Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)

Shri. Saroj Kumar Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. He is a gold medalist in B. Com (Hons) from Calcutta University, recipient of Rashtriya Samman from Central Board of Direct Taxes, is the Chairman of Poddar Heritage Enterprises. Under Mr. Poddar, the group has promoted various projects including joint ventures with an international corporations. The most notable of these ventures are Gillette India Ltd.- a joint venture between The Gillette Company of U.S.A. and Hettich India Private Limited, a joint venture with the Hettich Group of Germany. Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of these joint ventures. Besides above, Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, Chambal Infrastructure Ventures Limited, Simon India Limited, Texmaco Limited, Zuari Cement Limited and Zuari Industries Limited. Internationally, Mr. Poddar is on the Board of Gillette Management Inc, Boston. He is also on the Advisory Board of M/s N M Rothschild & sons India Pvt. Ltd. He served on the local Board of RBI for more than 10 years and was also on the Board of Governors of IIT, Kharagpur. Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of India-Saudia Arabia Joint Business Council, Member of the Indo-French CEO Forum, Board of Trade, Ministry of Commerce and a Member of the Court, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Mr. Poddar is the Past President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), International Chamber of Commerce- India, Indian Council of Arbitration, All India Organization of Employers (AIOE) and Council of Indian Employers (CIE).