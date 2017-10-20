Tim Participacoes SA (TIMP3.SA)

Name Description

Franco Bertone Mr. Franco Bertone serves as Chairman of the Board of TIM Participacoes S.A. since April 11, 2013. He was an alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from April 2007 until July 2008. He worked in Telecom Argentina S.A. from 2008 to February 2013, lather as a member of the Board of Directors from April 2008 until August 2008, Chief Operating Officer from August 2008 until March 2009 and Chief Executive Officer from March 2009 until February 2013, besides being President of Telecom Personal SA from December 2010 until February 2013. He holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Universita degli Studi di Pavia in 1977.

Stefano de Angelis Mr. Stefano de Angelis serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. since May 11, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. Previously he served as Board Member of the Company during the period 2009-2010. He was also Chief Financial Officer of the Company from May 4, 2006 to December 12, 2007 and Director of Investor Relations between May 4, 2006 and September 5, 2007. Mr. Stefano de Angelis is in charge of the Administration and Control Department of Telecom Italia and is the Chief Accounting Officer of Telecom Italia Group. Mr. de Angelis is a current Board Member of Matrix S.p.A., Telecontact S.p.A., Teleenergia S.p.A and Patneth S.p.A. Before his current positions, Mr. De Angelis was the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of TIM Participacoes SA between 2006 and 2008. He also performed as Chief Administration, Finance and Control Officer of the TIM Companies in Brazil until July, 2005. Between 2002 and 2004, he was responsible for the planning and controlling operations of Telecom Italia Mobile S.p.A. in Italy. Mr. de Angelis also performed activities in the Consodata Group Ltd, H.M.C. S.p.A., Stet S.p.A. and Fiat Ge.va. S.p.A. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Stream S.p.A. between April, 2000 and June, 2000, TV Internazionale S.p.A. (La 7) between June, 2001 and December, 2002, MTV Italia S.r.L between April, 2002 and December, 2002, Officer of TVI Montecarlo S.A.M. between April, 2002 and November, 2002, Chief Executive Officer of Globo Communication S.A.M. between April, 2002 and November, 2002, and Chief Executive Officer and Officer of Consodata Group Ltd between October, 2002 and January, 2003. Mr. de Angelis holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universita degli Studi di Roma and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Scuola di Amministrazione Aziendale dell Universita degli Studi di Torino, in Italy.

Adrian Calaza Dr. Adrian Calaza serves as the Chief Financial Officer of TIM Participacoes S.A. since September 2, 2016. His former occupation was as Telecom Argentina’s CFO, from 2009 to 2016. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Belgrano and an MBA from the Universidad Del CEMA, both in Argentina.

Pietro Labriola Mr. Pietro Labriola serves as the Chief Operating Officer of TIM Participacoes S.A. He served as Chief Business Market Officer of Telecom Italia S.p.A. from January 2011 until December 2012. He also served as Chief Business Transformation Officer of Telecom Italia from January 2013 to July 2015.

Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Mr. Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville serves as the Chief Technology Officer of TIM Participacoes S.A. since February 2015. Prior to this, he served as Network Director of Vivo Participacoes S.A. from June 2011 to August 2014. He served as Implementation Engineer of Promon Electronics from 1996 to December 1998.

Jaques Horn Mr. Jaques Horn serves as Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of TIM Participacoes SA since July 2010. He worked at Tetra Pak as Legal Director from 2007 to 2010. He worked for Shell as Corporate Manager of the Holding and Legal Director of subsidiaries. He was Legal Counsel at Companhia Atlantic de Petroleo from 1992 to 1994, Lawyer at Franco, Bhering, Barbosa e Novaes for one year and Senior Consultant at Arthur Andersen for four years. He graduated in Law from Universidade Candido Mendes and specialized at Harvard and Academy of International and American Law.

Rogerio Tostes Lima Mr. Rogerio Tostes Lima serves as Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of TIM Participacoes SA since October 31, 2011. He has been Director of Investor Relations since 2008. In 1998, he was Auditor in the process of evaluation of the economic value of mobile phone companies from Telebras systems. Subsequently, he participated in management teams of mobile phone companies BCP/BSE in Sao Paulo and in the Northeast via Banco Safra. He acted as Sell-Side Analyst at Banco Safra and Banco Santander between 2003 and 2008. He holds a degree in Business Administration and gained an MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and another MBA from Ohio University.

Mario Girasole Mr. Mario Girasole serves as Member of the Executive Board and Regulatory and Institutional Affairs Officer of TIM Participacoes SA since December 13, 2010. He is Member of the Executive Board since January 2009. He joined the Company in 1997, for the regulatory and pricing area, in Rome. Previously, he was responsible for economic analysis in antitrust in law firms. From 2000 until 2003, he headed, in Brussels, the TIM group relations with the institutions of the European Union, and was appointed to the position of Deputy-Chairman of the European Mobile Sector (GSM Europe). Since 2004 in Brazil, he became Chief of Public and Economic Affairs at Telecom Italia America Latina. During this period, he worked also as Director of Entel Bolivia and Alternate Director of TIM Participacoes SA. Mr. Girasole is the Regulatory Affairs Officer of TIM Participacoes SA, since January 2009, and Member of Board of Directors and of Officers of national and international entities, including Febratel, Accel / Telebrasil, GSM Latin America, Department of Infrastructure and the House of FIESP Italo-Brazilian Trade. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and Trade from Luiss Guido Carli Libera Universita Internazionale degli Studi Sociali, obtained a Master of Legal Letters degree in International Business Law in London, a post graduate degree in Competition Policy, in International Commerce and Modern Economic History, and received Executive Education from London Business School and Harvard Business School.

Daniel Pinto Hermeto Mr. Daniel Junqueira Pinto Hermeto serves as Purchasing & Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Executive Board of TIM Participacoes SA since November 30, 2009. He began his career in 1995 as a Product and Sales Engineer at Siemens-Sao Paulo. In 1997, he held the role of Senior Engineer, performing his duties in Munich. Between 1998 and 2008, he worked for Motorola, where he worked as Manager of Purchasing and Senior Purchaser (1998-2002), Senior Manager of MP&L (2003-2004), Chief Officer of Manufacturing Operations (2005) and Chief Officer of Purchasing, Planning and Logistics (2006-2008). Between February 2008 and November 2009 he worked as the Chief Officer of Purchasing and Logistics, in Claro, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, and was responsible for the areas of Purchasing, Sourcing, Logistics and Inventory Management throughout the country. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Itajuba (1994), a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (2002), and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Executive Management from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao (2007).

Oscar Ciccheti Mr. Oscar Ciccheti serves as Director of Tim Participacoes SA since August 5, 2011. From 1997 to 2000, he held various positions on the Board of the Telecom Group in Italy as Deputy Director and Head of the Central Unit of International Affairs, and later, Head of Strategic Planning and Network Division. After working as a consultant from 2001 to 2002 at the Bank Morgan Stanley, he became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2003 of Netscalibur SpA, a company specializing in Database, where he remained until 2006. In 2007 he was appointed CEO of INFRACom Network Application SpA, a position he held until his return to the Telecom Group in Italy in January 2008, occupying the position of Director of Business Strategy and International Development until June of that year. On June 12, 2008, he was appointed Director of Market Operations, a position he held until November 2009. Subsequently, on November 6, 2009, he was appointed Chief Technology and Operations of Telecom Italia SpA. He has also been President of Matrix, Member of the Board of Directors of Olivetti SpA, Telecom Italia Foundation and the Theme and Shared Mobility Service Center Srl. Since April 2011, he is Chief Strategy Officer of Telecom Italia SpA.

Mario di Mauro Mr. Mario di Mauro serves as the Director of TIM PArticipacoes S.A. He has been the head of Strategy & Innovation (covering IT Strategic Planning, Group Strategy, and IT Business Positioning) at Telecom Italia since February 2014 in Rome, Italy. Prior to that, Mr. Di Mauro occupied several positions at Telecom Italia, namely: head of Strategic Projects from 2013 to 2014; head of Business Valuation – Mergers & Acquisitions from 2010 to 2013; head of International Planning & Control from 2008 to 2010; and head of Business Positioning & Competitive Analysis from 2006 to 2008. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Di Mauro was head of the Planning & Control & Investment Projects at Telecom Italia. From 2000 to 2001, he was responsible for Controlling Activities and from 1998 to 2001 he was a Senior Analyst Controlling Activities, both positions within the International Affairs division of Telecom Italia Mobile S.p.A., which has since merged with Telecom Italia. From 1995 to 1998, Mr. Di Mauro was a consultant and an Assistant Professor in Chieti, Italy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and an MBA from the Universita degli Studi G. D'Annunzio Chieti Pescara.

Manoel Horacio Francisco da Silva Mr. Manoel Horacio Francisco da Silva serves as Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. since April 11, 2013. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from April 2, 2009. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Fator since 2002. Before his current position, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Telemar and also managed the area of paper and cellulose from Cia Vale do Rio Doce. He worked in the Group Ericsson do Brasil for 23 years, where he reached the position of Chief Executive Officer in several companies of the Group. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Ficap and of Sharp Equipamentos Eletronicos. He also performed as the Superintendent Officer of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, being responsible for the restructuring process of the Cia Vale do Rio Doce. He has also performed as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies, such as Sadia, Bahia Sul, Group Ericson, Docenave and Telemar. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, and has also concluded the Advanced Management Program in the Harvard Business School.

Piergiorgio Peluso Dr. Piergiorgio Peluso serves as Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. since April 11, 2013. He worked at UniCredit Group SpA from 2007 to 2011. From September 2007 until June 2009 as Head Investment Banking for Italy, from June 2009 until November 2010 and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from November 2010 until June 2011 he served as Head of the Division for Italy Corporate & Investment Banking. From June 2011 until September 2012 was CEO of Fondiaria-SAI SpA and since September 2012 to date was Director of Administration, Finance and Control of Telecom Italia SpA. He was Director General of Fondiaria-SAI SpA June 2011 until September 2012 and has been Member of the Board of Directors of Telecom Italia Media SpA since October 2012. He graduated in Economic and Social Sciences from the Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in 1992.

Francesca Petralia Ms. Francesca Petralia serves as Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. since April 11, 2013. She has served at Telecom Italia SpA since 2002. From August 2002 until October 2011 she was responsible for Corporate Finance Legal Affairs, from October 2011 until February 2013 she worked in the Group Compliance Officer and since February 2013 until today is responsible for Corporate and Legal Affairs for South America. She graduated in Law from Universita degli Studi di Bologna in 1977.

Herculano Anibal Alves Mr. Herculano Anibal Alves serves as the Independent Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. He served in Amec - Associacao dos Investidores do Mercado de Capitais as Advisor of Capital Markets. He served in Comissao de Fundos de Acoes da Anbima as Vice President of Fundo de Private Equity da 2BCapital. He was Alternate Board member of BRAM - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. He was Member of Investment Committee, Member of the Asset Allocation Committee and Member of the monthly Committee of BRAM - Bradesco Asset Management S.A.

Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Mr. Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker serves as Independent Director of TIM Participacoes S.A. He is also a business administrator duly registered at the Regional Administration Council of Sao Paulo (CRA/SP). He attended several extension courses focused on Corporate Governance at the following institutions: Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC), the University of Chicago, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD, Lausanne), the National Association of Corporate Directors - Washington, and the Global Corporate Governance Forum - IFC-Washington. He has been a member of the Advisory Board of COPPEAD-RJ, Brazil, since September 2010 and a member of the Audit Boards of Fundacao TUPY and Lojas Marisa, the first since April 2010 and the second since March 2009. He has also been a Member of the Board of Directors of CRA-SP, Brazil (class entity) since October 2008 and a member of the Board of Directors of Instituto Brasileiro de Governanca Corporativa (IBGC) since March 2008. From 2006 to date, he has been on the Board of Directors of the Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo (MASP) and as an adviser of Fundacao Bienal de Sao Paulo. At TIM Participacoes, he has been a member of the Fiscal Council/Audit Committee, from April 11, 2008 to December 12, 2013; chairman of the Fiscal Council/Audit Committee from October 28, 2010 to December 12, 2013; a member and coordinator of the Statutory Audit Committee from December 12, 2013 to date; a member of the Board of Directors from May 8, 2014 to date; and a member of Control and Risks Committee from May 8, 2014 to date. He holds a degree in Law from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU) and is a lawyer duly admitted to the Brazilian Bar Association, Sao Paulo Section (OAB/SP).