finance in November 2008 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in March 2009. Mr. Baldwin had previously served various positions within Trican's finance department from October 1997 to June 2005. Prior to rejoining Trican, Mr. Baldwin was the Chief Financial Officer of Pure Energy Services Ltd. from June 2005 to November 2008.

Chika Onwuekwe Mr. Chika B. Onwuekwe is Vice President - Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Dr. Chika Onwuekwe returned to Trican in March 2017 as the Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Dr. Onwuekwe initially joined Trican in 2010 as Legal Counsel. Upon promotion to Senior Legal Counsel in July 2012, Dr. Onwuekwe’s key responsibilities included international business transactions, commercial negotiations and intellectual property. Dr. Onwuekwe left in December 2015 to serve as the first General Counsel at PTW Energy Services Ltd. Prior to joining Trican initially in 2010, Dr. Onwuekwe articled and subsequently practiced with Norton Rose Canada (formerly Macleod Dixon LLP) and MacPherson Leslie Tyerman LLP (now MLT Aikins) in Calgary. Dr. Onwuekwe was formerly an Assistant Professor of Law and Society at the University of Calgary, an Adjunct Professor of Business Law at LBS Pan African University, Lagos, Nigeria, Experienced Senior at KPMG International (Tax & Business Regulatory Division) Lagos office and a Consultant to both Justice Canada and Health Canada. Dr. Onwuekwe is a registered Canadian Trademark Agent, a member of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada (IPIC), the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Alberta. Dr. Onwuekwe obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL.B) in Nigeria, was called to the Nigerian Bar, and received an LL.M and Ph.D (inter-disciplinary) from the University of Saskatchewan. Dr. Onwuekwe volunteers with the Law Society of Alberta, the Association of Corporate Council (ACC) and African communities in Alberta.

David Girard Mr. David J. Girard is Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Mr. Girard joined Trican in June of 2012 as Vice President, Human Resources and has over 25 years of Human Resources experience in both the Forest Industry and the Oil and Gas Industry. Mr. Girard is a graduate of Athabasca University and British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Robert Cox Mr. Robert J. Cox serves as a Vice President, Canadian Geographic Region of Trican Well Service Ltd. Mr. Cox joined Trican in April 2000 and was appointed to the position of Vice President, Canadian Geographic Region in November 2008.

G. Allen Brooks Mr. G. Allen Brooks serves as Lead Independent Director of Trican Well Service Ltd. Mr. Brooks has been the President of G. Allen Brooks, LLC, an energy market and financial consulting firm, since January 2005. Mr. Brooks also serves as an advisor to PPHB, LP, a boutique oilfield service investment banking firm. Prior to forming G. Allen Brooks, LLC, Mr. Brooks was an executive director of research of CIBC World Markets Inc. from 1997 to 2005. Mr. Brooks is a Governance Fellow and a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors ("NACD") and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Kenneth Bagan Mr. Kenneth M. Bagan, LL.B., B.P.E., serves as an Independent Director of Trican Well Service Ltd. He is an independent businessman. In addition to being a lawyer by background, Mr. Bagan has more than 35 years of experience in the oilfield service industry, including 20 years as a senior officer of publicly traded oilfield service companies. Mr. Bagan spent an aggregate of 15 years with Nowsco Well Service Ltd. in a variety of operational, management and executive positions and seven years with Tesco Corporation where, at the time of departure, he was Sr. Vice President Service Operations. Although always based in Canada, a significant amount of Mr. Bagan's work has involved both international business and international law. Mr. Bagan is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors ("ICD") and has completed the ICD Director Education Program

Kevin Nugent Mr. Kevin L. Nugent, CPA, CA, serves as a Independent Director of Trican Well Service Ltd., since March 7, 2008. Mr. Nugent is a with nearly 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Since June 2014, Mr. Nugent has been the Chairman of the Board and from September 2013 to June 2014 was Executive Chairman for Hifi Engineering Inc., a private company involved in the research, development and operation of fiber optic based acoustical monitoring technologies primarily used to detect leaks in oil and gas wells and energy pipelines. Previously, between 2007 and 2013, Mr. Nugent was President of Livingstone Energy Management Corporation, a privately held entity created to provide capital to energy related companies.

Alexander Pourbaix Mr. Alexander J. Pourbaix serves as a Independent Director of Trican Well Service Ltd. Mr. Pourbaix is the Chief Operating Officer of TransCanada Corporation. TransCanada Corporation develops and operates North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and oil pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. Mr. Pourbaix is accountable for profitability and growth of all of TransCanada's business units as well as the Operations and Projects Centre of Excellence. Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Pourbaix held various positions with TransCanada Corporation including Executive Vice-President and President, Development, in which he was responsible for leading and executing on all of TransCanada Corporation's growth initiatives; President, Energy & Oil Pipelines, in which he was responsible for TransCanada Corporation's non-regulated business including the oil pipeline business as well as the company's power and unregulated gas storage business; and President, Energy. Mr. Pourbaix is a member, and past Chairman, of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association. Mr. Pourbaix is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.