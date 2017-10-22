Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

Name Description

Tareq Mostafa Eng. Tareq Talaat Mostafa is Chairman of the Board, representing TMG for Real Estate & Tourism Investment and Managing Director at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since September 30, 2014. He was Chairman of the Board and Managing Director for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since September 2008 till September 30, 2014. Prior to that, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of Alexandria Construction Company. He is also the Executive Chairman of other companies, which includes Alexandria for Electrical Works, Alexandria for Glass Manufacturing, Alexandria for Tunnels and Alexandria for Construction and Decoration, in addition to being a Board Member of a number of the real estate development companies in the group. He received a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Alexandria University in 1975.

Wael El Deeb Mr. Wael El Deeb is an Executive Vice President For Projects Management at Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Co SAE since 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer at Areez Arabia LTD. Co from the year 2008 to 2014, he was also the General Technical Manager at Samsung Construction Company from 2005 to 2007. He was also the Projects Director at Alexandria Construction Company (ACC) from 1986 to 2005. Mr. El Deeb holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering & Diploma in construction Project Management.

Mohammed Atef Hareebah Mr. Mohammed Atef Hareebah serves as a Vice-President for Technical Affairs for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since 2005. Prior to that, he was a Project Manager for Kingdom Investment Hotels Co from 2004 to 2005 and was a Project Manager for Bechtel International from 1997 to 2004. Mr. Atef holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering.

Mohammed Al Shazly Mr. Mohammed Fathi Al Shazly is a Vice President - Sales Sector for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since 2000. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering.

Ahmad Afifi Mr. Ahmad Abdullah Afifi is a Vice-President Madinaty Project Management at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE. He joined the Company in 1995. Prior to that, he served as Manager of the Alexandria branch of AMBRIC for four years, and prior to that, he was the General Executing Manager of a construction company in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Afifi holds Bachelors degree in Engineering.

Sherif Ghoneim Mr. Sherif Ghoneim is a Vice-President for the Sales & Marketing at Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Co SAE since 1993. Prior to joining the firm, he was the Sales Manager for an international development company. Mr. Ghoneim holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering.

Mohammed Sami Mokhtar Mr. Mohammed Sami Mokhtar serves as a Vice President - San Stefano Project for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since 1992. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering.

Mohammed Nouh Mr. Mohammed Mohammed Saad Alddin Nouh serves as a Vice President - Real Estate Sector at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since March 31, 2014. He was Hotels and Business Development Vice President at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since 2012 till March 31, 2014. He was Financial Manager at Alexandria for Real Estate Investment and Head of Real Estate Sector at Arab company for Projects & Urban Development. Mr. Nouh graduated from Faculty of Commerce in 1980.

Gamal El Guindy Mr. Gamal El Guindy is an Executive Director at Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Co SAE, representing TMG for Real Estate and Touristic Investment since March 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Member of the Board at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE, representing TMG for Real Estate and Touristic Investment and Administrative Vice President of the Chairman’s Office since September 30, 2014. He was Member of the Board at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE, representing TMG for Real Estate and Touristic Investment and Administrative Vice President of the Chairman’s Office since 2012 till September 30, 2014. He also served as Administrative Vice President of the Chairman’s Office at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since 1983 till 2012. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting.

Yahya Bin Laden Eng. Yahya Mohammed Awad Bin Laden is Non-Executive Member of the Board at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE, representing TMG for Real Estate & Tourism Investment since September 30, 2014. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE till September 30, 2014. Eng. Bin Laden is Director of Arab Cement Company Limited, Teba Company for Investment and Real Estate Developments, White Cement Company, Al-Azezeya for Investment and Real Estate Developments and Jeddah Holding Company for Developments and Orax Company, all of which are companies controlled by the Bin Laden family. He received his Bachelor degree in Industrial Engineering from Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts.

Hani Mostafa Eng. Hani Talaat Mostafa is a Non-Executive Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE, representing TMG for Real Estate & Tourism Investment since September 30, 2014. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE till September 30, 2014. With his current position, he serves as Chairman of the Alexandria Agricultural Company as well as in other companies operating in the agricultural and real estate sectors, of which the Talaat Mostafa family has holdings since the year 2002. Prior to his current position, he acted as an engineer from 1978 to 1981, a Board Member from 1981 to 1982 and a Managing Director from 1982 to 2002 at the Alexandria Agricultural Company and other companies. He received his Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Alexandria University in 1978.

Mohamed El Sherief Dr. Mohamed Hisham El Sherief is Independent Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since September 30, 2014. He was Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE till September 30, 2014. Dr. Al Sharif is a Professor of Management Administration at the American University in Cairo since 1985. He was also the Deputy President at The American University in Cairo from 1991 to 1994. He received his Bachelors degree in Military Science and Engineering from the Egyptian Military Technical College in 1975, Masters degree in Computers and Automatic Control from Alexandria University in 1978, and a Doctorate in Administration and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1982.

Hossam El Din Helal Mr. Hossam El Din Mohamed Abdallah Helal is Independent Member of the Board at Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since September 30, 2014. He was Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE till September 30, 2014. Mr. Helal is the Managing Director and International Practice Partner for Grant Thornton Mohamed Hilal accounting firm. He worked for the firm and its predecessors and related firms since 1975. He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from the University of Cairo in 1975.

Hani Sari Alddin Dr. Hani Salah Sari Alddin serves as an Independent Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since September 30, 2014. He was Member of the Board for Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE since April 1, 2014 till September 30, 2014. He was Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of the Company until May 13, 2012. Dr. Sari Alddin is a Professor of Law at the Cairo University since 2001. He was Chairman of the Egyptian Capital Markets Authority for two years until June, 2007. Prior to that, he was a practicing lawyer. He received his Bachelor degree in Law from the Cairo University in 1995, and a Doctorate in Law from Queen Mary College, University of London, in 1999.