TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

Name Description

Alain Bedard Mr. Alain Bedard, FCPA, FCA, is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is a graduate in Accounting and Finance from the Université de Sherbrooke, and began his career at KPMG in 1975. He rose to become a senior auditor within three years while obtaining his C.A. and CMA. Subsequently he served as a Controller in the forest products sector before joining Saputo in 1984 where he progressed through the ranks to become its Vice-President Finance. In 1996 he assumed management of a regional trucking firm which eventually became TFI International Inc. From the outset, Mr. Bédard introduced a bold strategic plan of expansion, based on specific criteria including profitability, market penetration and geographic expansion. He has built a strong management team and has empowered them to ensure the Corporation’s philosophy of decentralization. Through a series of acquisitions and strategic investments across Canada and the United States, Mr. Bédard has created a powerful, diversified trucking and logistics network. TFI International continually studies acquisition opportunities to further strengthen its network. The creation of shareholder value is an on-going focus and is a key priority for Mr. Bédard. Mr. Bédard’s community activities include participation in a range of humanitarian causes and support for foundations active in health and higher education. Mr. Bédard was awarded the title of Fellow by the Quebec CPA Order in February 2011.

Gregory Rumble Mr. Gregory W. (Greg) Rumble, CPA., is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of TransForce Inc. Mr. Rumble is currently the president of Contrans Group Inc., a position he has held since 2003. He has been with Contrans in an executive capacity since 1988. Contrans Group, a specialized truckload and logistics company, was acquired by TransForce in November, 2014. Mr. Rumble will continue in this role as president of Contrans Group while assuming his new duties. He began his career at the accounting firm of Clarkson Gordon before transitioning to the transportation industry in 1985 and is a 1976 graduate of the Ivey Business School at Western University.

Jean-Franois Dodier Mr. Jean-Franois Dodier is Executive Vice President of TransForce Inc. Prior to May 2011, General Manager of Besner, a subsidiary of the Corporation.

Louis Gagnon Mr. Louis Gagnon is Executive Vice President of TransForce Inc. Prior to 2016, Vice-President, Business Development of the Corporation.

Brian Kohut Mr. Brian Kohut is Executive Vice President of TransForce Inc. Prior to May 2011, President of ICS Courier and Kingsway, subsidiaries of the Corporation.

Robert McGonigal Mr. Robert McGonigal is Executive Vice President of the Company. Prior to January 2016, President of Canadian Freightways and other subsidiaries of the Corporation.

Robert O'Reilly Mr. Robert (Rob) O'Reilly is Executive Vice President of TransForce Inc. Prior to May 2011, he was President of TST group of companies, subsidiaries of the Corporation.

Martin Quesnel Mr. Martin Quesnel, CPA, CA, is Vice President - Finance of TransForce Inc., since 2009.

Josiane-Melanie Langlois Ms. Josiane-Melanie Langlois, LL.M., is Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary of TransForce Inc., since 2006.

Daniel Auger Mr. Daniel Auger is Vice President - Information Technology of TransForce Inc. From 2014 to 2015, Vice-President, Business Enablement of IWEB Technologies Inc., from 2013 to 2014, consultant for IWEB Technologies Inc. and from 2009 to 2011, Chief Information Officer of CAE Inc.

David Saperstein Mr. David Saperstein is Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions of the Company since June 28, 2016. He brings over fifteen years of experience in the global mergers and acquisitions sector. He has spent the past six years at BG Strategic Advisors, a Florida-based advisory firm focused on the logistics and supply chain industry, most recently as Managing Director. He had previously worked at Goldman Sachs in London, UK and at Deloitte in Paris, France where he advised on a range of capital market transactions for multinational companies. Mr. Saperstein received a Masters in Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University.

Margaret Smith Ms. Margaret A. Smith, CPA, CA, is Vice President - Finance, Operations Support of TransForce Inc. From 2011 to 2014, she was Director of finance of the Parcel & Courier Segment of the Corporation, prior to 2011, she was Vice-President, Finance of TForce Integrated Solutions, a subsidiary of the Corporation.

Ken Tourangeau Mr. Ken Tourangeau, CPA, CA, is Vice-President - Finance and Control of TransForce Inc. He was Vice President - Administration of the Corporation.

Andre Berard The Hon. Andre Berard is Lead Independent Director of TransForce Inc. He retired as Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Canada in January 2002 and as the Bank’s Chairman of the Board in March 2004, following more than 40 years with the Bank.

Scott Arves Mr. Scott C. Arves is Non-Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin. From 1979 to 2006, he held a variety of senior positions with Schneider National Inc. in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he became President of the Transportation Sector in 2000. From 2006 to 2015, he was President and CEO of Transport Corporation of America, Inc., a truckload carrier and logistics provider with approximately 2,100 employees and $375 million in annual revenue which was acquired by the Corporation in 2014.

Debra Kelly-Ennis Ms. Debra J. Kelly-Ennis is Director of the company. She is an experienced CEO and Corporate Board member whose executive career spans consumer-packaged goods, durables, automotive, hospitality and real estate organizations. She is the former President and CEO of Diageo Canada and currently serves on the Boards of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the world's largest travel and leisure company and Altria Group, Inc., parent company for Philip Morris USA, John Middleton US, Smokeless Tobacco Company and Ste. Michele Wines. Ms. Kelly-Ennis has been recognized as a Board Emeritus with Dress for Success, a global charity focused on putting women back to work. She served on their Board from 2007-2013. In addition, she held executive positions with General Motors Corporation, Gerber Foods Company, RJR/Nabisco, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company Foods Division.

Lucien Bouchard Mr. Lucien Bouchard, LL.L, is Independent Director of TransForce Inc. He is a Partner with the law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, where he practices corporate and commercial law, is a negotiator and mediator for significant commercial and labour disputes, and advises major corporations on strategy and policy. He was Premier of Québec from 1996 to 2001, and prior thereto successively served in the Federal Cabinet as Secretary of State and Minister of the Environment and was Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons. Prior to his political career, Mr. Bouchard was Canada’s Ambassador to France from 1985 to 1988. Mr. Bouchard is also Chairman of the Board of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

Richard Guay Mr. Richard Guay is Independent Director of TransForce Inc. He was Senior Executive Vice-President of the Laurentian Bank of Canada until his retirement in 2003. Before joining the Laurentian Bank, Mr. Guay was President and CEO of La Financière Coopérants and also held different executive positions with the National Bank of Canada. After retiring from the Laurentian Bank, Mr. Guay was involved with the Melior group, an owner and manager of senior residences, as an executive and consultant until June 2010. Mr. Guay is now a corporate director in addition to being chair of various credit committees of Fonds de Financement Immobilier Fiera FP s.e.c., Fonds de Financement d’entreprises Fiera FP s.e.c. and Fonds de Financement Mezzanine Fiera FP s.e.c. He is also a member of the credit committee of Fonds CII-ITC Centria capital s.e.c. and Stonebridge Infrastructure Debt Fund I LP.

Neil Manning Mr. Neil Donald Manning is Independent Director of TransForce Inc. He is Chairman of Coleridge Holdings Limited and is a Corporate Director. From 2002 to 2012 he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax Corporation, an industrial products distributor selling and servicing a complete range of equipment, industrial components and power systems to customers in a wide range of industries.