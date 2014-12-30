Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPXb.TO)

Name Description

Peter Coors Mr. Peter H. Coors is Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Coors has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of MillerCoors in which the Company owns a 42% economic interest, since July 2008. He serves as a trustee and is Co-Chairman of Adolph Coors Company, LLC, the trust holding company of the Adolph Coors, Jr. Trust (Coors Trust) and other Coors' family trusts. He is Chairman of the Trust Committee of the Coors Trust and trustee of various other Coors' Family Trust Committees. The Coors Trust is a party to a Voting Agreement with Pentland Securities (1981) Inc. (Pentland) and 4280661 Canada Inc. (discussed further in the Beneficial Ownership Table section beginning on page 106). Mr. Coors previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors during the periods May 2011 to May 2013 and February 2005 to December 2008 and as Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors during the period December 2008 to May 2011. He served Adolph Coors Company, the predecessor company to Molson Coors, as Chairman of the Board from 2002 to 2005, and Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2002. He has served Coors Brewing Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2002, a director since 1973, and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 2000. Since joining the Company in 1971, he has served in a number of different executive and management positions for Adolph Coors Company, Coors Brewing Company and Molson Coors. Mr. Coors also serves on numerous community and civic boards, including the National Western Stock Show and the Denver Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He has been a director of Energy Corporation of America since 1996.

Andrew Molson Mr. Andrew T. Molson is Vice Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Molson is a partner and Chairman of RES PUBLICA Consulting Group, a Montreal-based holding and management company for two leading professional services firms, NATIONAL Public Relations (where he has worked since 1997) and Cohn and Wolfe | Canada, both offering strategic public relations counsel to a wide range of businesses. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors from May 2011 to May 2013 and Vice Chairman of the Board of Molson Coors from May 2009 to May 2011. Mr. Molson currently serves as a director of The Montréal Canadiens Hockey Club and Groupe Deschênes Inc. He is president of the Molson Foundation and serves on several non-profit boards, including the Concordia University Foundation, the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organization, the Montréal General Hospital Foundation and the Banff Centre. He became a member of the Quebec bar in 1995 after studying law at Laval University and holds a Masters of Science degree in corporate governance and ethics from the University of London (Birbeck College) and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University.

Mauricio Restrepo Mr. Mauricio Restrepo has appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company. effective May 2, 2016. Prior to his time with Beam Suntory, Mr. Restrepo spent nine years with SABMiller in senior finance roles, first as CFO of SABMiller Latin America and later CFO of SABMiller Europe. He joined SABMiller in 2005, when SAB acquired Colombia-based Grupo Empresarial Bavaria, where he was chief financial officer. Mr. Restrepo has also held commercial and finance leadership roles in the publishing, automotive and banking industries.

Mark Hunter Mr. Mark R. Hunter is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MillerCoors LLC. Prior to his current role, Mr. Hunter served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors Europe from January 2013 to December 2014. Mr. Hunter served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors Central Europe from June 2012 to January 2013 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Coors UK from December 2007 until June 2012. From May 2005 to November 2007, he was Chief Commercial Officer for Molson Coors Canada, where he was responsible for all sales and marketing activities. From 1997 to 2005, he served on the board of Bass Brewers Ltd. and as Marketing Director for Coors Brewers Limited (now Molson Coors UK). During such time, Mr. Hunter had accountability for the Bass Brewers brand portfolio (including Carling) plus business unit strategy and export development. From 1989 to 1997, Mr. Hunter held a variety of marketing leadership roles for Bass Brewers. Before joining Bass Brewers in 1989, he held a variety of sales positions with Hallmark Cards and Bulmers Drinks. Mr. Hunter holds a Bachelor Honours degree in Marketing and Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, where he was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in 2009.

Betty DeVita Ms. Betty K. DeVita serves as Director of the Company. Prior to her current role, DeVita served as president of MasterCard Canada, where she oversaw regional strategy, business development, acceptance expansion, operations, regulatory, marketing and product introductions, with a mandate for continued growth and innovation. Before joining MasterCard in September, 2010, Ms. DeVita served as chairman and chief executive officer of Citibank Canada, where she led the franchise and its 5,000 employees with accountability across all lines of business. She previously worked in Citibank divisions in Latin America, the United States and Asia. Ms. DeVita served on the executive council of the Canadian Bankers Association and, in 2014, was inducted into the Women's Executive Network hall of fame as one of Canada's most powerful women. She serves on multiple boards serving on audit and governance committees, and is currently the chair of the Ted Rogers business school advisory council at Ryerson University. She holds a bachelor of science from St. John's University in New York and is a graduate of the chief executive officer certificate program at Wharton-KMA in Seoul, South Korea.

Geoffrey Molson Mr. Geoffrey E. Molson is Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Molson is a General Partner (since December 2009), and is the President and Chief Executive Officer (since June 2011) of the CH Group Limited Partnership, owner of the Montréal Canadiens Hockey Club, evenko, Equipe Spectra and the Bell Centre. From 2006 to December 2009, Mr. Molson served as Vice President of Marketing for Molson Inc. He previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 2004 to 2005, Vice President of Quality and Distributor Development from 2001 to 2004, and Key Account Sales Manager-Canada and Director of Trade Marketing from 1999 to 2001, for Molson USA, a former whollyowned subsidiary of Molson Coors. He was a senior consultant at CSC Consulting (formerly The Kalchas Group), a strategy consultancy firm, from 1996 to 1999. Prior to this he worked in media at The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Molson is a member of the Board of Directors of RES PUBLICA Consulting Group and a member of The Molson Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to the betterment of Canadian society, as well as St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and the Montréal Canadiens Children's Foundation. He currently represents Molson Coors as Ambassador, representing the Molson family in key strategic areas of the business. Mr. Molson holds a M.B.A. from Babson Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Lawrence University.

Roger Eaton Mr. Roger G. Eaton is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Eaton serves as the Chief Operations Officer of Yum! Brands, Inc., an operator of fast food restaurants, a role he assumed in late 2011. Previously, he dually served as President of the KFC division from January 2014 to April 2015. From June 2008 to February 2011, Mr. Eaton was Chief Executive Officer and President of KFC USA. He also held several international positions at the company, including Senior Vice President, Regional Operations Director, General Manager and Finance Director in the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Eaton was employed by Hoyts Corporation, one of the world's leading entertainment companies, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Hoyts Cinemas Australia Limited and President of Hoyts USA Limited. He also worked as General Manager of Finance for Hoyts Pty Ltd, the private holding company of Hoyts Entertainment Ltd and Hoyts Media Ltd. Mr. Eaton holds a post graduate diploma in accounting and a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Natal - Durban in South Africa. He passed the South African Public Accountants and Auditors Board exams in 1982. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Mary Lynn Ferguson-McHugh Ms. Mary Lynn Ferguson-McHugh is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Ms. Ferguson-McHugh joined P&G in 1986 as an assistant brand manager for Vicks NyQuil. As P&G's business leader for paper towels, tissues and toilet paper, Ms. Ferguson-McHugh served as president for global family care in 2010 and resumed leadership of the global family care business as group president in 2014. She has also previously served as group president for Europe. Ms. Ferguson-McHugh has been named one of the most powerful women in Europe by Fortune magazine. She has served as a member of the boards of the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the YWCA (Young Women's Christian Association). Ms. Ferguson-McHugh earned her bachelor of science in business administration from University of the Pacific. Additionally, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business with a master of business administration.

Brian Goldner Mr. Brian D. Goldner is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Goldner is the President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Hasbro, Inc., a children's and family leisure time entertainment products and services company, positions he has held since 2008. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Goldner was Chief Operating Officer and from 2003 to 2006 was President of the U.S. Toys Segment of Hasbro, Inc. Prior to joining Hasbro, Inc., Mr. Goldner held a number of management positions including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bandai America Incorporated, Worldwide Director in Charge of the Los Angeles office of J. Walter Thompson, and Vice President and Account Director in the Chicago office of Leo Burnett Advertising. Mr. Goldner has served on the boards of the Toy Industry Association Inc., The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island and The Hole in the Wall Gang Camps. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Executive Education Program at the Amos Tuck School.

Charles Herington Mr. Charles M. Herington is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Herington is currently Vice Chairman and President of Global Operations at Zumba Fitness, LLC a role he assumed in August 2013. Since September 2012, Mr. Herington has acted as an independent consultant to companies regarding a variety of issues including marketing, brand building, operations and M&A activity. He was Executive Vice President, Developing Market Group, Avon Products Inc., a large global consumer products company, from March 2011 to August 2012. Prior to that he was Executive Vice President, Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe of Avon Products Inc., a position he held since June 2009. He was Executive Vice President, Latin America Avon Products, Inc. from March 2008 to June 2009. From 1999 to February 2006, Mr. Herington was President and Chief Executive Officer of AOL Latin America, a NASDAQ publicly-traded company. In June 2005, AOL Latin America filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In April 2006, the bankruptcy court approved the company's recovery and liquidation plan. From 1997 to 1999, he served as President, Revlon Latin America. From 1990 to 1997, he held a variety of executive positions with Pepsico Restaurants International. From 1981 to 1990, he held various marketing and executive positions at Procter & Gamble. Mr. Herington currently serves as a director of Klox Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ listing pending), since 2014 and NII Holdings, Inc. (NII Holdings) since 2003. NII Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 15, 2014. Mr. Herington previously served as a director of Molson Coors' predecessor company, Adolph Coors Company, since 2003.

Franklin Hobbs Mr. Franklin W. Hobbs is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Hobbs currently serves as an advisor to One Equity Partners, a private equity investment firm. He served as Chief Executive Officer for the investment bank, Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, from 2002 to January 2003. He served in roles of increasing responsibility at Dillon, Read & Co., an investment bank, from 1972 to 1992, as Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 1997, and served as Chairman of UBSWarburg following a series of mergers between Dillon Read and SBC Warburg, and later with Union Bank of Switzerland. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Ally Financial Inc. (as Chairman), BAWAG P.S.K. (as Supervisory Chairman) and Lord, Abbett & Co. He also serves on the Board of Trustees and is Treasurer of The Frick Collection and is on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Fund of UNICEF. Mr. Hobbs previously served on the Board of Overseers of Harvard University, also serving on the Audit Committee, and was President of the Board of Trustees of the Milton Academy, where he also served on the Audit Committee. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School. Mr. Hobbs previously served as a director of Adolph Coors Company since 2001.

Iain Napier Mr. Iain J.G. Napier is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Napier has been a director at John Menzies plc since September 2008 where he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and chairs the Nomination Committee. He also has been Chairman of the Board at McBride plc since July 2007 and he currently chairs the Nomination Committee and is a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is the Senior Independent Director of William Grant & Sons Holdings Limited (since April 2014), where he chairs the Audit Committee. From March 2000 to February 2014, Mr. Napier served as a Non- Executive Director of Imperial Tobacco Group plc, becoming Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee in January 2007. Mr. Napier previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Woodrow plc, an international housing and development company, from 2002 to 2006. Prior to this, he worked extensively in the beer and leisure industries. From 2000 to 2001, he was Vice President U.K. and Ireland for InBev S.A., following its acquisition of Bass Brewers Ltd. He was Chief Executive Officer of Bass Brewers and Bass International Brewers from 1996 to 2000. From 1989 to 2000, he held various leadership positions with Bass, including as a main board director. Earlier in his career, Mr. Napier also held senior management positions at Ford Motor Company and Whitbread plc. Mr. Napier is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and is also a chartered global management accountant.

Hugh Riley Mr. Hugh Sanford Riley (Sandy) J.D. is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Riley has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Richardson Financial Group Limited, a specialized financial services company, since 2003. Between 1992 and 2001, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Investors Group Inc., a personal financial services organization, retiring as Chairman in 2002. Mr. Riley has served as a director of The North West Company Inc. since 2002, becoming Chairman in 2008; GMP Capital, Inc., a publicly traded investment dealer, since 2009; Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. since 2011, where he is also a member of the Audit Committee; and Canadian Western Bank since 2011. His community affiliations include serving as Chairman of the University of Winnipeg Foundation Board of Directors, past Chancellor of the University of Winnipeg and past Chairman of the Manitoba Business Council. He obtained a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen's University. Mr. Riley is a Member of the Order of Canada. Mr. Riley previously served as a director of Molson, Inc. since 1999.

Douglas Tough Mr. Douglas D. Tough is Independent Director of Molson Coors Canada Inc. Mr. Tough is a director at Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and currently serves on the Remuneration and Nomination Committees since November 2014. From March 2010 to September 2014, Mr. Tough served as the Chief Executive Officer of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), a creator and manufacturer of flavors and fragrances. He served as its Chairman from March 2010 to December 2014. Mr. Tough joined the IFF Board in 2008 and served as its Non-Executive Chairman from October 2009 until he became Chief Executive Officer of the company. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Ansell Limited from 2004 until March 2010. Prior to joining Ansell Limited, Mr. Tough held a number of positions with Procter & Gamble Company for 12 years, as well as a variety of executive positions with Cadbury Schweppes plc. (Cadbury), including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Dr Pepper / 7UP, Cadbury's largest unit. Mr. Tough holds a M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and a B.B.A. from the University of Kentucky.