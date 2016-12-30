Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
TLW.L on London Stock Exchange
183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aidan Heavey
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul McDade
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Les Wood
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Chris Perry
|Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications
|
Kevin Massie
|2016
|Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary
|
Angus McCoss
|55
|2006
|Exploration Director, Executive Director
|
Michael Daly
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Tutu Agyare
|54
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Anne Drinkwater
|61
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Steve Lucas
|62
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Jeremy Wilson
|52
|2017
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Aidan Heavey
|Mr. Aidan Heavey has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He is the founder of Tullow Oil and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1985. He has played a key role in Tullow’s development as a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production group.
|
Paul McDade
|Mr. Paul McDade has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He joined Tullow in 2001 and became Chief Operating Officer in 2004. In this role he has been a key member of the Executive team. Mr. McDade was appointed to Tullow's Board in 2006 and has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas sector and has previously worked in various operational, commercial and management roles with Conoco, Lasmo and ERC. He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University, Glasgow and Imperial College, London.
|
Les Wood
|Mr. Les Wood is an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Tullow in 2014 as the Group's Vice President for Commercial. Before joining Tullow, Les worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.
|
Angus McCoss
|Mr. Angus McCoss is Exploration Director, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in December 2006 following 21 years of wide-ranging exploration experience, working primarily with Shell in Africa, Europe, China, South America and the Middle East. Angus held a number of senior positions at Shell, including Regional Vice President of Exploration for the Americas and General Manager of exploration in Nigeria. He holds a PhD in structural geology. Angus is a non-executive Director of Ikon Science Limited and a member of the advisory board of the industry-backed Energy and Geoscience Institute of the University of Utah.
|
Michael Daly
|Dr. Michael Daly is Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil plc. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in June 2014 following a 28-year career at BP where he held a number of senior roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President Exploration, and a member of BP’s Group executive team until January 2014. Mike is a visiting Professor at the University of Oxford and a Senior Director at Macro Advisory Partners. Mike is also a non-executive Director of CGG, an integrated geoscience company based in France, which is listed on the Euronext and New York Stock Exchanges.
|
Tutu Agyare
|Mr. Tutu Agyare is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. Since August 2010. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in August 2010. He is currently a Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments, an asset management firm focused solely on Africa, which he founded in 2007. Previously, he had a 21-year career with UBS Investment Bank, holding a number of senior positions, most recently as the head of European emerging markets, and served on the Board of Directors. Tutu is a director of the Nubuke Foundation, a Ghanaian-based cultural and educational foundation. Tutu is also a senior adviser to Power Africa, an initiative launched by the Obama administration to increase access to electricity in Africa.
|
Anne Drinkwater
|Ms. Anne Drinkwater is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. She was appointed as a non-executive Director in July 2012. Anne’s appointment followed a long career at BP, where she held a number of senior business and operations positions, including President and Chief Executive Officer of BP Canada Energy Company, President of BP Indonesia and Managing Director of BP Norway. Anne is a non-executive Director and the non-executive Deputy Chairman of Aker Solutions ASA (Norway) and is an oil and gas adviser to the Government of the Falkland Islands.
|
Steve Lucas
|Mr. Steve Lucas is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in March 2012. A Chartered Accountant, Steve was Finance Director at National Grid plc from 2002 to 2010 and previously worked for 11 years at Royal Dutch Shell and for six years at BG Group, latterly as Group Treasurer. Steve is a non-executive Director of Acacia Mining plc and Chairman of Ferrexpo plc. Steve is also a Director of Mauser Group BV.
|
Jeremy Wilson
|Mr. Jeremy R. Wilson has been appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He was appointed as a non-executive Director of Tullow in October 2013 following a 26-year career at J.P. Morgan where he held a number of senior positions, most recently Vice Chairman of the Energy Group. As well as chairing the Remuneration committee, he is also a member of the Nominations and Audit Committees and is a non-executive Director of John Wood Group plc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Aidan Heavey
|2,893,230
|
Paul McDade
|1,607,560
|
Les Wood
|--
|
Chris Perry
|--
|
Kevin Massie
|--
|
Angus McCoss
|1,609,300
|
Michael Daly
|69,500
|
Tutu Agyare
|69,500
|
Anne Drinkwater
|84,500
|
Steve Lucas
|89,500
|
Jeremy Wilson
|89,500
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Aidan Heavey
|0
|0
|
Paul McDade
|0
|0
|
Les Wood
|0
|0
|
Chris Perry
|0
|0
|
Kevin Massie
|0
|0
|
Angus McCoss
|0
|0
|
Michael Daly
|0
|0
|
Tutu Agyare
|0
|0
|
Anne Drinkwater
|0
|0
|
Steve Lucas
|0
|0
|
Jeremy Wilson
|0
|0