Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

Name Description

S. Subramaniam Mr. S. Subramaniam is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

A. Rajaram Mr. A. R. Rajaram is the Head - Legal, Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Titan Company Limited, since March 2010.

Bhaskar Bhat Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is the Managing Director and the Executive Non- Independent Director of Titan Company Limited.

Harish Bhat Mr. Harish Bhat is the Director- nominee of Tata Sons Limited and was appointed as an additional director on 20th April 2015. Mr. Bhat holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he was ranked first in the graduating batch, winning the IIMA Gold Medal for Scholastic Excellence, and also holds a B.E. (Hons.) degree in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Services Limited, Infiniti Retail Limited and Trent Limited. Mr. Bhat serves as a member of the Group Executive Council of Tata Sons Limited.

T. Arun Mr. T. K. Arun is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of TIDCO for Titan Industries Ltd., since July 31, 2012. He also serves as General Manager & Secretary of Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO). Mr. Arun holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

Noel Tata Mr. Noel Naval Tata is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group for Titan Industries Ltd since August 2003. He has knowledge and experience in sales and marketing and possesses in retailing business. He holds B.A. (Economics) from University of Sussex and IEP, INSEAD, France.

Tirumalai Balaji Mr. Tirumalai Kumar Balaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since March 1986. He is an Industrialist with business experience. List of Public Companies in which outside Directorships: Lucas TVS Ltd., India Nippon Electricals Ltd., Sundaram Clayton Ltd., Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd., Lucas Indian Service Ltd., T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterpise Ltd., TVS Automotive Systems Ltd., TVS Investments Ltd., TVS Credit Services Ltd.

Vinita Bali Ms. Vinita Bali is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since October 2006. She is presently Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries Ltd. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University and MBA at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. She pursued postgraduate studies in Business and Economics at Michigan State University. Ms. Vinita Bali is a qualified manager with national and international experience and had held several positions in Cadbury India and Coca-Cola.

Das Narayandas Prof. Das Narayandas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd since April 2011. He is the James J. Hill Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. He is currently the Chair of Harvard Business School Executive Education’s Advanced Management Program and co-chair of the Building Client Management Capabilities in professional service fi rms. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Technology degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management and a Ph.D. in Management from Purdue University, USA.

Hema Ravichandar Mrs. Hema Ravichandar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Titan Industries Ltd., since March 30, 2009. Mrs. Hema Ravichandar is a practicing in the field of Human Resource Development and has served as Senior Vice President & Group Head - Human Resources Development of Infosys Technologies Ltd., till July 2005. She holds B.A. Economics from University of Chennai and Post Graduate Diploma in Management, IIM Ahmedabad.