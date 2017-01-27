Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

Name Description

David Bernstein Mr. David Alan Bernstein is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ted Baker PLC., since January 9, 2013. David is Chairman of the British Red Cross. Previously he was joint Managing Director of Pentland Group Plc, Chairman of Blacks Leisure Plc, Manchester City Plc and the Football Association. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. In the New Year Honours’ List of 2014 David was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to football.

Raymond Kelvin Mr. Raymond Stuart Kelvin, CBE, is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Ted Baker PLC. He is founder of Ted Baker, has worked in the fashion industry for over 40 years. In 1973 he founded PC Clothing Limited, a supplier of womenswear to high street retailers. In 1987 Ray developed the Ted Baker brand and has been Chief Executive of Ted Baker since its launch in 1988. In the New Year Honours’ List of 2011 Ray was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the fashion industry.

Lindsay Page Mr. Lindsay Dennis Page, MA, ACA, is Group Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Ted Baker PLC. He joined Ted Baker as a Finance Director in February 1997. He joined Binder Hamlyn in 1981, became a founder member of the corporate finance department in 1986 and a partner in 1990. Binder Hamlyn subsequently merged with Arthur Andersen in 1994. Lindsay was appointed as the Group’s Chief Operating Officer in addition to his role as Group Finance Director on 8 July 2014.

Anita Balchandani Ms. Anita Balchandani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Anita is a Partner of OC&C Strategy Consultants, a leading international strategy consulting firm, and an experienced Non-Executive Director with broad international retail experience. Anita is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of AIM-listed Majestic Wine Plc, and a Non-Executive Director of Space NK Apothecary.

Andrew Jennings Mr. Andrew R. Jennings is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective February 1, 2014. Andrew has worked in the international retail industry for over 40 years at some of the world’s most respected high-end department stores. Previously he was Chief Executive Officer of the Karstadt Group in Germany and prior to this has held a number of senior executive positions at leading UK and international retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue in the USA; Holt Renfrew in Canada; Harrods and House of Fraser in the UK; and Brown Thomas in Ireland.

Jennifer Roebuck Ms. Jennifer Roebuck is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Jennifer is an experienced digital and e-commerce executive with a background in digital transformation and brand marketing, particularly in the lifestyle and clothing sector. Jennifer is the co-founder of REVL, the events app, and has wide experience working with technology led start-ups.