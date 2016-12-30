TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TOG.TO)

Name Description

David Johnson Mr. David D. Johnson serves as Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Johnson is an independent businessman with over thirty-five years of diverse experience in the oil & gas industry. Mr. Johnson was the Chairman of Progress Energy Resources Corp. from July 2004 until its sale to PETRONAS in 2012.

Brett Herman Mr. Brett Herman serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Herman has extensive oil and gas experience in leadership roles at public oil and gas companies. Prior to TORC, Mr. Herman was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Result Energy Inc. Previously, Mr. Herman was the President & Chief Executive Officer of TriStar Oil & Gas Ltd. from 2006 until 2009. Prior thereto, Mr. Herman was the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of StarPoint Energy Ltd. from September 2003 until January 2005 and StarPoint Energy Trust until January 2006. Mr. Herman is a Chartered Accountant and is a graduate of the University of Lethbridge.

Jason Zabinsky Mr. Jason J. Zabinsky serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. Mr. Zabinsky has extensive oil and gas and capital market experience, most recently as the Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Result Energy and prior thereto as Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of TriStar Oil & Gas from 2006 until 2009. Prior thereto, Mr. Zabinsky was a Director with a major Canadian Investment and Corporate Bank. Mr. Zabinsky has been actively involved in Canadian and international mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, equity issues, high yield debt issues, restructurings, bridge finance and general corporate banking. Mr. Zabinsky is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), High Distinction degree. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Shane Manchester Mr. Shane Manchester serves as Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Manchester has 17 years engineering experience in the oil & gas industry, the most recent six years were as the Vice President, Operations with Vero Energy Inc. prior to the acquisition of Vero by TORC in November 2012. Previously Mr. Manchester was the Production and Engineering Manager with True Energy Inc. from June 2002 until March 2006 when Vero was created as the ExploreCo. company resulting from the conversion of True Energy Inc. to True Energy Trust. Prior to that Mr. Manchester held a series of engineering positions with Renaissance Energy Inc. (and subsequently Husky Energy Ltd.) from May 1995 to February 2002. Mr. Manchester is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as a Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering Technology from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Manchester is an active member of APEGA.

Sandy Brown Mr. Sandy Brown serves as Vice President - Geosciences of the Company. Mr. Brown has extensive oil and gas experience in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, most recently with Apache Canada as the New Ventures Manager/Senior Geological Advisor from 2007-2014. Previously Mr. Brown was the Vice President, Exploration of Rock Energy from 2002-2007. Prior to that Mr. Brown held a number of geological roles of increasing responsibility with Amoco Canada, Fletcher Challenge Oil & Gas and Northrock Resources. Mr. Brown is a graduate of the University of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, he also has an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot Watt University and a diploma in Petroleum Technology from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Brown is an active member of APEGA.

Jeremy Wallis Mr. Jeremy Wallis serves as Vice President - Land of the company. Mr. Wallis was President, Land. Mr. Wallis was the Vice President, Land of Result Energy Inc. from November 2009 to April 2010 and the Vice President, Land of TriStar Oil & Gas Ltd. from January 2006 to October 2009.

Michael Wihak Mr. Michael P. Wihak serves as Vice President - Production of the company. Mr. Wihak was the Vice President, Operations of Result Energy Inc. from November 2009 to April 2010 and the Vice President, Operations of TriStar Oil & Gas Ltd. from January 2008 to October 2009.

Marvin Tang Mr. Marvin Tang serves as Controller of the company. Mr. Tang is our Controller since March 31, 2016. Mr. Tang was our Assistant Controller since April 2013. Mr. Tang was the Manager of Financial Reporting of Result Energy Inc. from November 2009 to April 2010 and the Manager of Financial Reporting of TriStar Oil & Gas Ltd. from May 2008 to October 2009.

John Brussa Mr. John A. Brussa serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Brussa is Chairman of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and has been a partner at the firm since 1987.

Raymond Chan Mr. Raymond T. Chan serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Chan was appointed Chairman of Baytex Energy Corp. in June 2014 and has been a Director of Baytex since October 1998. Since joining Baytex, Mr. Chan has held the following positions: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (October 1998 to August 2003); President and Chief Executive Officer (September 2003 to November 2007); Chief Executive Officer (December 2007 to December 2008); Interim Chief Executive Officer (May 2012 to September 2012) and Executive Chairman (January 2009 to May 2014).

M. Bruce Chernoff Mr. M. Bruce Chernoff serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Chernoff has been the President and a Director of Caribou Capital Corp. (a private investment management company) since June 1999 and is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PetroShale Inc.

R. Scott Lawrence Mr. R. Scott Lawrence serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Lawrence has been Managing Director, Head of Fundamental Equities since November, 2016. Prior to this, Mr. Lawrence was Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments at CPPIB since March 2009 and Senior Principal, Private Investments, and Infrastructure of CPPIB from September 2005 to February 2009. Prior thereto Mr. Lawrence was a Senior Associate for Onex Corporation and a finance professional at GE Plastics and GE Capital Real Estate.