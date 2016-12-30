Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)

Name Description

Michael Heier Mr. Michael E. Heier is a Independent Chairman of the Board of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Mr. Heier is the founder of Trinidad, and has been with the company since 1996. He was Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2008, and has been Chair of the Board since June 1998. Mr. Heier has approximately 40 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. He has had substantial experience in the oil and gas industry in western Canada since 1976, through his involvement with both exploration and production and oilfield services companies.

Brent Conway Mr. Brent J. Conway serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was President of Trinidad Drilling Ltd., with effect from January 10, 2012. Mr. Brent has extensive experience in oil field services, including a long history with Trinidad, having joined the company in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer. From 2008, in addition to his role as CFO, he was appointed as Executive Vice President and took on the added responsibility of Trinidad's operations. In 2012, he was appointed to the role of President. Prior to joining Trinidad, Brent worked in the energy services and financial sectors. Brent holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Certified General Accountant designation. Brent also holds an Institute of Corporate Directors designation.

Lesley Bolster Ms. Lesley Bolster serves as a Chief Financial Officer of Trinidad Drilling Ltd., with effect from January 10, 2012. She was Vice President, Finance and Treasurer of Trinidad from March 2011 to January 2012; prior thereto Corporate Controller of Trinidad from January 2009 to February 2011.

Adrian Lachance Mr. Adrian Lachance is Chief Operating Officer of the company. He joined Trinidad Drilling in 2003 as Senior Vice President – Business Development. Adrian now holds the position of Chief Operating Officer. He is also responsible for recognizing and capturing opportunities for the growth and expansion of Trinidad Drilling’s operations. He was an integral part of Trinidad’s initial move, and subsequent expansion and success in the United States. His expansive knowledge base, contacts and experience in deep, technical drilling have been a key addition to Trinidad’s management team. Prior to joining Trinidad Drilling, Adrian owned his own successful drilling business. He has extensive experience in the drilling industry, having worked in the sector for almost 30 years in the drilling, well servicing and oil sands areas.

Randy Hawkings Mr. Randy Hawkings is Executive Vice President - US Operations of the Company. Randy has over 36 years of experience in the oilfield services sector, including over 22 years of drilling engineering, both domestically and internationally, and over 14 years of drilling contractor experience, including new rig construction and footage drilling. He was a Principal of Enercon International and Enercon Engineering, providing drilling project management services for various oil companies in Western and Eastern Canada, West Texas in the United States, as well as Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela in South America.

Gavin Lane Mr. Gavin Lane is Senior Vice President - Canadian Operations of the company. He was Corporate Controller of Trinidad from March 2011 to October 2013. Prior thereto he was Controller of Canadian Drilling Operations of Trinidad from March 2008 to February 2011.

Ronald Parent Mr. Ronald Parent is Vice President - Human Resources, HSE and QMS of the Company. He was Vice President, Human Resources at ATCO Structures and Logistics from September, 2011 to March 2014. Previously he was Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services at ATCO Power from September 2008 to August 2011.

Scott Clarke Mr. Scott W. N. Clarke is Corporate Secretary of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. He is Partner of law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Barristers & Solicitors since January 2005.

Kenneth Stickland Mr. Kenneth Stanley Stickland is Lead Independent Director of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Mr. Stickland is an independent businessman. Prior to February 1, 2014, he was employed for 13 years by TransAlta Corporation, one of Canada's largest non-regulated power generation and wholesale marketing companies. At TransAlta, he held the position of Chief Business Development Officer and prior to that was the Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Stickland has been a member of various professional associations and has served as a director of several publicly listed companies. Prior to TransAlta, Mr. Stickland was a partner with the Calgary-based law firm of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and has over 30 years of experience in the area of commercial law with a specific focus on energy-related matters. Mr. Stickland is currently a director of Whitecap Resources Inc., an exploration and production company. Previously, he served as a director of Millennium Stimulation Services Ltd., a private oilfield services company specializing in coiled-tubed fracturing stimulation services.

Jim Brown Mr. Jim Brown is Independent Director of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Mr. Brown has been an independent businessman since January 2009. Prior to this, Mr. Brown was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fording Canadian Coal Trust and Elk Valley Coal Corporation, companies focused in the coal mining industry, from 2005 to 2009. He has 28 years' experience in the oil and gas industry including serving as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at High Point Resources Inc. from 2004 to 2005; Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Terraquest Energy Corp. from 2002 to 2004; Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Richland Petroleum Corp. from 1997 to 2002; and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Dorset Exploration Ltd. from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Brown is also a member of Financial Executives International Canada, and has served as President of both the Calgary and Regina chapters.

Brian Burden Mr. Brian Burden serves as Independent Director of Trinidad Drilling Ltd., effective September 11, 2013. Mr. Burden has been an independent businessman since 2010, and has more than 25 years of experience as a senior finance professional. Mr. Burden served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TransAlta Corporation, one of Canada's largest non-regulated power generation and wholesale marketing companies, from 2005 to 2010. Prior to that he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Molson Inc. from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Burden currently acts as a director of the Crius Energy Trust, an energy retailer in the US, and the Canadian Soccer Association, and is on the Advisory Council for Startech.com, a private company, engaged in manufacturing of IT business products.

David Halford Mr. David Halford serves as Independent Director of Trinidad Drilling Ltd., effective September 11, 2013. Mr. Halford is an independent businessman with over 25 years of experience. Previously, Mr. Halford was the Executive Vice President, Finance & Planning, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of ENMAX Corporation from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Halford was involved in various oil and gas companies including holding the position of Chief Financial Officer at OPTI Canada Inc. and Irving Oil Limited. Prior to entering the oil and gas industry, Mr. Halford was a partner in the Corporate Finance/Mergers and Acquisitions Group in Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Toronto office.