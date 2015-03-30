Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)
TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|Chief Executive Officer
|
K. Selvanayagam
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|56
|1985
|Non-Executive Director
|
M. Farooqui
|2017
|Additional Independent Director.
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Ravinder Agarwal
|72
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. B. N. Rao
|67
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
M. Venkatachalam
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|
K. Selvanayagam
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|Shri. P. R.Venketrama Raja is Non-Executive Director of Ramco Cement Limited. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Madras and Masters in Business Administration from University of Michigan, USA. He has been on the Board of The Ramco Cements Limited since 1985.
|
M. Farooqui
|Shri. M. F. Farooqui serves as Additional Independent Director of The Ramco Cements Limited.
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|Smt. Justice Chitra Venkataraman serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. She is a graduate in Economics from Ethiraj College, Chennai, and B.L. from Law College, Chennai, started her practice at Madras High Court. She specialised in Direct and Indirect tax laws. She was appointed as Government Pleader during the period 1991 to 1995 and thereafter as the standing counsel for Income Tax for about 10 years. She was elevated as Judge of Madras High Court in the year 2005 and retired in April 2014.
|
Ravinder Agarwal
|Shri. Ravinder S. Agarwal, B.Sc., B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Cement Limited. He started his career in 1965 and after serving in various capacities with a paper mill of Northern India for 9 years and with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for 28 years, retired as Executive Director of IDBI.B.E.
|
M. B. N. Rao
|Shri. M. B. N. Rao, B.Sc.(Agri). is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Cements Ltd. Mr. Rao, a graduate in Agriculture holds Diploma in Computer Studies from University of Cambridge and National Computing Centre, London and Certificate in Industrial Finance.
|
M. Venkatachalam
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|75,107,000
|
K. Selvanayagam
|6,390,380
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|--
|
M. Farooqui
|--
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|--
|
Ravinder Agarwal
|--
|
M. B. N. Rao
|--
|
M. Venkatachalam
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
A Dharmakrishnan
|0
|0
|
K. Selvanayagam
|0
|0
|
P. R.Venketrama Raja
|0
|0
|
M. Farooqui
|0
|0
|
Chitra Venkataraman
|0
|0
|
Ravinder Agarwal
|0
|0
|
M. B. N. Rao
|0
|0
|
M. Venkatachalam
|0
|0