Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.BO)

Name Description

Om Bhatt Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt is Independent Chairman of the Board of Tata Steel Limited. Mr. O. P. Bhatt was the former Chairman of State Bank of India, which is India's commercial bank. Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt is now on the Boards of reputed Indian and foreign companies.

Bimlendra Jha Mr. Bimlendra Jha is Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel UK of the Company. Mr Jha is currently Executive Chairman of Tata Steel Europe's Long Products Europe business and has successfully led the divestment process that resulted in the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Greybull Capital on April 11. Mr Jha, in this new position, will report to Hans Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel Europe. He will be supported by a team of executives drawn across functions including operations, procurement, finance, human resources and commercial. Mr Bimlendra Jha is a Ceramic Engineer from IT-BHU, Varanasi, and has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Prior to his roles with Tata Steel Europe, Mr Jha was Vice President, Long Products Business of Tata Steel. Prior to that, he held a chief of staff role, Principal Executive Officer (PEO) serving two Managing Directors of Tata Steel, Mr B. Muthuraman and Mr H.M. Nerurkar. He also served as the Secretary of Group Corporate Centre which was the apex co-ordination forum of Tata Steel's worldwide operations. He was the Executive-In-Charge of Tata Growth Shop, a capital equipment manufacturing business of Tata Steel before being appointed as PEO. He is acknowledged as having had a significant part in turning this business unit around using his skills in Theory of Constraints and other improvement philosophies.

Thachat Narendran Mr. Thachat Viswanath Narendran has been appointed as Managing Director - Designate, Additional Director of Tata Steel Limited effective November 1, 2013. Mr. Narendran worked in the International Trading Division of Tata Steel from 1988 to 1997 wherein he spent five years in Dubai looking after Tata Steels' exports to the Middle East. From 1997 to 2001 he spent time in Tata Steels' marketing and sales division and was involved in market development work for the Cold Rolling Mill Project, Supply Chain Management, Sales Planning etc. From 2001 to 2003 he was the Chief of Marketing & Sales (Long Products) and played a key role in building the 'Tata Tiscon' brand and the distribution network for the same. From 2003 to 2005 he worked with Mr. Muthuraman, the then Managing Director of Tata Steel as his Principal Executive Officer. He was actively involved in the Tata Steel's first overseas acquisition, NatSteel and was seconded there as an Executive Vice President in 2005. He ran operations in NatSteel thereafter as the Deputy President (Operations) and took over as the President & CEO on 1st January 2008. He played a key role in the integration of NatSteel and Tata Steel.

Koushik Chatterjee Mr. Koushik Chatterjee is Group Executive Director - Finance and Corporate of TATA STEEL LIMITED. He was Chief Financial Officer, Group Executive Director - Finance and Corporate, Executive Director of Tata Steel Limited. He has been appointed as Group Executive Director - Finance and Corporate of the Company effective November 1, 2013. In 1999 he was transferred to Tata Sons Limited in the Group Executive Office. He re-joined Tata Steel as Joint Chief Financial Controller (Corporate) in 2003 and was subsequently, designated as Chief Financial Controller (Corporate). With effect from August 1, 2004, Mr. Chatterjee has been appointed as Vice President (Finance), Tata Steel. Mr. Chatterjee began his career as Industrial Trainee in Britannia Industries and worked as an Audit Senior in S B Billimoria & Company before joining Tata Steel in 1995.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran Mr. N. Chandrasekaran is an Additional Director of the Company.

Dinesh Mehrotra Shri. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Steel Limited since October 22, 2012. He is an honours Graduate in Science from the University of Patna. Mr.Mehrotra has attended several important knowledge forums in India and abroad and is associated with the apex training institutes of insurance in India like the National Insurance Academy and the Insurance Institute of India. He is Chairman of LIC of India and Director of ITC Limited.

Jacobus Schraven Mr. Jacobus Schraven is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Steel Limited. Mr. Schraven was appointed a Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Corus Group plc. in December 2004. Additionally, in 2005 he was appointed a member and chairman of the supervisory board of Corus Nederland BV (now renamed Tata Steel Nederland BV). He had an international career with the Royal Dutch Shell Group and became chairman of the board of Shell Nederland BV. He was also president of the Confederation of The Netherlands Industry and Employers and a vice-chairman of Business Europe. Currently, he is a chairman of the supervisory board of Stork B.V. and of the Trust Foundation Unilever N.V. Additionally, he is a member of the supervisory board of NUON Energy B.V. and of BNP OBAM NV. He is also Chairman of the board of trustees of the Netherlands Blood Institute Sanquin, Chairman of the Netherlands Normalisation Institute and treasurer of the Carnegie Foundation (Peace Palace in The Hague). Mr. Schraven is a Commander of the Order of Orange Nassau (Netherlands) and an Officer of the l'Legion d'Honneur (France).