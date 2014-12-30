Tarkett SA (TKTT.PA)

Name Description

Didier Deconinck Mr. Didier Deconinck is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique de Zurich and received additional training in marketing at the Wharton Business School and in finance at INSEAD. Mr. Deconinck has been Chairman of Tarkett’s Supervisory Board since 2005. He has been a member of the Management Board and of the Bureau of Shareholder Meetings (as representative of DDA) of SID, a family company holding shares of the Company, since 2013. He was a Managing Director of Societe Investissement Familiale (SIF), a holding company controlling the Company, until its initial public offering in 2013. He is also the Vice President and Managing Director of Monin, a French hardware manufacturer for the building and industrial sectors, which he also co-founded. From 1979 to 1984, Mr. Deconinck was the Managing Director of Allibert-Mobilier-de-Jardin, a garden furniture manufacturer. He then became Managing Director of the Video division of Thompson and an executive officer of its German holding company, DAGFU, until 1987, then, until 1990, General Manager of Domco, a company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the largest Canadian flooring manufacturer. Mr. Deconinck is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Conseil International de la Chasse et de la Faune Sauvage and the Musee de l’Armee.

Michel Giannuzzi Mr. Michel Giannuzzi has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Tarkett SA since September 2007. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Acting President Tarkett Western Europe. He has spent his entire career in various industries - beginning in 1989 with Michelin. From his initial diverse industrial responsibilities in France and the United Kingdom, he went on to manage a production unit specialized in tires C3M, before taking on the responsibility of re-engineering the Supply Chain in Europe prior to becoming CEO of Michelin Japan. In 2001, he joined the Valeo Group as Vice President, successively in charge of the global Electrical Systems (2001) and Wiper Systems (2003) business. Mr. Giannuzzi is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and of the Harvard Business School.

Fabrice Barthelemy Mr. Fabrice Barthelemy has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Tarkett SA since January 2008. He started his career in 1991 as an Industrial Controller with Snecma Engines. He joined the Valeo Group in 1995 and moved to the United Kingdom, where he was Financial Controller of a factory and subsequently a division. Between 2001 and 2003, he was Financial Controller of the Lighting Division at Angers France and then became Financial Director of Valeo Connective Systems. From 2005 to 2007, he held the post of Financial Director of Valeo Wiper Systems. He is a graduate of ESCP (Paris).

Antoine Prevost Mr. Antoine Prevost has been Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Operations at Tarkett SA since 2011. He held different managerial positions with Vallourec between 1995 and 2011. He holds a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris.

Vincent Lecerf Mr. Vincent Lecerf serves as Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Tarkett SA and he joined the Company in 2008. Mr. Lecerf has spent most of his professional career in human resources management. Before joining Tarkett SA, he was director of human resources of the Norbert Dentressangle group. Prior to that, Mr. Lecerf held various human resources roles within companies such as Rhodia, Poclain, Hydraulics and Valeo. Mr. Lecerf is a graduate of EDHEC Business School and has a post-graduate diploma in organizational sociology from Paris Dauphine.

Anne-Christine Ayed Ms. Anne-Christine Ayed has been Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President of Research, Innovation and Environment of Tarkett SA since 2009. Previously, Ms. Ayed held various managerial and R&D positions with Dow Chemicals in Switzerland, Germany and the United States. She holds a doctorate in polymer chemistry.

Stephanie Couture Ms. Stephanie Couture serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Group General Counsel at Tarkett SA and she joined the Company in 2000. She was previously a lawyer in the civil and administrative courts of Canada and was an in-house counsel for Unibroue. Ms. Couture holds a degree from the University of Montreal and has been a member of the Quebec bar since 1993.

Jeff Buttitta Mr. Jeff Buttitta has been Member of the Executive Committee and President of Tarkett North America at Tarkett SA since 2007. He was Chief Executive Officer of Johnsonite Inc for 15 years prior to the acquisition by Tarkett SA in 2005. He has professional management experience across finance, sales, marketing, manufacturing, human resources and field installation services during his career. Prior to joining Johnsonite, he was Vice President of Operations for a high end manufacturer of commercial contract furniture for Hauserman Inc. He has a degree in Business and Accounting from the Baldwin-Wallace College, the United States.

Eric Daliere Mr. Eric Daliere has served as Member of the Executive Committee and President of Tarkett Sports at Tarkett SA since October 2009. He has background in project management and operational improvement, having spent the past 10 years with KKR Capstone running business projects and taking interim leadership roles. He previously worked for the Boston Consulting Group and the AmeriCares Foundation. He obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Slavoljub Martinovic Mr. Slavoljub Martinovic has been Member of the Executive Committee and President of Tarkett Eastern Europe at Tarkett SA since January 2013. Previously, he worked for Sintelon from 1996 until its acquisition by the Group in 2002. He holds a degree from the Novi Sad Technological Faculty (Univerzitet u Novom Sadu).

Glen Morrison Mr. Glen Morrison is Member of the Executive Committee - President Tarkett North America of Tarkett SA. He has been the President and CEO of the Group’s North American division since May 2015. Previously, he worked for five years as President of Building and Construction Systems Business (BCS) in Alcoa, a global lightweight metals leader. Glen has spent the majority of his career in the building and construction industry working both in the US and in Europe. He has a degree in Business Studies from Lanchester Polytechnic (Coventry) in the U.K.

Remco Teulings Mr. Remco Teulings is Member of the Executive Committee and President of Tarkett EMEA of Tarkett SA. He has been president of the EMEA division since December 2012. Previously, he was Managing Director for Central Europe for Knauf Insulation where he started early 2007 as Group Marketing Director. He received a Bachelor degree in Economics, a Master degree in sociology from the University of Amsterdam and an executive M.B.A from the Asian Institute of Technology.

Gerard Buffiere Mr. Gerard Buffiere is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and obtained an MSc degree from Stanford University. He is a Director of Imerys, a member of the Supervisory Board of Wendel and a Senior Adviser of the Sagard et Ergon Capital Partners fund. He also manages Societe Industrielle du Parc and GyB-Industrires, which he founded. Mr. Buffiere began his career in 1969 in the Mergers and Acquisitions department of Banexi before joining Otis Elevator in1974. In 1979, he was appointed CEO of the Electricity Control division of Schlumberger, and then, in 1989, Chairman of the Electronic Transactions division. From 1996 until late 1997, he acted as CEO of the Industrial Equipment branch of Cegelec. In early 1998, he joined Imetal, which then became Imerys, as a member of the Management Board responsible for the Materials and Construction and the Minerals for Ceramics divisions, and then, in 2000, the Pigments and Additives division. In 2002, he became the Chairman of the Management Board of Imerys, and was then appointed as CEO upon the change in the group’s structure in 2005, a position which he held until 2011.

Josselin de Roquemaurel Mr. Josselin de Roquemaurel is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He is also a Director of Acteon Group Ltd (United Kingdom). Mr. de Roquemaurel is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure de Fontenay/Saint-Cloud, and holds a degree from HEC. He is a Vice-President of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where he has worked since 2005. He has been in charge of investments in various European countries. From 2001 to 2005, he was employed with JPMorgan & Co. as an analyst and then as an associate in the Investment Banking department.

Bernard-Andre Deconinck Mr. Bernard-Andre Deconinck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris. He is a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board. Since 2013, he has been Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Bureau of Shareholders’ Meetings (as the representative of Heritage Fund) of SID, a family company holding shares of the Company. He was a member of the Management Board of Societe Investissement Familiale (SIF), a holding company controlling the Company, until its initial public offering in 2013. He began his career with the Group in 1969 as an engineer, then held positions in operational management (factories and divisions), then in as vice-president of purchasing, investing, style, research and Group development.

Eric Deconinck Mr. Eric Deconinck serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He is also Chairman of the Strategy and Marketing Committee of the Company. Mr. Deconinck holds a degree from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lyon and served in the military as a part of the Chasseurs Alpins. Mr. Deconinck is a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board. He has been a member of the Management Board and Chairman of the Bureau of Shareholder Meetings (as representative of Demunich) of SID, a family company holding shares of the Company, since 2013. He was a Managing Director of Societe Investissement Familiale (SIF), a holding company controlling the Company, until its initial public offering in 2013. At Sommer Allibert, he was Managing Director of the subsidiary Sommer Bresil from 1976 to 1981, and then President of Allibert Habitat from 1993 to 1997. Mr. Deconinck began his career with Publicis and then worked as a Budget Manager for Euro-Advertising from 1972 to 1976. He subsequently joined L’Oreal, where he was Managing Director of Garnier from 1981 to 1985 and then Managing Director of Lancôme from 1985 to 1988. He then joined LVMH as President of Christian Lacroix from 1990 to 1991. He founded and developed the consulting firm Marketing and Business from 1998 to 2013.

Jacques Garaialde Mr. Jacques Garaialde is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Eric La Bonnardiere Mr. Eric La Bonnardiere is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. He holds degrees from Supelec and HEC. He began his career in 2006 as a consultant for the strategic consulting firm Advancy where he focused on projects relating to industries and distribution. In 2009, he cofounded Evaneos.com, and he is currently its Chief Executive Officer. Evaneos.com, a website focusing on travel and leisure, has become a European leader on its segment, with an average annual growth rate of 100% since its founding and a presence in 5 countries.

Francoise Leroy Ms. Francoise Leroy is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tarkett SA. She graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce et Administration des Entreprises de Paris. She started her career in 1975 at Union Industrielle d'Entreprise in 1975. She joined Elf Aquitaine in 1982, where she held various positions in financial management. In 1998, she became the Director of Financial Communications, and then, in 2001, she became Director of Chemical Subsidiaries Operations in the finance department of Total following its merger with Elf Aquitaine. She has also been the secretary general of Total’s Chemical division since 2004 and a member of its Steering Committee since 2006. From January 2012 to June 2013, she was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions-Disposals.