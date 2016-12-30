Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)

Name Description

Michael Rose Mr. Michael L. Rose is a Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Prior thereto, he was Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Duvernay Oil Corp. ("Duvernay"), a publicly traded oil and gas company (2004-2008). Mr. Rose has more than 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and held various exploration and production positions including managing exploration and petroleum engineering research for a large E&P company before founding Berkley Petroleum Corp. ("Berkley") in 1993. After the sale of Berkley in 2001, Mr. Rose founded Duvernay, which was sold in August 2008. Mr. Rose was educated at Queen's University, graduating with an honours degree in Geology. Mr. Rose is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists. Among other awards, Mr. Rose is the recipient of the Stanley Slipper Gold Medal from the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists(2009).

Brian Robinson Mr. Brian G. Robinson is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. Robinson was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Duvernay and prior to that was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Berkley. Previously, Mr. Robinson held numerous positions in finance and accounting with intermediate and senior oil and gas companies commencing his career with a large public accounting firm. Mr. Robinson has more than 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in the disciplines of finance, financial reporting, budgeting, accounting, management, treasury, tax, and business development. Mr. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Accountant.

Allan Bush Mr. Allan J. Bush is a Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Operations of Tourmaline Oil Corp. He has been Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer since April 2014. Prior thereto, Vice President, Production and Completions since March 2013. Prior thereto, Completions and Operations Engineering Manager of Tourmaline and before that Completions and Operations Engineering Manager of Duvernay Oil Corp

Ronald Hill Mr. Ronald J. Hill is Vice President - Exploration of Tourmaline Oil Corp. He has 30 years experience working in the oil and natural gas industry, with an emphasis on the play geology of the WCSB. Mr. Hill began his professional career at Petro-Canada; rising to the position of Exploration Team Leader for NEBC. For the majority of the last 15 years, he has worked at Berkley, Duvernay and now Tourmaline with increasing roles and responsibilities. Mr. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science, with honours, in Geology, graduating in 1980 from the University of Western Ontario.

Earl McKinnon Mr. Earl Henry McKinnon is Vice President - Drilling and Completions Operations of Tourmaline Oil Limited, since May 2015. Prior thereto, Completions Manager of Tourmaline.

Drew Tumbach Mr. Drew E. Tumbach is Vice President - Land and Contracts of Tourmaline Oil Corp. He has been Vice President, Land and Contracts of Tourmaline since October 2008. He has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Tumbach was Vice President, Land and Contracts at Duvernay and prior to that, was Vice President, Land at Anadarko Petroleum Corp., following his tenure at Berkley as Vice President, Land and Contracts. Mr. Tumbach holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

W. Scott Kirker Mr. W. Scott Kirker is a General Counsel, Secretary of Tourmaline Oil Corp. He has been Secretary and General Counsel of Tourmaline since August 2008. He has 29 years of legal experience. Prior to joining Tourmaline, Mr. Kirker served as Manager of Corporate Affairs at Duvernay. Mr. Kirker has held legal positions in private corporations and teaching positions at the University of Calgary Haskayne School of Business. Mr. Kirker is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Science degree from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Alberta.

Robert Blakely Mr. Robert W. Blakely is an Lead Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. Blakely is the President of Likrilyn Capital Corporation and Eastbourne Investments Ltd. Mr. Blakely formerly practiced law in Toronto, specializing in litigation and completing his legal career in 1990 as Managing Partner at Raymond and Honsberger. In 1990, Mr. Blakely started an asset management firm focusing on oil and gas and U.S. real estate. The business invested in several private and public ventures and concentrated on Canadian oil and gas entities and oil service companies. The real estate investments have been geographically situated in South and Southwest U.S. Mr. Blakely has served as Chair of the Audit Committee of Tourmaline since inception and is past chair of the Audit Committee of Duvernay. Additional audit committee experiences were on the public boards of Scott's Hospitality Inc., Denninghouse Inc., Laser Quest Corporation and Connor Clark Ltd. and private entities Likrilyn Capital Corporation, Eastbourne Investments Ltd., Perojean Investments Limited and the Caring Foundation. Mr. Blakely is a member of the Advisory Board of Northern Energy Funds and former Northern Plains Funds and current the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute. Mr. Blakely graduated from Queen's University in 1973 with an LLB and has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1975. He is the past Chairman of Queen's University Arts & Science Deans Council.

Jill Angevine Ms. Jill T. Angevine is a Independent Director of the Company., effective November 4, 2015. Ms. Angevine has been a director of Tourmaline since November 4, 2015. Ms. Angevine is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Matco Financial Inc. with over 20 years of investment and research experience. Ms. Angevine also serves on the boards of Chinook Energy Inc. and Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd. Prior to joining Matco Financial, Ms. Angevine was Vice President and Director, Institutional Research at FirstEnergy Capital Corp. Ms. Angevine graduated from the University of Calgary in 1989, having earned a Bachelor of Commerce. She has earned the Chartered Accountant (CA) and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designations as well as the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designation.

William Armstrong Mr. William D. Armstrong is a Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. Armstrong is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Armstrong Oil & Gas Inc. ("AOG"), an oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Armstrong founded AOG in 1985, and has grown the business by generating and drilling large impact wildcat exploration opportunities. Over the last 15 years, AOG has been involved in the discovery of over a dozen new fields with recent areas of activity in the North Slope and Cook Inlet Basins of Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, the San Joaquin Valley, the Williston Basin, the Michigan Basin, and the Wyoming/Utah Overthrust Belt. Mr. Armstrong graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Geology in 1982 and is active in numerous business ventures, investments and philanthropies and is on the board of the Southern Methodist University.

Lee Baker Mr. Lee A. Baker is a Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. Baker has been an independent businessman since June 2016. Prior thereto, Mr. Baker was President and Chief Executive Officer of Nordegg Resources Inc., a private oil and gas company which he co-founded in March 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Baker was the President and Chief Executive Officer of RSX Energy Inc., a publicly listed oil and gas company. Mr. Baker has over 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and held various positions as geologist, district geologist, Vice-President, and President and Chief Operating Officer of a publicly traded oil and gas exploration company. Mr. Baker was educated at McMaster University, graduating with an Honours degree in Geology. Mr. Baker is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

John Elick Mr. John W. Elick is an Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. Elick was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cinch Energy Corp., a public oil and natural gas company from November 2001 to November 2009 and the Non-Executive Chairman from November 2009 to July 12, 2011. Prior thereto, Mr. Elick occupied the position of Vice President of Land at Pan East Petroleum Corp. (a public oil and natural gas company that he cofounded) from July 1993 to November 1998. Prior to that he spent 23 years at Amoco Canada Petroleum Company Ltd. ending his time there as Division Landman. Mr. Elick holds a degree from the College of the Sequoias.

Phillip Lamoreaux Mr. Phillip A. Lamoreaux is an Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. Lamoreaux worked for Dean Witter, and was an analyst and portfolio manager at American Express Investment Management before co-founding Lamoreaux, Glynn and Associates, in 1974. He established Lamoreaux Partners in 1983. Mr. Lamoreaux was the managing general partner and portfolio manager of Lamoreaux Partners, an investment partnership focusing on innovative public and private emerging growth companies with emphasis on information technology, before retiring in December 2015. Mr. Lamoreaux has served as program chairman for the Financial Analysts Federation High Technology Conference and is currently a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. He has served as President of the Interfaith Housing Foundation and was on the Boards of Hospice of Marin, Northern California Olympic Committee, Marin Theatre Company and Yosemite National Institutes. Mr. Lamoreaux received a Bachelor of Arts in economics, with minors in engineering and mathematics, from Stanford University, and a Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Andrew MacDonald Mr. Andrew B. MacDonald is an Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp. Mr. MacDonald has been an independent businessman since January 2009. Prior thereto, he was the Co-Head of Canadian Equities and Portfolio Manager with Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management, where he was responsible for client investments in the energy sector. He began his career as a well site geologist and has worked in the investment business for over 30 years. He worked for 23 years as an investment/portfolio manager and has extensive experience in financial statement analysis, corporate governance, and compensation. He has served on the boards of various charitable organizations including the John Howard Society of Toronto. Mr. MacDonald graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Princeton University.

Lucy Miller Dr. Lucy M. Miller is Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Miller, currently an independent businesswoman, retired as the President and CEO of United Way of Calgary and Area in December 2016, a position she held since 2012. Prior thereto, she was the Chief Superintendent of the Calgary Catholic School District. Dr. Miller has served on a number of boards throughout her career, including St. Mary’s University (2007 – 2011), the Calgary Homeless Foundation and the Calgary Poverty Reduction Initiative. She is currently a director of Chandos Construction and is also serving on the Advisory Council for the Haskayne School of Business. Throughout her career, Dr. Miller has also developed significant expertise in the area of social responsibility helping organizations have a positive impact in areas of social development, ethical, economic and environmental issues. In 2013, the Women's Executive Network named Dr. Miller as one of Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women and Alberta Venture Magazine named her as one of Alberta’s 50 Most Influential People. Dr. Miller received a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Toronto in 2006 and a Master of Education degree from Dalhousie University in 1983.