Taqa Morocco SA (TQM.CS)
TQM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
870.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abdelmajid Houssaini
|38
|2007
|Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Abdulaziz Alhemaidi
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Omar M'hamdi
|36
|Deputy General Manager and Finance Director
|
Zakaria Fafouri
|Finance Manager
|
Hicham Filali
|Finance Manager, Jorf Lasfar Energy Company 5&6
|
Khalid Benghanem
|55
|2013
|Director of Human Resources
|
Fatima Bendahbia
|Technical and Engineering Director
|
Mohamed Kahlain
|Security and Information Technology Director
|
Yassir Benbrik
|Insurance and Risk Management Director
|
Etienne Vollebregt
|56
|2015
|Central General Manager
|
Chakir Amrani
|Common Installations Director
|
Mehdi Belghiti
|38
|2012
|Director of Support
|
Abderrahim Ben Elhirche
|Director of Communal Systems
|
Najib Bendahou
|Quality, Hygiene, Security and Environment Director
|
Mariam Benzakour
|Communication and Citizen Actions Director
|
El Mostafa Bouzid
|Director of Production Units 3 & 4
|
Said El Mamouni
|Legal Manager
|
Abderrahim El Ouassi
|Director of Production Units 5 & 6
|
Ahmed Hamimoune
|Combustibles Procurement Director
|
Abdelqader Hilmi
|Project Director, Jorf Lasfar Energy Company 5&6
|
Abdallah Moati
|Director of Production Units 1 & 2
|
Aziz Ouardane
|Director Special Advisor
|
Kenneth Boyle
|2013
|Member of the Management Board
|
John McLaren
|2013
|Member of the Management Board
|
David O'Hanian
|2009
|Member of the Management Board
|
Marcus Khoury
|41
|2012
|Secretary General
|
Khaled Al Sayari
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Frank Perez
|2012
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Abdelmajid Houssaini
|Mr. Abdelmajid Iraqui Houssaini has been Chairman of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since 2007. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee of the Company. Additionally, he is Representative of Sole Manager of TAQA North Africa SCA, as well as Chief Executive Officer and Director of TAQA Morocco Wind Corporation S.A. he has been Country Manager of the group TAQA since January 2007. Mr. Houssaini began his professional career with the post of Financial Representative of Metropolitan Insurance in the United States. In 1999, he joined the group CMS Generation as Senior Analyst before becoming Director of Business Development in charge of Financial Operations in Morocco. Mr. Houssaini obtained a degree in Finance and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the Eastern Michigan University.
|
Abdulaziz Alhemaidi
Omar M'hamdi
|Mr. Omar Alaoui M'hamdi has been Finance Director and Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since March 21, 2011. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, of the Social Dialogue Committee, of the Security Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company. After serving as Senior Consultant for Audit and Counseling within PricewaterhouseCoopers, he joined the Company in September 2004 in the Financial Control Department. Next, in 2009, he joined TAQA North Africa S.C.A. as Business Manager in charge of Group Financial Operations in Morocco. Mr. Alaoui M'hamdi is a Certified Chartered Accountant, Member of the Association of Chartered Accountants of Paris/ Ile de France region. He obtained a degree from Institut Superieur de Commerce et d'Administration des Entreprises (ISCAE).
Zakaria Fafouri
Hicham Filali
Khalid Benghanem
|Mr. Khalid Benghanem has served as Director of Human Resources of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since August 2013, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee and of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Benghanem has over 30 years of experience in different posts in the field of Human Resources, notably Director of Human Resources at COMANAV, ABN AMRO Bank, BMCI, Imperial Tobacco Maroc and later within Imperial Tobacco UK, followed by the post of Director of HR Consultancy. He was also Social International Auditor and uis a former President of AGEF (Association Nationale des Gestionnaires et Formateurs des Ressources Humaines - National Association of Human Resource Managers and Trainers), and of Association Africaine Des Formateurs Du Personnel (African Personnel Trainers Association). Mr. Benghanem has earned some basic Economic Sciences education and also obtained a number of degrees in Human Resources, both in Morocco and internationally.
Fatima Bendahbia
Mohamed Kahlain
|Mr. Mohamed Kahlain serves as Director of Safety and Information System at Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Security Committee of the Company.
Yassir Benbrik
|Mr. Yassir Benbrik serves as Director of Insurance and Risk Management of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Audit and Ethics Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company.
Etienne Vollebregt
|Mr. Etienne Vollebregt has served as Chief Executive Officer of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since October 2012, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee, the Security and Hygiene Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of Energy, especially within Shell in different countries, including India. Mr. Vollebregt also worked as an advisor for ChangeVision as Director of the thermal power plant Amer in Geertruidenberg in the Netherlands. Mr. Vollebregt obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Delft University.
Chakir Amrani
Mehdi Belghiti
|Mr. Mehdi Belghiti has been Director of Support of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since October 2012, when he joined the Company. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, of the Security Committee and of the Ethics Committee of the Company. Mr. Belghiti began his professional career within the bank CFG Group in 2002. In 2004, he joined the group COMANAV as Secretary General and continued as Deputy Managing Director of the company. In 2008, he joined the group ADDOHA to assume the function of Deputy managing Director in charge of Finances and Resources. Mr. Belghiti is an engineer with a degree from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.
Abderrahim Ben Elhirche
Najib Bendahou
|Mr. Najib Bendahou serves as Director of Quality, Hygiene, Safety and Environment of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA. He is also Member of the Security and Hygiene Committee of the Company.
Mariam Benzakour
El Mostafa Bouzid
Said El Mamouni
Abderrahim El Ouassi
Ahmed Hamimoune
Abdelqader Hilmi
Abdallah Moati
Aziz Ouardane
Kenneth Boyle
|Mr. Kenneth Boyle has been Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He also works for TAQA.
John McLaren
|Mr. John Keith McLaren has been Member of the Management Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He also works for TAQA.
David O'Hanian
Marcus Khoury
|Mr. Marcus Khoury has served as Secretary General of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since September 2012. He is also Member of the Organizing and Remuneration Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee, the Security Committee, the Workers Committee and of the Audit and Ethics Committee of the Company. Mr. Khoury became aggregate advocate of the state of Bavaria in Germany. He has over 10 years of experience of a legal counsel in Europe and in the Gulf countries. Mr. Khoury obtained a Master of Legal Letters degree from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and also received a Magister Legum (Master of Legal Letters) degree from Albertus Magnus College.
Khaled Al Sayari
|Mr. Khaled Al Sayari has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since July 30, 2013. He is Group Vice- President of Strategic Relationships and Public Affairs of TAQA. Additionally, he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Kahramanmaras, Executive Head of the Emirati-Canadian Affairs Council, as well as Director and Member of the Investment Committees of companies outside the United Arab Emirates.
Frank Perez
|Mr. Frank Joseph Perez has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Jorf Lasfar Energy Company SA since February 23, 2012. He is also Executive Officer – Head of Global Power & Water Division at TAQA. Additionally, he serves as Director of AB Cythere 61, Tre Kronor Investment AB and TAQA Power Ventures B.V., as well as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of TAQA New World, Inc. and Member of the Supervisory Board of JLEC 5&6, to name but a few.
