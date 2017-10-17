Edition:
United States

Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)

TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.15TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25TL (-3.38%)
Prev Close
7.40TL
Open
7.41TL
Day's High
7.41TL
Day's Low
7.14TL
Volume
4,974,574
Avg. Vol
2,288,221
52-wk High
8.67TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nuri Albayrak

56 Chairman of the Board

Bayram Albayrak

59 Vice Chairman of the Board

Kurtulus Ogun

67 2004 General Manager

Mesut Albayrak

34 Member of the Board

Mehmet Gokalp

Independent Member of the Board

Gulten Yalcin

Independent Member of the Board

Makbule Oktar

Investor Relations Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Nuri Albayrak

Mr. Nuri Albayrak is Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is also the President of Trabzonspor. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.

Bayram Albayrak

Mr. Bayram Albayrak is Vice Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.

Kurtulus Ogun

Mr. Kurtulus Ogun is General Manager of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is a graduate of Turkish Military Academy.

Mesut Albayrak

Mr. Mesut Muhammet Albayrak is Board Member of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He graduated from the Faculty of Management of Fatih Universitesi. He is also Board Member of several group companies.

Mehmet Gokalp

Gulten Yalcin

Makbule Oktar

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Nuri Albayrak

--

Bayram Albayrak

--

Kurtulus Ogun

--

Mesut Albayrak

--

Mehmet Gokalp

--

Gulten Yalcin

--

Makbule Oktar

--
As Of 

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading