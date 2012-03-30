Edition:
Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)

TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

708.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs715.25
Open
Rs718.80
Day's High
Rs721.40
Day's Low
Rs704.20
Volume
24,172
Avg. Vol
222,884
52-wk High
Rs818.95
52-wk Low
Rs280.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Koushik Chatterjee

46 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Subhra Sengupta

Chief Financial Officer

Sudhin Mitter

54 2010 Vice President - Marketing and Sales

Kalyan Chatterji

2009 Vice President - Projects and Business Opportunity

Harsh Jha

62 Managing Director, Non Independent Whole Time Director

Sandeep Kumar

2017 Managing Director, Executive Director

Debasish Mishra

2010 General Manager - Operations

Sankar Bhattacharya

2012 Chief - Corporate Governance & Company Secretary

Samita Shah

2015 Additional Director

Sanjiv Paul

2017 Non-Executive Director

Rupali Basu

2017 Additional Independent Director

Krishnava Dutt

42 2012 Independent Director

Amit Ghosh

61 2017 Additional Independent Director

Pingali Venugopal

55 2012 Independent Director

Ashok Basu

75 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Koushik Chatterjee

Subhra Sengupta

Sudhin Mitter

Mr. Sudhin Mitter is Vice President - Marketing and Sales of Tata Metaliks Ltd. He also served in NICCO Corporation Ltd. - Steel Division, Kolkata.

Kalyan Chatterji

Harsh Jha

Sandeep Kumar

Debasish Mishra

Sankar Bhattacharya

Samita Shah

Sanjiv Paul

Rupali Basu

Krishnava Dutt

Mr. Krishnava Dutt is Independent Director of Tata Metaliks Ltd. Krishnava has experience in advising both the government and private players in various infrastructure projects across the country, especially in the water, airport, roads and mining sector. Chambers and Partners has identified Krishnava in the category - ‘Leaders in their Field’ for the forthcoming edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific 2012. The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2012's editorial has recommended Krishnava for Corporate/M&A law in India. International Financial Law Review and Asia Law recognized Krishnava amongst the notable lawyers in the Corporate/ M&A space in India. Krishnava started his legal career in the Calcutta High Court where he practiced civil law. After a short stint at the High Court, he joined ICICI Bank in Mumbai where he gained several years of experience in handling complicated banking & finance transactions in the stressed assets space and international banking sector. He joined Amarchand Mangaldas in 2005 and became the partner in charge of the eastern operations of the firm in the year 2007. He retired from Amarchand Mangaldas as a partner in June of 2009 to establish Argus Partners. Effective April 1, 2012, Argus Partners and Udwadia & Udeshi have merged to form Udwadia Udeshi and Argus Partners. Krishnava has assumed responsibility as Managing Partner of the merged Firm.

Amit Ghosh

Pingali Venugopal

Dr. Pingali Venugopal is Independent Director of Tata Metaliks Ltd. He is an Associate Director, XLRI- Loyola University Chicago, Center for Global Management and Responsible Leadership.

Ashok Basu

