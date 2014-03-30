Edition:
United States

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)

TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs350.90
Open
Rs358.00
Day's High
Rs358.00
Day's Low
Rs352.00
Volume
4,633
Avg. Vol
54,771
52-wk High
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Padam Gupta

2017 Chairman of the Board

Pradeep Lohia

President - Finance

N. Brahma

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R Pansari

2017 Managing Director

Avantika Gupta

2015 Director

Ankit Saraiya

2014 Non-Executive Director

Rajendra Singh

2016 Additional Independent Director

K. Poddar

69 Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Rai

71 2006 Independent Non-Executive Director

Samarendra Roy

70 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan

74 2006 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Padam Gupta

Shri. Padam Prakash Gupta is Chairman of the Board of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Engineering and a Post Graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was associated with the Planning Commission, Government. of India, as a Financial Analyst, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited as a Management Consultant and as an Advisor in the merchant banking division of the erstwhile ANZ Grindlays Bank, Kolkata. He was the Vice President of Indian Electricals and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), and has over 33 years of experience, including 28 years in the present activity. Mr. Gupta is the present Promoter of the Company and holds 1,53,000 shares in the Company.

Pradeep Lohia

N. Brahma

R Pansari

Avantika Gupta

Ankit Saraiya

Rajendra Singh

K. Poddar

Mr. K. M. Poddar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce. He is an industrialist and has 41 years of experience in the fields of accounting and finance. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

K. Rai

Mr. K. K. Rai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Arts and a member of C.A.I.I.B. He is a retired Banking professional having 40 years of Banking experience and had held important portfolios. He was the Executive Director of Allahabad Bank.

Samarendra Roy

Mr. Samarendra Nath Roy is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He started his career with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as management trainee and thereafter joined Bharat Heavy Chemicals Limited (BHEL) in 1978 and retired as Executive Director in the year 2003.

Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan

Mr. Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He has Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and a Fellow member of the Institute of Engineers and Institute of Standard Engineers and is associated with as Chairman of Green Business Centre for the Southern Region. He is a member ofthe National Committee on Power of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was the past President of Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association. Mr. Vasudevan holds directorships in Aistom Projects India Limited, a public limited company.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Padam Gupta

11,277,000

Pradeep Lohia

--

N. Brahma

1,061,650

R Pansari

--

Avantika Gupta

--

Ankit Saraiya

--

Rajendra Singh

--

K. Poddar

--

K. Rai

--

Samarendra Roy

--

Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading