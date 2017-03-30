Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

Name Description

Anand Mahindra Mr. Anand G. Mahindra is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tech Mahindra Limited . He is currently the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Mr. Mahindra is an alumnus of Harvard College, from where he graduated Magna cum Laude (High Honours) in 1977. In 1981, he received an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School. He began his career with MUSCO, as Executive Assistant to the Finance Director. In 1989, he was appointed as President and Deputy Managing Director of MUSCO. Anand Mahindra has received several awards, including the ‘Knight of the Order of Merit’ by the President of the French Republic and the 2005 Leadership Award from the American India Foundation. He continues to be involved with Harvard and is a co-founder of the Harvard Business School Association of India, a member of the Board of Dean’s Advisors and of the Asia Pacific Advisory Council of the Harvard Business School. He also serves on the Advisory Committee of the Harvard University Asia Centre and on the Harvard Business School Advisory Council for the Initiative on Corporate Governance. Anand Mahindra is a Past President of the Confederation of Indian Industry and of the Automotive Research Association of India. Anand Mahindra is the Co-Chairman of the International Council of Asia Society, New York, and Co-President of The Euro India Centre. He is also the Founder Chairman of the Mumbai Festival, which was launched in January 2005.

Chander Gurnani Mr. Chander P. Gurnani is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the company. He is accomplished business leader with extensive experience in international business development, start-ups and turnarounds, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, CP led Tech Mahindra's transformation journey, and one of the biggest turnarounds of Indian Corporate History - the acquisition and merger of Satyam. His inimitable style of leadership, combined with his sharp focus on customer experience has helped Tech Mahindra emerge as one of the leading digital IT solution providers of India. In a career spanning 35+ years, CP has held several leading positions with Hewlett Packard Ltd, Perot Systems (India) Ltd. and HCL Corporation Ltd. CP has also served as a Chairman of NASSCOM for the year 2016-2017. An outstanding people manager, CP has an entrepreneurial style of management that is a blend of enthusiasm and dynamism. He has always focused on people's strength to bring out the best in them. 'Work hard and play hard' is his motto and he applies it to all aspects of his life with complete passion. A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, he is a distinguished and active alumnus of the Institute. CP has also been felicitated with an honorary Doctorate degree by Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology. CP has been chosen as the Ernst and Young ‘Entrepreneur of the Year [Manager]’, CNBC Asia’s ‘India Business Leader of the Year’, Dataquest ‘IT person of the Year’ - in 2013 and Business Standard ‘CEO of the Year’ in 2014. He was also awarded the ‘Best CEO of the Year’ at the Forbes India Leadership Awards held in 2015. Recent addition to the bucket was ‘Asia One Global Indian of the Year - Technology’ in 2016. CP was also listed among the top 100 global CEOs as part of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council 2016. CP strongly believes in promoting child education.

Vineet Nayyar Mr. Vineet Nayyar is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tech Mahindra Ltd., since August 10, 2015. He resigned as Managing Director of the Company effective August 10, 2012. He has had a experience in Government, international multilateral agencies and the corporate sector both public and private. He holds a Master’s degree in Development Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts and started his career with the Indian Administrative Service. He has held positions as a District Magistrate, Secretary Agriculture & Rural development for the Government of Haryana and Director, Department Of Economic Affairs, Government of India. He worked with the World Bank for over 10 years in assignments, successively being the Chief for the Energy, Infrastructure and the Finance Divisions for East Asia and Pacific. He was founding Chairman & Managing Director of the Gas Authority of India. In Private Sector, he served as the Managing Director of HCL Corporation, Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies and was also the founder & CEO of HCL Perot Systems.

Milind Kulkarni Mr. Milind Kulkarni is Chief Financial Officer of Tech Mahindra Ltd., since June 14, 2013. He has been with the Company since 2002. He is a qualified chartered accountant, and has more than 32 years of experience in Finance and Generel Management. He has worked with companied like Cadburys India Ltd., The Standard Batteries., and served as CFO of both Mastek and Venkateshwara Hatcheries.

Manoj Bhat Mr. Manoj Bhat has appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Tech Mahindra Ltd. He has been with the Company since 2006. With more than 17 years of experience in the IT Industry across various roles in Corporate Development and Finance, apart from the Planning and Commercial Functions, he is also responsible for Merger and Acquisitions and Investor Relations. An IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore alumni, Manoj has played a vital role in organization's inorganic growth and strategic Initiatiaves.

V. Parthasarathy Mr. V. S. Parthasarathy is Non-Executive Director of the company. In his role as Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) & Group CIO, he facilitates Mahindra Group in accomplishing its vision of ‘being amongst the Top 50 most admired brands in the world. He is a member of the think-tank of Mahindra Group’ssupervisory board called “Group Executive Board”. He is on board of 15 group companies, and is also a memberof the Global IT Customer Advisory Board of CISCO &APJ Customer Advisory Board of HP. Partha started his career with Modi Xerox as a Management Trainee and before he joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 2000, he was the Associate Director at Xerox. At M&M, he spearheaded functions like Finance, HR, M&A, IT and International Operations before he was appointed CFO – M&M.

Ulhas Yargop Mr. Ulhas N. Yargop is an Non-Executive Director of Tech Mahindra Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and MBA degree from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Yargop joined the M&M Group in 1992 as General Manager - Corporate Planning. He later moved to the Automotive Sector as General Manager - Product Planning, and was responsible for the product management function for automotive products. In 1994, he was appointed as General Manager, Mahindra-Ford Project, and led the M&M team working on the joint venture project with Ford Motor Company. In 1996, he was appointed as Treasurer and assumed responsibility for Corporate Finance. Since 1999, Mr. Yargop has been President — Telecom & Software Sector and a member of the Group Management Board.

Meleveetil Damodaran Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Tech Mahindra Limited since July 2008. Mr. Damodaran had been Chairman of SEBI upto February 2008. As Chairman of SEBI, he was instrumental in setting the pace for appropriate regulation of the securities market in India. His initiatives at SEBI have resulted in India’s financial markets being recognized regulated in the world. Mr. Damodaran’s prior appointments include Chairman of IDBI and Chairman of UTI. Earlier, he was Joint Secretary (Banking Division), Ministry of Finance for fi ve years. He was also a member of the Indian Administrative Service and has served as Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, apart from various assignments with the Central Government at the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Mr. Damodaran holds degrees in Economics and Law from the Universities of Madras and Delhi.

Ravindra Kulkarni Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Tech Mahindra Limited since March 2009. He holds Masters degree in Law from University of Mumbai. Having been in the legal arena for nearly four decades, Mr. Kulkarni has experience as a legal practitioner particularly on matters relating to foreign collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, public offerings for listing of securities in India as well as in international markets, infrastructure projects, etc. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co., one of India’s law firms and heads their Mumbai offi ce. He is on the Boards of several listed companies as an independent director. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee and also a faculty member of the Post Graduate Diploma Course in Securities Law at the Government Law College, Mumbai.

T. N. Manoharan Mr. T. N. Manoharan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tech Mahindra Ltd., effective July 01, 2013. He also serves as a Director of Mahindra Satyam.

Anupam Puri Mr. Anupam P. Puri is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Tech Mahindra Limited. He was a management consultant with McKinsey for 30 years, working with companies, governments and multilateral agencies on strategy and organization. He founded McKinsey’s practice in India. Since 2000, he has served as Non Executive Director of several Indian companies. His education includes a BA in Economics from Delhi University, and MA and M.Phil degrees in Economics from Oxford University.