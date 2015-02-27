Edition:
Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)

TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,834.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
1,809.00
Open
1,825.00
Day's High
1,840.00
Day's Low
1,761.00
Volume
121,909
Avg. Vol
37,719
52-wk High
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Christoffel Wiese

74 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

T. Vaughan

49 2014 Joint Chief Executive, Executive Director

F. Esterhuyse

45 2014 Joint Chief Executive, Director

K. Nordier

48 2014 Financial Director, Executive Director

D. Harrop

45 2014 Executive Director

Hermanus Troskie

46 2014 Lead Non-Executive Independent Director

Kenneth Collins

2016 Director

Melvin Roberts

68 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

J. Wragge

67 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Christoffel Wiese

T. Vaughan

F. Esterhuyse

K. Nordier

D. Harrop

Hermanus Troskie

Mr. Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Tradehold Limited. He is a director of Maitland, an international financial services firm he joined in 1998. He brings with him an knowledge of particularly corporate structuring and financing.

Kenneth Collins

Melvin Roberts

J. Wragge

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Christoffel Wiese

197,000

T. Vaughan

251,000

F. Esterhuyse

54,000

K. Nordier

147,000

D. Harrop

143,000

Hermanus Troskie

--

Kenneth Collins

--

Melvin Roberts

--

J. Wragge

--
As Of  27 Feb 2015

