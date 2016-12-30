Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

Name Description

Stuart Chambers Mr. Stuart J. Chambers has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company with effective from September 1st, 2017 till November 2017. He will be appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effective from November 2017. Stuart has had a long executive career which included 13 years at Pilkington plc and NSG Group (which acquired Pilkington in 2006), ultimately serving as CEO of both companies. Prior to that Stuart spent 10 years at Mars and 10 years at Shell in a range of senior operational management roles. Stuart is currently a member of the Takeover Panel and is the Chairman designate at Anglo American, joining that Board on 1 September 2017. He was chairman of ARM Holdings plc and Rexam plc until last year and has also served as a director on the boards of Tesco plc, Smiths Group plc, Manchester Airport and Associated British Ports.

Robert Walker Mr. Robert M. Walker is no longer serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Travis Perkins Plc, effective from November 2017. He was appointed as a non-executive director in 2009 and became Chairman in 2010. He is also chairman of Enterprise Inns plc and Eagle TopCo Limited. He was previously chairman of W H Smith PLC, Williams Lea Group Ltd, Americana International Holdings Ltd and BCA Marketplace, senior independent director of Tate & Lyle PLC and Group Chief Executive of Severn Trent Plc. Previously, he spent over 30 years with Procter & Gamble, McKinsey and PepsiCo and has also served as a non-executive director on a number of other FTSE 100 and 250 boards.

John Carter Mr. John P. Carter is an Chief Executive, Executive Director of Travis Perkins Plc. He joined Travis Perkins plc in 1978 as a Management Trainee and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in January 2014. With over 38 years experience in the business, John has held various senior strategic roles in Sales, Marketing and Operations and has managed sector-leading functions such as Procurement, Supply Chain, International Sourcing and Category Management. During his career John has also been responsible for a number of key strategic acquisitions for the Group, including Keyline in 1999, Wickes in 2005 and BSS Group in 2010.

Alan Williams Mr. Alan R. Williams has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 3 January 2017. Alan joined Travis Perkins plc as Chief Financial Officer in January 2017 and is a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining the business Alan served as CFO at Greencore Group plc for 6 years. Alan also previously worked at Cadbury plc in a variety of financial roles in the UK, France and the USA. Alan is a qualified accountant and treasurer and has a strong background in leading strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, integration and business transformation.

Frank Elkins Mr. Frank M. Elkins is Chief Executive Officer - Contract Division of Travis Perkins PLC. After 10 years at BSS Industrial, Frank became Divisional Chief Executive Officer of the newly created Contract Merchanting Division in 2013. Frank joined BSS as Commercial Director in 2003 and was promoted to Managing Director in June 2005. Passionate about customer service, he empowers Branch Managers to deliver market leading performances within the BSS business. Frank previously held a number of operational positions including Branch Manager, Regional Director and Sales and Operations Director in Hagemeyer UK, formerly Newey and Eyre.

Paul Tallentire Mr. Paul Tallentire is a Chief Executive Officer - General Merchanting Division of Travis Perkins PLC. After being appointed to the position of Divisional Chief Executive Officer of the Plumbing and Heating Division in 2013, Paul also took responsibility for the direct leadership of the Plumbing Trade Supplies (PTS) business. Paul initially joined the Travis Perkins Group in 2011 to take up the role of Chairman of the Plumbing and Heating Division, overseeing the BSS Industrial, PTS, City Plumbing Supplies and F&P businesses. Prior to joining Travis Perkins, Paul managed numerous business-to-business and distribution businesses across different industries in several countries, including: ICI Paints, Premier Farnell.

Anthony Buffin Mr. Anthony (Tony) Buffin is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Travis Perkins Plc. He joined Travis Perkins plc in April 2013 as Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer effective from 1 March 2017 following a three month transition of the CFO role to Alan Williams. Prior to joining the Group, Tony was CFO of the Coles Group, the leading Australian grocery retailer, where he was accountable for finance, property, IT and strategy. Tony is a qualified accountant and a non-executive director of the Dyson family businesses. Tony was previously CEO of the Loyalty Management Group and prior to that held senior finance positions at Alliance Boots.

Deborah Grimason Ms. Deborah Grimason is an General Counsel, Company Secretary of Travis Perkins PLC. She joined Travis Perkins plc in early 2014 and is now responsible for Legal and Company Secretarial services across the Group, including pensions, share schemes and insurances. Previously, Deborah held the dual roles of general counsel and company secretary at the Lafarge Tarmac Group, along a variety of other roles over the course of her seven years at the company. Deborah has worked in managing legal and corporate affairs for a wealth of high profile organisations over the past 25 years, including Royal Mail, Nokia, and the British Coal Corporation

Simon King Mr. Simon Theodore King is an Managing Director - Wickes of the Company. He was the former captain of his local rugby team, Simon is no stranger to a position of leadership - not to mention the high profile leadership roles he has held in the UK and internationally throughout his career. He has been CEO for Tesco in both Turkey and South Korea, and also served as Tesco’s Commercial Director within Central Europe. His previous role before joining the Travis Perkins Group was with ASDA UK, where he was second in command, working under the President and Chief Executive as their Chief Operating Officer. Simon was appointed Managing Director of Wickes in 2012.

Carol Kavanagh Ms. Carol Kavanagh is an Group Human Resources Director of Travis Perkins PLC. She joined Travis Perkins plc in 2007, Carol has been responsible for all people-related activities at Group level, working on innovative programmes like the recently launched Women’s Community network and the employee online benefits portal. With a solid retail background, her previous experience spans twenty years and includes positions at Home Retail Group and Safeway Food Stores (now Morrisons). Until April 2012, Carol served as a Non Executive Director for The Leeds Building Society and currently serves on the advisory board for De Poel Ltd.

Norman Bell Mr. Norman Bell is Strategy Director Future Merchant & Core Systems of Travis Perkins PLC. He has been in his current position since 2013, and provides leadership for Group IT, Group Marketing, Customer Insight and Research teams, along with being responsible for the strategic planning process. Norman joined Travis Perkins plc in 2005 and became a member of the Executive Committee in 2008. He then became Group Development Director in 2010 where he was responsible for the integration of the BSS Group and establishing the Sustainable Building Products business. Previously, Norman spent 11 years in retail and distribution with Somerfield, Wickes and Booker following a period in management consulting.

Andrew Harrison Mr. Andrew Harrison is Group Commercial & Business Development Director of the Company. He began his merchant career in 1980 in Cornwall as a management trainee for Graham Reeves (now St Gobain). During his nine years with the company, he held various branch management roles before becoming Area Manager for Cornwall. In 1989 he left for Sharpe and Fisher, and in 1993 joined their board as Operations Director, overseeing the growing business. In 1999 the Travis Perkins Group acquired Sharpe and Fisher, and Andrew became Regional Director in the South West. He soon went on to become Managing Director of CCF, Benchmarx, and Keyline.

Martin Meech Mr. Martin R. Meech is an Group Property Director of Travis Perkins PLC. He appointed as Group Property Director and CEO of Travis Perkins (Properties) Ltd in September 2005, Martin oversees the Group freehold portfolio with a market value in excess of £500m and is also responsible for Group Environment. Before joining Travis Perkins plc, Martin held previous Director roles at DSG, Isosceles, Gateway and Halfords. For 13 years Martin was a non-executive Director of Quintain Estates and Development and is currently Chairman of the BRC Property Advisory Group and a member of the Bank of England Property Forum. Martin is also a Chartered Surveyor and a Fellow of the Royal Institute.

Coline McConville Ms. Coline Lucille McConville is Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins Plc., since February 2015. Coline was appointed as a non-executive director in February 2015. Coline is currently a non-executive director of TUI AG, Inchcape PLC and Fevertree Drinks PLC and was formerly a non-executive director of UTV Media plc, Wembley National Stadium Limited, TUI Travel Limited, Shed Media PLC and HBOS PLC, and a global advisor and director of Grant Thornton International Limited. Previous to that Coline was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer Europe of Clear Channel International Limited. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Baker Scholar.

Peter Redfern Mr. Peter Timothy Redfern is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 November 2014. He is currently Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey plc and is also a Chartered Accountant. Pete was previously Chief Executive of George Wimpey Plc and prior to that, he held the roles of Chief Executive and Finance Director of its UK Housing division. He is also a Trustee of the homelessness charity Crisis and a member of the Home Builders Federation.

John Rogers Mr. John Rogers is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 November 2014. He was appointed as a non-executive director in November 2014 and is currently Chief Executive Officer of Sainsbury’s Argos and a member of the J Sainsbury’s plc Board and Sainsbury’s Bank plc Board. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Sainsbury’s Argos, John was Chief Financial Officer of J Sainsbury plc for six years and during his career at Sainsbury’s he also held the posts of Property Director, Director of Group Finance and Director of Corporate Finance. Before joining Sainsbury’s, John held a variety of financial, operational and strategy roles.

Ruth Anderson Ms. Ruth Anderson is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Travis Perkins plc. She was appointed as a non-executive director in 2011. She is a non-executive director of Ocado Group plc and Coats Group plc. She is also a trustee of The Royal Parks and of the charity, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Ruth is a chartered accountant, and held a number of positions in KPMG (UK) from 1976 to 2009, being a member of its board from 1998 to 2004 and Vice Chairman from 2005 to 2009.