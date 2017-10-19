TeamLease Services Ltd (TLSV.NS)

Name Description

Manish Sabharwal Mr. Manish Mahendra Sabharwal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder of the company. Since September 03, 2015. He holds a master's degree in management from the Wharton School in 1996 and is an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer. Manish provides leadership at the Board level and sets our strategies and directions. He is also our chief external spokesperson. In 1996 he co-founded India Life, a human resource outsourcing company that was acquired by Hewitt associates in 2002. He was chief executive officer of Hewitt Outsourcing (Asia) in Singapore. Manish also serves on various state and central government committees on education, employment and employability and has written articles which have featured in the Indian Express, Financial Express, Live Mint, Business Today, Business Standard and Economic Times. Manish headed the sub-committee for planning commission on remodelling of apprenticeship training as another mode for on the job training as the Chairman for the committee. He is currently a nominated member on the board of management of the Indira Gandhi National Open University ("IGNOU") and of the Central Advisory Board of Education – the highest advisory body to advise the Centre and State Governments in the field of education. Additionally, he serves on the executive committee of the chief minister’s advisory council, planning department of the Government of Rajasthan. Manish is also part of the expert committee on innovation (Niti Aayog). Manish has been nominated as a member of the board of Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Ashok Nedurumalli Mr. Ashok Kumar Nedurumalli is Co-Founder, Managing Director, Director of the company. Since September 03, 2015. Ashok oversees our operations and represents our Company in forums with major clients. Ashok holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi and a diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He is a first generation entrepreneur with 17 years of experience in the industry of human resource services. Prior to his current position, he was a director of India Life Capital Private Limited, a pension and provident fund asset management company. He has been awarded the “Skills Champion of India” award in the category of Skills Champion: Emerging Warrior for his outstanding contribution to the field of skills development.

N. Vishwanath Mr. N. Ravi Vishwanath is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bangalore University, and is a fellow of the ICAI. He has over 21 years of experience in the finance sector. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Sun Microsystems India Private Limited and was the Vice President – Finance at Global Symphony Software India Private Limited. He has been with our Company since February 14, 2011.

Rituparna Chakraborty Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty is Senior Vice President - Staffing of the Company. She holds a post-graduation diploma in management from Goa Institute of Management, Ribandar, Goa. She has over 14 years of experience in marketing and sales. Prior to joining our Company, she was the client manager at India Life Pension Services Private Limited and key accounts manager (sales) at Monster.com (India) Private Limited. She has been with our Company since January 06, 2003.

Neeti Sharma Ms. Neeti Sharma is Senior Vice President - Learning Services of the company. She is the senior vice president, institutional learning services and distance learning departments of our Company. She holds a masters degree in arts from the Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai and post-graduation diploma in business administration from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, Pune. She has over 15 years of experience in the field of human resources. Prior to joining our Company, She was an assistant manager at APTECH India. She has been with our Company since July 19, 2004.

Shihabudin Abdulkhader Mr. Shihabudin M Abdulkhader is Vice President - Regulatory Business of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. Prior to joining our Company, he was a director and senior counsel, compliance at OCWEN Financial Solutions Private Limited. He has been an employee of our Company since December 16, 2013.

Kunal Sen Mr. Kunal Sen is Vice President - Perm Hiring Business of the company. He is the senior vice president in the sourcing department of our Company. He holds a post-graduation diploma in management from Xaviers Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. He has over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing. Prior to joining our Company, Kunal was the director of sales and marketing at StoveKraft Private Limited. He has been with our Company since May 19, 2014.

Sharanabasappa Shirol Mr. Sharanabasappa Shirol is Vice President - Information Technology of the Company. He has 12 years of experience. Prior to joining our Company, he was the senior software engineer at Hewitt Outsourcing India Limited, Bengaluru. He has been with our Company since March 01, 2005.

Santosh Thangavelu Mr. Santosh Thangavelu is Vice President - Human Resources of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. He has over 17 years of experience in human resource management. Prior to joining our company, Santosh was Senior Director – Human Resources with Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited. Prior to that, he has worked with Infosys Technologies Limited, Motor Industries Company Limited, and P4P Consulting Private Limited.

Asha Sivashankar Ms. Asha Sivashankar is Head - Human Resources of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Annamalai University and a bachelors degree in Science from the University of Delhi. She holds a masters degree in science from the University of Delhi. She has over 26 years of experience in the field of human resources. Prior to joining our Company, she was the director of learning and development at Schneider Electric. She has been with our Company since June 11, 2013.

Mruthunjaya Murthy C Mr. Mruthunjaya Murthy C is Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Bangalore University and also holds a diploma in Financial Management from St. Joseph College of Business Administration. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries in India since January 10, 1997. He has over 18 years of professional experience in corporate governance and statutory compliance. Prior to joining our Company he was the Company Secretary of NSL Sugars Limited. He was appointed as Company Secretary of our Company on May 07, 2015.

Latika Pradhan Ms. Latika Prakash Pradhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is a qualified chartered accountant, cost and management accountant, company secretary and bachelor of laws, with an experience spanning over 35 years in various industries, heading finance, legal and secretarial, internal audit and information technology functions. She is also an independent director on the board of Mafatlal Industries Limited.In the past, she has been associated with Voltas Limited, Blue Star Limited, Cummins Group, Park Davis India Limited and Pidilite Industries Limited in various capacities. She has been an Independent Director of our Company since July 09, 2015.

V. Raghunathan Dr. V. Raghunathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is an academic, corporate executive, author and columnist and a hobbyist and features among the top 50 Global Indian Management Thinkers of Thinkers Magazine, 2013 and 2014. He was conferred the title of fellow of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, in the field of finance and control. He was a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, for nearly two decades, until 2002. Since January 2005, he has been the chief executive office of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation. He has authored several books and currently also blogs for the Times of India. He has been an Independent Director of our Company since July 09, 2015.