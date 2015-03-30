Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TINV.NS)

Name Description

Noel Tata Mr. Noel Naval Tata is Non-Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board of Tata Investment Corporation Limited. He holds B.A. (Economics) University of Sussex IEP, INSEAD, France. Directorships held in other companies (excluding private and foreign cos.): Trent Ltd. (Vice Chairman), Tata International Ltd. (Managing Director), Landmark Ltd. (Chairman), Titan Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Trent Hypermarket Ltd. (Chairman), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd. (Chairman).

F. Subedar Mr. F. N. Subedar is Non-Executive Non Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Tata Investment Corporation Limited., since June 24, 2010. He holds B.Com, A.C.A., A.C.S. Directorships held in other companies (excluding private and foreign cos.) : Tata Services Ltd. Ewart Investments Ltd. Pantone Finvest Ltd., Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd., Tata Petrodyne Ltd., Tata Sky Ltd., Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., TS Investments Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd. and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.

Amit Dalal Shri. Amit N. Dalal is Executive Director - Investments, Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited, since January 01, 2010. He was appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director on 19th June, 2008. Mr. Dalal has obtained his MBA from the University of Massachusetts, USA. He is a member of the Bombay.Stock Exchange and is the Managing Director of ANSec Ltd., one of the top stock broking companies. He was formerly a partner of the erstwhile broking and merchant banking firm, Dhirajlal Maganlal & Sons. Mr. Dalai is also the Joint Managing Director of Kapsales Ltd. and a Director on the Boards of various companies and is associated with certain charitable institutions.

Ardashir Dubash Mr. Ardashir B. K. Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited, since August 28, 1984. Mr. Dubash is a top businessman and a Director of several companies and a Trustee of various Charitable organisations & NGOs. He has wide experience in business and industry.

Zubin Dubash Mr. Zubin S. Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited. Mr. Dubash holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a Masters in Business Administration from The Wharton School, Philadelphia. He is also a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England and" Wales and has over 24 years of experience in finance and business development. Mr. Dubash is at present Group Executive President & Director of ATC Tires Pvt. Ltd. Prior to this, Mr. Dubash" was the Managing Director and Head India, DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd., Global Private Equity, and earlier he was the Group CFO and a key member of the leadership team of WNS Holdings Ltd. (an NYSE listed company). Mr. Dubash was also associated with.Tatas upto'the year 2000.

Pradip Shah Shri. Pradip P. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited, since June 19, 2008. Mr. Shah holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a qualified Cost Accountant. He was a founder Managing Director of the Credit Rating Information Services of India Ltd. (CRISIL), India's first and credit rating agency. Prior to founding CRISIL, Mr. Shah assisted in the setting up of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. in 1977, before which he was a Project Officer at ICICI-Ltd. Mr. Shah has also served as a consultant to USAID, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Shah is presently the Chairman of IndAsia Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd., a corporate finance and private equity advisory business, which he started in April 1998. He also helped'establish the Indocean Fund in 1994 in association with affiliates of Chase Capital Partners and Soros Fund Management. Mr. Shah is a Director on the Boards of many companies and a member of the various committees set up by the Government of India, Chambers of Commerce/Reserve Bank of India, etc.