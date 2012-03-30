Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)
TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Koushik Chatterjee
|46
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Subhra Sengupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sudhin Mitter
|54
|2010
|Vice President - Marketing and Sales
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|2009
|Vice President - Projects and Business Opportunity
|
Harsh Jha
|62
|Managing Director, Non Independent Whole Time Director
|
Sandeep Kumar
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Debasish Mishra
|2010
|General Manager - Operations
|
Sankar Bhattacharya
|2012
|Chief - Corporate Governance & Company Secretary
|
Samita Shah
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Sanjiv Paul
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rupali Basu
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Krishnava Dutt
|42
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Amit Ghosh
|61
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Pingali Venugopal
|55
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Ashok Basu
|75
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Koushik Chatterjee
|
Subhra Sengupta
|
Sudhin Mitter
|Mr. Sudhin Mitter is Vice President - Marketing and Sales of Tata Metaliks Ltd. He also served in NICCO Corporation Ltd. - Steel Division, Kolkata.
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|
Harsh Jha
|
Sandeep Kumar
|
Debasish Mishra
|
Sankar Bhattacharya
|
Samita Shah
|
Sanjiv Paul
|
Rupali Basu
|
Krishnava Dutt
|Mr. Krishnava Dutt is Independent Director of Tata Metaliks Ltd. Krishnava has experience in advising both the government and private players in various infrastructure projects across the country, especially in the water, airport, roads and mining sector. Chambers and Partners has identified Krishnava in the category - ‘Leaders in their Field’ for the forthcoming edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific 2012. The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2012's editorial has recommended Krishnava for Corporate/M&A law in India. International Financial Law Review and Asia Law recognized Krishnava amongst the notable lawyers in the Corporate/ M&A space in India. Krishnava started his legal career in the Calcutta High Court where he practiced civil law. After a short stint at the High Court, he joined ICICI Bank in Mumbai where he gained several years of experience in handling complicated banking & finance transactions in the stressed assets space and international banking sector. He joined Amarchand Mangaldas in 2005 and became the partner in charge of the eastern operations of the firm in the year 2007. He retired from Amarchand Mangaldas as a partner in June of 2009 to establish Argus Partners. Effective April 1, 2012, Argus Partners and Udwadia & Udeshi have merged to form Udwadia Udeshi and Argus Partners. Krishnava has assumed responsibility as Managing Partner of the merged Firm.
|
Amit Ghosh
|
Pingali Venugopal
|Dr. Pingali Venugopal is Independent Director of Tata Metaliks Ltd. He is an Associate Director, XLRI- Loyola University Chicago, Center for Global Management and Responsible Leadership.
|
Ashok Basu
Basic Compensation
Koushik Chatterjee
|110,000
|
Subhra Sengupta
|--
|
Sudhin Mitter
|--
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|--
|
Harsh Jha
|7,649,240
|
Sandeep Kumar
|--
|
Debasish Mishra
|--
|
Sankar Bhattacharya
|--
|
Samita Shah
|--
|
Sanjiv Paul
|--
|
Rupali Basu
|--
|
Krishnava Dutt
|--
|
Amit Ghosh
|--
|
Pingali Venugopal
|--
|
Ashok Basu
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
Koushik Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Subhra Sengupta
|0
|0
|
Sudhin Mitter
|0
|0
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|0
|0
|
Harsh Jha
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Kumar
|0
|0
|
Debasish Mishra
|0
|0
|
Sankar Bhattacharya
|0
|0
|
Samita Shah
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Paul
|0
|0
|
Rupali Basu
|0
|0
|
Krishnava Dutt
|0
|0
|
Amit Ghosh
|0
|0
|
Pingali Venugopal
|0
|0
|
Ashok Basu
|0
|0