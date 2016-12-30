Total SA (TOTF.PA)

Name Description

Patrick Pouyanne Mr. Patrick Pouyanne has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President of the Executive Committee of Total SA since December 19, 2015. Within the Company, he was President of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director between May 29, 2015 and December 19, 2015, President of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer between October 22, 2014 and May 29, 2015, President of Refining & Chemicals, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee between January 1, 2012 and October 22, 2014, Member of the Management Committee, Vice President - Chemicals and Petrochemicals between March 2011 and January 1, 2012, Member of the Management Committee between May 2006 and March 2011. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and a Chief Engineer of France’s Ecole des Mines de Paris engineering school, Mr. Pouyanne held various administrative positions in the Ministry of Industry and other cabinet positions (technical advisor to the Prime Minister in the fields of the Environment and Industry – Edouard Balladur – from 1993 to 1995, Cabinet Director for the Minister for Information and Aerospace Technologies – Francois Fillon – from 1995 to 1996) between 1989 and 1996. In January 1997, he joined Total’s Exploration & Production division, first as Chief Administrative Officer in Angola, before becoming Group representative in Qatar and President of the Exploration and Production subsidiary in that country in 1999. In August 2002, he was appointed President, Finance, Economy and IT for Exploration & Production. In January 2006, he became President, Strategy, Growth and Research in Exploration & Production and was appointed a member of the Group’s Management Committee in May 2006. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Patrick de la Chevardiere Mr. Patrick de la Chevardiere has served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since June 1, 2008. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of the Company between January 2005 and June 1, 2008. He has also been Member of the Group Performance Management Committee (Management Committee) from January 2005. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris and Hautes Etudes Commerciales. He joined Total SA in 1982, working as a Drilling Engineer in Exploration & Production until 1989. He then joined the Finance Division as a Project Manager, before being appointed Vice President, Operations and Subsidiaries in 1995. In 2000, he was named Vice President, Asia for Refining and Marketing. He had been Deputy Chief Financial Officer since September 2003.

Momar Nguer Mr. Momar Saliou Nguer has served as President, Marketing & Services; President, New Energies; Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since April 15, 2016. He was Member of the Group Performance Management Committee - Marketing and Services of the Company between January 16, 2012 and April 15, 2016. Momar Nguer began his career in 1982 in Hewlett Packard France’s Finance Department. He joined Total in 1984, serving in various Downstream positions. He was named Vice President, Marketing at Total Senegal in 1985 and appointed Vice President, Retail Network & Consumers of Total in Africa in 1991. In 1995, Momar Nguer became Chief Executive Officer of the marketing affiliate Total Cameroun and was subsequently named Chief Executive Officer of the marketing affiliate Total Kenya in 1997. In 2000, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Total East Africa & Indian Ocean in Total’s Refining & Marketing business. From 2007 to 2011, he was Vice President, Aviation Fuel at Total Refining & Marketing. Momar Nguer has been Senior Vice President, Africa and The Middle East at Total Marketing & Services since December 2011. He was appointed to the Group Performance Management Committee on January 16, 2012 and Chairman of the Group Diversity Council on August 1, 2015. As of April 15, 2016, he is appointed President Marketing & Services and member of the Executive Committee of Total. Momar Nguer is a graduate of France’s ESSEC Business School (Masters degree in Finance and Marketing).

Arnaud Breuillac Mr. Arnaud Breuillac has served as President, Exploration & Production; Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since October 1, 2014. Within the Company, he served as President of Exploration & Production between January 1, 2014 and October 1, 2014, and as Member of the Management Committee - Upstream between January 1, 2011 and January 1, 2014. He joined Total SA in 1982. He has held various positions in Exploration & Production in France, Abu Dhabi, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Angola and in Refining in France. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as Vice President, Iran, in the Middle East Division. In December 2006, he was appointed to Exploration & Production's Management Committee in his position as Senior Vice President, Continental Europe and Central Asia. On July 1, 2010, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Middle East in Exploration & Production. Mr. Breuillac graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon.

Bernard Pinatel Mr. Bernard Pinatel has served as President, Refining & Chemicals; Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since September 1, 2016. He was previously Member of the Management Committee - Chemicals at the Company from 2011 till January 16, 2012 and Member of the Management Committee - Refining & Chemicals from January 16, 2012 till 2014. He began his career at Booz Allen & Hamilton, later joining Total in 1991, where he held a number of operational positions in plants and at the headquarters of affiliates, including Hutchinson and Coates Lorilleux. He subsequently served as Chief Executive Officer France and Chief Executive Officer Europe for Bostik from 2000 to 2006, before serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cray Valley from 2006 to 2009. He was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bostik in 2010. In February 2015, when Bostik was acquired by Arkema, Mr. Pinatel became a member of that company's Executive Committee, in charge of the High Performance Materials business segment. Bernard Pinatel is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and holds an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD). He is also a statistician-economist (Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique – ENSAE).

Philippe Sauquet Mr. Philippe Sauquet has served as President, Gas, Renewables & Power; President, Group Strategy-Innovation; Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since September 1, 2016. He was previously Member of the Executive Committee and President, Refining and Chemicals as well as Interim President, New Energies at the Company from April 15, 2016 till September 1, 2016 and Member of the Executive Committee and President, Refining and Chemicals from October 29, 2014 till April 15, 2016. Philippe Sauquet began his career in 1981 as a civil engineer at the French Ministry of Infrastructure. He subsequently worked at the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance. He joined chemical company Orkem in 1988 as Vice President, Strategy before being appointed Senior Vice President, Acrylics Sales & Marketing. He moved to Total in 1990 as Vice President, Anti-Corrosion Paints and was subsequently named Vice President, Chemicals Strategy. In 1997, Mr. Sauquet transferred to the Gas & Power Division, where he was successively Vice President, Americas; Vice President, International; Senior Vice President, Strategy & Renewables; Senior Vice President, Trading & Marketing, Gas & Power, based in London. He was appointed President of Gas & Power on July 1, 2012, in which capacity he also sat on the Group Management Committee. Mr. Sauquet is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees engineering schools and of the University of California, Berkeley in the United States.

Namita Shah Ms. Namita Shah has served as President, People & Social Responsibility; Member of the Executive Committee of Total SA since September 1, 2016. Namita Shah began her career as an Associate Attorney at Shearman & Sterling, a New York law firm, where she spent eight years providing advice and supervising transactions including those involving financing of pipeline and power plant companies. She joined Total SA in 2002 as a Legal Counsel in the E&P mergers and acquisitions team. In 2008 she joined the New Business team, where she was responsible for business development in Australia and Malaysia. She held this position until 2011, when she moved to Yangon as General Manager, Total E&P Myanmar. On July 1, 2014, she was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Exploration & Production. Namita Shah is a graduate of the University of Delhi, New Delhi and has a postgraduate degree in Law from the New York University School of Law, USA.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr., has served as Director of Total SA since 2002. A graduate of McGill University, Montreal and INSEAD (MBA, Finance) in Fontainebleau, Mr. Desmarais was elected Vice Chairman (1984) then Chairman of the Board (1990) of Corporation Financiere Power, a company he helped to found. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard College. Since 1996, he has served as Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada. His current positions include Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Power Corporation of Canada, Co-Chairman of the Board and member of the Executive Committee of Corporation Financiere Power (Canada), Vice Chairman and Acting Managing Director of Pargesa Holding S.A. (Switzerland), Director and member of the Executive Committee of Groupe d’assurance London Inc. (Canada), Director and member of the Executive Committee of London Life, compagnie d’assurance-vie (Canada), Director and member of the Executive Committee of Mackenzie Inc., and Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board of La Presse Ltee (Canada). His previous roles include Assistant Chairman of the Board of 3819787 Canada Inc. (Canada) until 2010, Member of the Board of Les Journaux Trans-Canada (1996) Inc. (Canada) until 2009, Director and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Imerys (France) until 2008, Director of GWL Properties until 2007, and Member of the International Consultative Committee of the La Poste group until 2007.

Renata Perycz Ms. Renata Perycz has served as Director - Employee Shareholders Representative of Total SA since May 24, 2016. Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company since May 26, 2017. Main function: Human Resources and Internal Communications Director of Total Polska sp. z.o.o. Ms. Perycz is a graduate of Warsaw University, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and the SGH Warsaw School of Economics. Ms. Perycz entered the Group in 1993 as a logistics and sales manager for Total Polska. In 2000, she became a supplies and logistics manager before becoming head of the subsidiary’s purchasing department in 2003. In 2007, she became Total Polska sp. z.o.o.’s Human Resources and Purchasing director. Since 2013, Ms. Perycz has been the subsidiary’s Human Resources and Internal Communications director. She has also been an elected member, representing unit-holders, of the Supervisory Board of FCPE Total Actionnariat International Capitalization since 2012.

Patrick Artus Mr. Patrick Artus has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 15, 2009. A graduate from Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Mr. Artus began his career at the INSEE (French National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies) where his work included economic forecasting and modeling. He then worked at the Economics Department of the OECD (1980), later becoming the Head of Research at the ENSAE from 1982 to 1985. He was scientific adviser at the research department of the Banque de France, before joining the Natixis Group as the head of the research department. He is an Associate Professor at the University of Paris I, Sorbonne. He is also a member of the council of economic advisors to the French Prime Minister and of the Cercle des Economistes. He currently serves as Director of Total SA and Director of IPSOS. He is Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Patricia Barbizet Ms. Patricia Barbizet has served as Lead Independent Director of Total SA since May 16, 2008. A graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce of Paris in 1976, she started her career in the Renault Group as the Treasurer of Renault Vehicules Industriels and Chief Financial Officer of Renault Credit International. She joined the Pinault group in 1989 as the Chief Financial Officer. In 1992, she became the Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Pinault. She was the President of the Supervisory Board of the Pinault Printemps Redoute group until May 2005 and became Vice-President of the Board of Directors of PPR in May 2005. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of TOTAL, TF1, Air France-KLM and Fonds strategique d’investissement. She currently serves as Vice Chairman of the PPR Board, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Artémis, Member of the Supervisory Board of Financiere Pinault (CSA), Chief Executive Officer (non-Director) of Financiere Pinault, Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Societe Nouvelle, du Theatre Marigny, Permanent representative of Artemis at the Board of Directors of Agefi, Permanent representative of Artemis at the Board of Directors of Sebdo le Point, Member of the Management Board of Château Latour (SCI), Member of the Supervisory Board of Yves Saint Laurent, Administratore Delagato and administratore of Palazzo Grazzi, Non-executive Director of Tawa Plc, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Christie’s International Plc, Board member of Gucci Group N.V., Director of Air France-KLM, Director of Bouygues, Director of TF1, and Director of the Fonds strategique d’investissement (French government sovereign fund). She previously served as Director of Fnac until May 2011, Director of Piaza until 2008, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Piaza until 2008, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Piaza until 2007. She is Chairperson of the Governance and Ethics Committee, Member of the Compensation Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Ms. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 13, 2011. She has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonepar since 2002. A member of the Executive Board of MEDEF since 2000, Ms. Coisne-Roquette has chaired that organization’s Tax Commission since 2005. Her current roles include Director of TOTAL S.A., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Sonepar S.A., Director of Sonepar Canada, Inc., President of the Supervisory Board of Sonepar Deutschland GmbH, Director of de Sonepar Iberica, Director of de Sonepar Italia Holding, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sonepar Mexico, Permanent representative of Colam Entreprendre and Sonepar, co-administrators of Sonedis (societe civile), Permanent representative of Sonepar, Director of Sonepar France, Permanent representative of Sonepar, President of Sonepar International (S.A.S), Her previous roles include Director of Encon Safety Products, Inc. until 2010, Director of Guerin S.A. until 2007, Director of Hagemeyer North America, Inc. until 2010, Director of Hagemayer PPS Ltd until 2010, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Hagemayer PPS, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sonepar Nordic A/S until 2009, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sonepar US Holdings, Inc. until 2009, and Director of Vallen Corporation until 2010. She is Chairperson of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company.

Mark Cutifani Mr. Mark Cutifani has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 26, 2017. Main function: Chief Executive of Anglo American plc. Mark Cutifani was appointed as a Director and Chief Executive of Anglo American plc. on April 3, 2013. He is a member of the Board’s Sustainability Committee and is Chairman of the Group Management Committee. Mark Cutifani has 40 years’ experience of the mining industry across a wide range of geographies and commodities. Mark Cutifani is a non-executive Director of Anglo American Platinum Limited, Chairman of Anglo American South Africa, and Chairman of De Beers plc. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of AngloGold Ashanti Limited. Before joining AngloGold Ashanti, Mark Cutifani was the COO for Vale’s global nickel business. Prior to this, he held senior executive positions with the Normandy Group, Sons of Gwalia, Western Mining Corporation, Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines and CRA (Rio Tinto). In 2016, Mark Cutifani was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Laurentian University in Canada.

Anne-Marie Idrac Ms. Anne-Marie Idrac has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 11, 2012. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. She began her career holding various positions as a senior civil servant at the Ministry of Infrastructure in the fields of environment, housing, urban planning and transportation. She served as Executive Director of the public institution in charge of development of Cergy-Pontoise from 1990 to 1993 and Director of Land Transportation from 1993 to 1995. Ms. Idrac was State Secretary for Transport from May 1995 to June 1997, elected member of Parliament for Yvelines from 1997 to 2002, regional councilor for Ile-de-France from 1998 to 2002 and State Secretary for Foreign Trade from March 2008 to November 2010. She also served as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RATP from 2002 to 2006 and then as Chairwoman of SNCF from 2006 to 2008. She is Member of the Governance and Ethics Committee of the Company.

Barbara Kux Ms. Barbara Kux has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 13, 2011. She holds a Master of Business Administration (with honors) from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. Ms. Kux joined McKinsey & Company in 1984 as a Management Consultant, where she was responsible for strategic assignments for international groups. After serving as manager for development of emerging markets at ABB and then at Nestlé between 1989 and 1999, she was appointed Executive Director of Ford in Europe from 1999 to 2003. In 2003, Ms. Kux became a member of the Management Committee of the Philips group and, starting in 2005, was in charge of sustainable development. Since 2008, she has been a member of the Management Board of Siemens AG. She is also responsible for sustainable development at the Group and is in charge of the Group’s supply chain. She is Member of the Company’s Strategic Committee. She currently serves as Member of the Management Board of Siemens AG. Previously, she served as Member of the Board of Directors of INSEAD until 2011, Member of the Board of Directors of ZF Friedrichshafen AG until 2011, Member of the Board of Directors of Firmenich S.A. until 2010, Member of the Board of Directors of COFRA Holding AG until 2008, and Member of Group Management Committee of Royal Philips Electronics N.V. until 2008. She is Member of the Governance and Ethics Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Gerard Lamarche Mr. Gerard Lamarche has served as Independent Director of Total SA since January 12, 2012. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since January 12, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He graduated in Economic Science from Louvain-La-Neuve and the INSEAD business school (Advanced Management Program for Suez Group Executives). He also followed the Global Leadership Series course of training at the Wharton International Forum in 1998-1999. He started his career in 1983 with Deloitte Haskins & Sells in Belgium, before becoming a consultant in mergers and acquisitions in Holland in 1987. In 1988, he joined Societe Generale de Belgique as an investment manager and management controller between 1989 and 1991, then as a consultant in strategic operations from 1992 to 1995. He joined Compagnie Financiere de Suez as a project manager for the Chairman and Secretary of the Executive Committee (1995-1997), and then being appointed as the acting Managing Director in charge of Planning, Management Control and Accounts. In 2000, he pursued his career in industry by joining NALCO as the Director and Chief Executive Officer. In March 2004, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance of the Suez group, before being appointed Senior Executive and Vice President in charge of Finance and member of the Management Committee and the Executive Committee of the GDF Suez group in July 2008. On April 12, 2011, he became a Director on the Board of Directors of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL). He has been the acting Managing Director since January 2012. He currently serves as Acting Managing Director and Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, Director of TOTAL S.A., and Director and member of the Audit Committee of Legrand. He previously served as Director of Electrabel until 2011, Director of GDF Suez E.S. until 2011, Chairman and Director of Genfina until 2008, Director of Suez Environnement until 2008, to mention but few.

Jean Lemierre Mr. Jean Lemierre has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 24, 2016. Member of the Governance and Ethics Committee and of the Strategic Committee since May 26, 2017. Main function: Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas. Mr. Lemierre is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He also has a law degree. Mr. Lemierre held various positions at the French tax authority, including as Head of the fiscal legislation department and Director-General of Taxes. He was then appointed as Cabinet Director at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance before becoming Director of the French Treasury in October 1995. Between 2000 and 2008, he was President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He became an advisor to the Chairman of BNP Paribas in 2008 and has been Chairman of BNP Paribas since December 1, 2014. During his career, Mr. Lemierre has also been a member of the European Monetary Committee (1995-1998), Chairman of the European Union Economic and Financial Committee (1999-2000) and Chairman of the Paris Club (1999-2000). He then became a member of the International Advisory Council of China Investment Corporation (CIC) and the International Advisory Council of China Development Bank (CDB). He is currently Chairman of the Centre d’Etudes Prospectives et d’Informations Internationales (CEPII), and a member of the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Carlos Tavares Mr. Carlos Tavares has served as Independent Director of Total SA since May 26, 2017. Main function: Chairman of the Managing Board of Peugeot S.A. After graduating from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1981, Carlos Tavares held various management positions within the Renault Group between 1981 and 2004, before joining the Nissan Group to lead operations in the Americas region. In 2011, he was named Chief Operating Officer of the Renault Group, a position he held until 2013. He joined the Peugeot S.A. Managing Board on January 1, 2014, becoming the Board’s Chairman on March 31, 2014.