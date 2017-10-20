AES Tiete Energia SA (TIET11.SA)

Name Description

Andres Gluski Weilert Mr. Andres Ricardo Gluski Weilert serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cia Brasiliana de Energia. He is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Concessionarias Integradas do Caribe e Amarica Central, which belongs to AES Corporation and he is Chief Executive Officer of La Electricidad de Caracas. He is Member of the Board of Directors of AES Gener and Indianapolis Power & Light Company. He is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Camara de Comercio Venezuelano-americana. He was Chief Executive Officer of AES Gener in Chile, in 2001, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of EDC, from 1998 to 2000. He was also, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Banco da Venezuela - Santander Group and CANTV. He worked for Fundo Monetario Internacional and he was Managing Director of Public Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Venezuelan Ministry of Planning. He began his career as Product Manager at Procter & Gamble and Manager of New Products at Johnson & Johnson. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in International Economics and Finance and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Britaldo Pedrosa Soares Mr. Britaldo Pedrosa Soares serves as Member of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Cia Brasiliana de Energia. He has been Investor Relations Officer of the Company since October 1, 2009. He served as Trainee at Citibank from 1981 to 1992, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of CAEMI from 1992 to 1996, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jari Celulose SA from 1997 to 1998, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Aco Villares SA from 1998 to 1999, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of ELECTRO Eletricidade e Servicos SA from 1999 to 2003, Vice President of Finance of ENRON South America from 2000 to 2003, and Vice President of Finance of Prisma Energia Cone Sul from 2004 to 2005. He holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and a degree in Economic Engineering from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira Mr. Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira is Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Energia.