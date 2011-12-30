Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (TL5.MC)

Name Description

Alejandro Echevarria Busquet Mr. Alejandro Echevarria Busquet serves as Chairman of the Board at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. since May 15, 1996. Until 2016 he was also Independent Member of the Board. He is Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Correo from 1980 till February 2001. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of AEDE and acted as Chairman of Associate publishers for TEVISA and Chairman of Basque Entrepreneurs in 2005 and 2006. He received such awards as Premios Jaume de Cordelles (ESADE), Best Basque Entrepreneur, Best Business Management, Business Values in Media Communication and Miguel Moya award. In addition, he acts as Director of Consulnor, CVNE, Endesa, El Diario Vasco, El Diario Montanes and El Correo, Vice President of Deusto Business School and Executive Trustee of Foundations such as Novia Salcedo, Plan Espana and FAD. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Deusto.

Paolo Vasile Mr. Paolo Vasile serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since March 29, 1999 and was appointed as CEO on March 30, 1999. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. Until he joined Telecinco in September 1998, he was Head of the Production Center of Mediaset in Rome and Assistant General Manager of Mediaset. Moreover, he acts as Director of Publiespana SAU, Chairman of Telecinco Cinema SAU, Conecta 5 Telecinco SAU and Grupo Editorial Tele5 SAU.

Fedele Confalonieri Mr. Fedele Confalonieri serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since February 2, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since December 21, 2000. He is Member of the Company's Audit, Executive, Nominating and Remuneration Committees. He started his professional career in the field of Audiovisual Communication and Production. During his professional career, he was appointed Member of the Executive Committee and Council of Confindustria y Assolombarda as well as Chairman of Associazione Televisioni Nazionali (National Television Association) in the framework of the Federazione Radio Televisioni (Radio and Television Federation). In addition, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee of Assonime, Board Member of Il Giornale, Italian daily newspaper, and Gestevision Telecinco SA. He graduated in Law from Universita degli Studi di Milano.

Giuseppe Tringali Mr. Giuseppe Tringali serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since July 28, 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since March 29, 2004 and was named its CEO in May 2004. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He started his professional career during his university studies in Rome, when he joined SIPRA, a subsidiary of RAI. From 1981 till 1983, he worked as Head of South-Central Italy in Publikompas, advertising dealership for The Fiat Group. In May 1983, he continued his career in Publitalia, advertising for Mediaset Group, as Head of the South-Central Italy. He went through different management positions until 1989, when he moved to the headquarters in Milan. In 1996, he was appointed Managing Director of Publitalia and in 2000 he became Director of Publieurope, international subsidiary, based in London. Since October 2001 he has acted as CEO of Publiespana and Publimedia Gestion. Moreover, he was also appointed Director of Publitalia in 2002. In addition, he became Member of The International Advisory Board of IE Business School in 2006.

Massimo Musolino Mr. Massimo Musolino serves as General Director of Management and Operations, Executive Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. In addition, he acts as Director of Premiere Megaplex SA, Conecta 5 Telecinco SAU, Edam Acquisition, Publiespana SAU and Corporacion de Medios Radiofonicos Digitales SA, as well as Vice President of DTS Distribuidora de Television Digital SA. In 1986, he joined Sirius Group spa in Milan as Controller. In 1988, he joined Fininvest SpA in the Planning and Control Division. In March 1994, he was named Head of Management Control of Gestevision Telecinco SA. In 1996, he was appointed Director of Operations and Control. He held this position until his appointment as Deputy General Management of Telecinco in 1998. In January 2000, he returned to Italy to RTI, a company that manages all TV channels of Mediaset Group, as the Deputy General Manager. In early 2002, he returned to Spain, where he was appointed Managing Director of Telecinco, the position that he currently holds. In July 2007, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mediacinco Cartera, S.L. Since April 9, 2008, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Universita degli Studi di Siena and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universita degli Studi di Torino.

Mario Rodriguez Valderas Mr. Mario Rodriguez Valderas has served as Executive General Director, Secretary at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since April 9, 2014. Prior to this, he was Corporate General Manager and Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors at the Company. He was Executive Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from January 4, 2009, to March 12, 2010. He has also acted as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors at Grupo Editorial Tele5 SAU, Canal Factoria de Ficcion SAU and Mediacinco Cartera SL. He started his career at the administrative law office of Professor Santiago Munoz Machado, where he worked from 1991 to 1998. In 1998 he joined Telecinco's Legal and Internal Audit Department. He holds a Masters degree in Law.

Lazaro Garcia Herrero Mr. Lazaro Garcia Herrero serves as Director of Corporate Marketing at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Director of Marketing and Communication of Publiespana.

Ghislain Barrois Mr. Ghislain Barrois has been Director of Cinema and Rights Acquisition Division at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2010. Prior to this, he was External Production Director at the Company.

Mirta Dragoevich Fraerman Ms. Mirta Dragoevich Fraerman has been Director of Communication at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2014. Prior to this, she was Director of Communication and External Relations Division at the Company.

Julio Madrid del Olmo Mr. Julio Madrid del Olmo has been Director of Megaplex Premiere at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2014. Prior to this, he was Commercial Director of Publiespana at the Company.

Gaspar Mayor Tonda Mr. Gaspar Mayor Tonda has been Commercial Director at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2014. Prior to this, he was Commercial Director of Publiespana at the Company.

Pedro Maria Piqueras Gomez Mr. Pedro Maria Piqueras Gomez has been Director of News Division at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2014. Prior to this, he was Director of Informativos Telecinco Division at the Company.

Giuseppe Silvestroni Mr. Giuseppe Silvestroni has been Director of Productions Division at Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Director of Publiespana at the Company.

Giuliano Adreani Mr. Giuliano Adreani serves as Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since September 26, 2001. He is Member of the Company's Audit, Executive and Nominating and Remuneration Committees. From 1962 to 1994, the year he joined Mediaset Group, he worked at Sipra, an advertising concession company of Rai. In 1991 he was appointed General Manager of the same company. In addition, he acts as Managing Director of Mediaset SpA, Chairman and Managing Director of Publitalia '80 SpA, Chairman of Digitalia 08 Srl, Board Member of R.T.I., Gestevision Telecinco SA, Medusa Film SpA, Auditel, Board Member and Deputy Chairman of Publiespana, and Member of the Executive Committee of Unione del Commercio del Turismo dei Servizi e delle Professioni of the Province of Milan.

Marco Giordani Mr. Marco Giordani serves as Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. since May 7, 2003. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Gestevision Telecinco SA, Publitalia 80 SpA, Med Due Srl, Edam Acquisition Holding I Cooperatief UA and Medusa Film SpA, as well as Managing Director of RTI SpA. He graduated in Business Administration from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in Milan in 1984.

Alfredo Messina Mr. Alfredo Messina serves as Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. since June 30, 1995. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He worked as Production Group Controller at Olivetti and as Central Manager of Administration, Finance, Planning and Control at Alitalia. In 1989 he joined IRI as Central Manager of Planning and Control. In January 1990 he joined Fininvest S.p.A. as General Manager and in 1996 he was appointed Managing Director for the Group’s administration and control, holding a supervision function over Large-Scale Retail, Insurance and Financial Products. Moreover, he serves as Acting Deputy Chairman of Mediolanum SpA, Chairman of Mediolanum Assicurazioni SpA and Mediolanum Vita SpA, as well as Board Member of Gestevision Telecinco SA and Molmed SpA. He graduated in Business Administration.

Jose Ramon Alvarez Rendueles Dr. Jose Ramon Alvarez Rendueles serves as Independent Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since July 28, 2004. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He also acts as Chairman of Company's Audit and Compliance Committee since 2015. Moreover, he has acted as Deputy Director of Studies of the Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Juliana Constructora Gijonesa de Caudal SA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Financiera Reunida SA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco Zaragozano, Member of the Board of Directors of Uninsa, Ensidesa, Hunosa, Urbis, Foreing Bank of Spain, Dragados y Construcciones, Hispano Olivetti, Iberduero, Mare Nostrum, Portland Valderrivas, Aristrain, Grucysa, Cofipsa, Duro Felguera, Arbed and Aceralia. He graduate in Law from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universidad Santa Maria in Caracas.

Francisco de Borja Prado Eulate Mr. Francisco de Borja Prado Eulate serves as Independent Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion S.A. since July 28, 2004. He is Member of the Company's Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He has acted also as Vice Chairman of Lazard Espana and Director of Recoletos Grupo de Comunicacion SA. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Endesa SA and Mediobanca's Branch in Spain, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Audit and Compliance Committee of Endesa SA and President of Almagro Asesoramiento e Inversiones SA.

Angel Durandez Adeva Mr. Angel Durandez Adeva serves as Independent Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. since May 20, 2004. He acts as a Member of the Company's Audit and Compliance, Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He served Member of the Company's Audit and Nominating and Remuneration Committees. He is Mercantile Professor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Founder Member of the Register of Auditors Economists. He joined Arthur Andersen in 1965 and became partner in 1976. He has been Member of the World Council of Andersen Worldwide and Director of its offices in Madrid and Barcelona. In March 2004, he was appointed President of INFORMACION Y CONTROL DE PUBLICACIONES SA. In July 2004, he was appointed Independent Director of Gestevision Telecinco SA. He is Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Repsol YPF, Director of Arcadia Capital SL and Director of Iroko Films SL. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.