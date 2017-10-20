Tegma Gestao Logistica SA (TGMA3.SA)

Name Description

Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira Mr. Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He served as Commercial and Operating Manager of Transportadora Sinimbu Ltda from 1971 to 1991, becoming its Partner in 1991. He was Chief Executive Officer of Axis Sinimbu Logistica Automotiva Ltda from 1998 to 2001. In 2001, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Shareholders of Axis Sinimbu Automotiva Ltda, performing this function until March 2007. He graduated in Business Administration from Centro Universitario de Santo Andre - UniA.

Flavio Roque Garcia Silva Mr. Flavio Roque Garcia Silva has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since June 28, 2010. He joined the Company in May 2010. He has 22 years of experience in managing logistics operations in such companies as InBev, AmBev, Parmalat, Danone and Coimbra/Frutesp. He worked at the Inbev/AmBev/Brahma Group from 1996 until April 2010, serving as: Chief Logistics Officer of Inbev’s West Europe operations in 2008; Leader of the Operation Supply Project in West Europe from 2007 to 2008; National Sales and Distribution Officer in Venezuela from 2005 to 2006; Chief Sales and Direct Distribution Officer in 2004; Project Leader of the Black Belt methodology in 2003; Regional Director of Plants from 2001 to 2002; among others. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), attended a course in Finance for Executives at Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), a course at Brahma Administration, and gained a specialization degree in Industrial Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Evandro Luiz Coser Mr. Evandro Luiz Coser has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He is Shareholder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Coimex Group, and Chief Executive Officer of the holding Coimexpar. He is Member of several Boards of Directors of subsidiaries of the Coimex group and Member of the Oversight Board of the Otacilio Coser Foundation. He graduated in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo.

Ramon Perez Arias Mr. Ramon Perez Arias Filho serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer of Tegma Gestao Logistica S.A. since May 16, 2016.

Orlando Machado Mr. Orlando Machado Jr. has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He began his career and worked many years in the international coffee trade. Since 1989, he has been Director of the Coimex group. He is Executive Vice President of the holding Coimexpar, Member of the Board of Directors of several companies of the Coimex group and Member of the Oversight Board of the Otacilio Coser Foundation. He graduated in Economics from the Universidade Catolica de Santos.

Mario Sergio Moreira Franco Mr. Mario Sergio Moreira Franco has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. In January 1981, he began his career at Sinimbu, and in July 1984, he founded Sinimplast, a company that operates in the plastic packaging sector. In 1990, he purchased the Itavema Fiat dealership, beginning his activities in the automobile market. Serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Itavema-Sinumbu group, he was appointed Automobile Dealer of Ford, General Motors, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Volvo, Land Rover, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Yamaha and Suzuki. In 2006, he founded Dafra Motos, beginning his activities in the motorcycle manufacturing and commercialization sector.

Marcos Roberto Tinti Mr. Marcos Roberto Tinti serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica S.A. since November 5, 2015.