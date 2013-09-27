Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

Name Description

James Continenza Mr. James V. Continenza is Independent Chairman of the Board of Tembec, Inc. Mr. Continenza is currently Chairman of the Board of Eastman Kodak Company and has served in senior leadership roles at a number of companies. Mr. Continenza currently serves on the boards of directors of The Berry Company, LLC, Blaze Recycling, LLC, Neff Rental, LLC, Southwest Georgia Ethanol, LLC, and previously served on the boards of directors of Portola Packaging, Inc., Anchor Glass Container Corp, Inc., Arch Wireless, Inc., Hawkeye Renewables, LLC, MAXIM Crane Works, Inc., Microcell Telecommunications, Inc., Rath Gibson, Inc., Rural Cellular Corp, Inc., and U.S. Mobility, Inc.

James Lopez Mr. James M. Lopez is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director of Tembec Inc. Mr. Lopez was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2006 and has been a Director of the Corporation since January 2006. Prior to being named President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lopez served as Executive Vice President and President of the Corporation's Forest Products Group from August 2003 to January 2006. From 1999 to August 2003, Mr. Lopez was Executive Vice President, Forest Resource Management Group of the Corporation. Mr. Lopez also holds a seat on the board of directors of the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) and is a co-chairman of the Bi-National Softwood Lumber Council and Softwood Lumber Board between Canada and the United States. He is a member of the board of directors of FP Innovations and he sits on the President's Board of Advisors for California University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Lopez graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1981.

Michel Dumas Mr. Michel J. Dumas is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance, Non-Independent Director of Tembec, Inc. Mr. Dumas was named Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation in 1997. Mr. Dumas joined the Corporation in 1985 as Controller for the high-yield pulp mill in Temiscaming, Quebec. In 1991, he became Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Spruce Falls Inc., an affiliate of the Corporation. Mr. Dumas has also acted as a Director of various subsidiaries of the Corporation. He obtained an honors bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Ottawa in 1980.

Chris Black Mr. Chris Black is Executive Vice President, President - Paper Pulp Group of Tembec Inc. Mr. Black joined Tembec in 2000 as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Newsprint Division and was appointed Senior Vice President, Newsprint Division in November 2004, the position he held until this appointment. Mr. Black is a graduate of York University in Toronto with a B.A. in Economics (1980) and a M.B.A. (Finance) also from York University (1982).

Christian Ribeyrolle Mr. Christian Ribeyrolle is Executive Vice President, President - Specialty Cellulose Group and President - Tembec France SAS of Tembec Inc. Mr. Ribeyrolle, who holds a chemical engineering degree from l'École Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Clermont-Ferrand in France, has been with Tembec for ten years. He joined Tembec in 2003 as Manager of the pulp mill in Tartas, France, with an annual production capacity of 150,000 metric tons. In 2008, he was promoted to the position of Director of Sales, Specialty Cellulose, and in 2009, he became Senior Vice President, Specialty Cellulose, and President, Tembec SAS (France).

Linda Coates Ms. Linda Coates is Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Affairs of Tembec Inc. Ms. Coates has a career of over 25 years in the field of Communications and Public Relations, having held various executive positions in Canada as well as in Europe with global, companies involved in the sectors of mining and metallurgy, cement and related products as well as high technology manufacturing. Over the course of her 25-year career, Ms. Coates has held various senior executive positions in Canada and Europe with global, diversified, companies involved in the sectors of mining and metallurgy (Noranda, now Xstrata), cement and related products (St. Lawrence Cement, now Holcim) and high technology manufacturing (Bombardier). Ms. Coates graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Linguistics and Communications from Université de Montréal and a Master Degree in Business Administration from Université de Sherbrooke.

Raginald Bastien Mr. Reginald Bastien is Corporate Controller of Tembec Inc. From January 1998 to September 2011, he was Director of Taxation of Tembec and Linda Coates who from January 2007 to April 2011 was a consultant in communications and public affairs and from February 1998 to April 2006 was Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs of Bombardier Inc., Transportation Division.

Pierre Gignac Mr. Pierre Gignac serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Gignac joins Tembec's board with broad international experience and expertise in enterprise risk management, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and finance. Mr. Gignac served as the senior vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk officer at Export Development Canada (EDC), as acting president and acting chief executive officer of EDC from June 3, 2013, to February, 2014, and in a variety of senior roles at EDC from the time he first joined in 1999. EDC, a Crown corporation, is Canada's export credit agency, providing financing and insurance solutions locally and around the world to help Canadian companies of any size respond to international business opportunities. He has been an independent director of Orbite Technologies Inc. since Feb. 23, 2016. Mr. Gignac is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and a chartered financial analyst. He is a graduate of Columbia University's senior executive program and from Laval University in Quebec City.

Norman Betts Dr. Norman M. Betts, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Tembec, Inc. Mr. Betts is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Business Administration, University of New Brunswick. He is also the former Finance Minister and Minister of Business with the Province of New Brunswick. Mr. Betts chairs the audit committees of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp., Adex Mining Inc. and 49 North Resources Inc. Mr. Betts is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and received a Doctor of Philosophy degree in management, with a concentration in accounting and finance from Queen's University in 1991.

James Chapman Mr. James N. Chapman is Independent Director of Tembec, Inc. Mr. Chapman is non-executive advisory director of SkyWorks Capital, LLC, an aircraft management services company, which he joined in December 2004. Prior to SkyWorks, he was associated with Regiment Capital Advisors, LP, an investment advisor based in Boston specializing in high yield investments, which he joined in January 2003. Mr. Chapman serves as a member of the board of directors of the public companies AerCap Holdings NV and Tower International, Inc. In addition, Mr. Chapman is a member of the board of directors of some private companies. Mr. Chapman was a director of Anchor Glass Container Corporation from August 2002 to March 2006, as well as Chrysler LLC from September 2007 to April 2009 and American Media Inc. from March 2009 to January 2011. Mr. Chapman received a Bachelor's of Arts degree, with distinction, and a Master of Business Administration degree, with distinction, magna cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 1984 and 1985, respectively.

Jacques Leduc Mr. Jacques Leduc is Independent Director of Tembec Inc. Mr. Leduc is a Director of Terrestar Corporation since April 2006. He is a co-founder and managing partner of Trio Capital Inc., a private equity and venture capital firm that he started in January 2006, which invests primarily in telecommunications and new media. He is also Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Terrestar Solutions Inc. since November 2009. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Microcell Telecommunications Inc., a nationwide wireless operator in Canada from February 2001 through November 2004, and as Vice President Finance and Director Corporate Planning from January 1995 to February 2001. Mr. Leduc is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from HEC Montreal and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal and was admitted by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1986.

Francis Scricco Mr. Francis M. Scricco is Independent Director of Tembec Inc. Mr. Scricco retired in November 2008 from Avaya Inc., a global provider of communications systems and software for enterprises where, since February 2007, he was the Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Logistics and Procurement. Prior to that, he was President of Avaya Global Services. Additionally, Mr. Scricco formerly was President and Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Electronics Inc. one of the world's largest distributors of electronic components and computer products, as well as Inglis Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation's Canadian subsidiary. Mr. Scricco is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Visteon Corporation, a Director of Masonite Inc. and a Director of one private company. Mr. Scricco began his career at The Boston Consulting Group and was also previously a General Manager at General Electric. In 1971, Mr. Scricco received a bachelor of science degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and, in 1973, a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University Business School.

David Steuart Mr. David J. Steuart is Independent Director of Tembec Inc. Mr. Steuart worked 37 years in the pulp and paper industry in senior executive positions, most recently from August 1998 to December 2006 with Bowater Incorporated as President, Pulp Division and as Senior Vice President. Mr. Steuart is a past Chairman of the Ontario Forest Industries Association. From September 1993 to July 1998, Mr. Steuart was President of the Pulp Division at Avenor Inc. Mr. Steuart holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, which he received in 1970.