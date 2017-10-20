Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)

Name Description

Jose Llado Fernandez-Urrutia Mr. Jose Llado Fernandez-Urrutia serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since July 6, 1960. He was first Trade Minister and then Minister for Transport and Communications in the former Spanish democratic governments. Later, he acted as Spanish Ambassador to the United States of America. He served as the first President of Real Patronato del Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia during 1986 and 1994. He has served as President of Tecnicas Reunidas Internacional SA, Chief Executive Officer of Aragonesas Promicion de Obras y Construcciones, SL, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Araltec, SL. In addition, he acts as Honorary Member of the American Institute of Chemists, President of Xavier Zubiri Foundation, former President of Principe de Asturias Arts Prize between 1992 and 2001, Founder, Member of the Board and Vice President of Colegio Libre de Emeritos Universitarios, Member of the Board of Principe de Asturias Foundation, and International Counsellor of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Washington, D.C. Since November 1996, he has served as Chairman of the Governing Board of INCIPE Foundation. He holds a Doctorate of Science degree from Universidad de Madrid.

Juan Llado Arburua Mr. Juan Llado Arburua serves as First Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since November 19, 1999. He has served as Board Member of Empresarios Agrupados Internacional SA, Eurocontrol SA, Master Sociedad Anonima de Ingenieria y Arquitectura SA, Initec Plantas Industriales SA, Initec Infraestructuras SA, Espanola de investigacion y desarrollo SA, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Araltec SL and Aragonesas Promocion de Obras y Construcciones SL. He holds a degree in Economics from the Georgetown-Washington DC University and a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Juan Miguel Antonanzas Perez-Egea Mr. Juan Miguel Antonanzas Perez-Egea serves as Second Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 1985. He has worked for 10 years at Barreiros-Chrysler, occupying the position of General Manager of Fabrication and Assembly. He has also worked for five years at ITT as Chief Operating Officer-Spain, Chief Executive Officer of Marconi Espanola and as Vice Chairman of ITT Espana. He served as Director of Planning and President of the National Institute of Industry between 1973 and 1976, Chairman of Seat between 1977 and 1984, and Chairman of Uralita between 1998 and 2002. He holds a Doctorate degree in Industrial Engineering.

Fernando de Asua Alvarez Mr. Fernando de Asua Alvarez serves as Third Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since June 9, 1993. He worked at IBM and IBM Espana between 1959 and 1991 where he held the position of Managing Director of South America and later on General Manager of Europe. Then he became Chief Executive Officer of IBM Espana and Director of IBM World Trade Corp. He has also served as First Vice Chairman of Grupo Banco Santander since 2004. He has also served as Director of Compania Espanola de Petroleos, SA. He graduated in Economics and Computer Science from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Business Administration and Mathematics, both from University of California.

Diego del Alcazar y Silvela Mr. Diego del Alcazar y Silvela serves as Lead Independent Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He has been on the Company’s Board since March 25, 2010 and has appointed to this post on May 19, 2015. In 1973, he founded Instituto de Empresa and he is currently its Chairman. He also worked for Banco de Levante for two years and he is also currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Instituto de Empresa Foundation. In 2003, the Council of Ministers granted him the Grand Cross of the Order of Alfonso X the Wise, award that distinguishes prominent personalities in the spheres of culture, education and research. He holds a degree in Law and a Master of Business Administration degree.

Javier Alarco Canosa Mr. Javier Alarco Canosa serves as Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since May 19, 2017. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since June 26, 2007. He acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has also served as Board Member of Tubos Reunidos SA. He served as Manager of business and real estate projects of BBVA, Director of Global Banking and Investments of BBVA and from 1999 to 2002 he was Assistant General Director of BBVA- Head of Capital Market Activities. He served as Board Member of Concessionaria de la Generalitat de Catalunya, S.A. and Manager and Shareholder of Creative Capital, S.L. He holds a degree in Business and Economics from Complutense University of Madrid.

Alvaro Garcia-Agullo Llado Mr. Alvaro Garcia-Agullo Llado serves as Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He was reappointed as Board Member position on the Company’s Board in 1962. He also acted as Board Member, General Director of the Company from 1962 till 1996. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Tecnicas Reunidas Internacional SA. He acted as Construction Manager of the Rota Airport from 1955 till 1956. He also worked as Engineer-Delegate of HUARTE in Cataluna from 1957 to 1961. He holds Doctors degree in Road, Canal and Port Engineering.

Jose Manuel Llado Arburua Mr. Jose Manuel Llado Arburua serves as Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since May 10, 2006. He was Manager of the international financing division of “Citibank N.A.” (1986-1990). He served as General Manager of the “Chase Manhattan Bank” with responsibility for Global Market Sales for Spain (1990-2001). He was Deputy Assistant General-Director with responsibilities in the international and treasury areas in Banesto (2001-2004). He holds a degree in BSBA from the Georgetown University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

William Richardson Mr. William Blaine Richardson serves as Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since June 22, 2011. He was Member of the House of Representatives for New Mexico between 1983 to 1997, as well as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 1997 to 1998 and U.S. Government Secretary of Energy from 1998 till 2001. In 2002, he was elected as Governor of New Mexico and re-elected in 2006. In addition, he has acted as Chairman of Apco Worldwide and Member of the Advisory Board of several profit and non-profit entities. He received a Bachelors degree in Political Science from the Tufts University in 1970. Moreover, he earned a Masters degree in International Affairs from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts Universityin 1971.

Adrian Lajous Vargas Mr. Adrian Lajous Vargas serves as Independent Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. He served as Advisor of McKinsay & Company (2001-2011), Member of the Board of Directors of Trinity Industries, Member of the Board of Directors of Petrométrica, Member of the Board of Directors of Ternium and Senior advisor of the Energy Area of Morgan Stanley. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Petra Mateos-Aparicio Morales Ms. Petra Mateos-Aparicio Morales serves as Independent Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since March 7, 2016. She was Spokesperson of the National Executive Committee of the Spanish Institute of Financial Analysts (IEAF) since 2011. She had been Member of the Board of Directors of ANECA (2009-2015). Her last book published, “Finanzas Corporativas” (translated, “Corporate Finance”), with the authors Brealy, Myers, Marcus y Mateos (McGraw-Hill and UNED, 2010), is a relevant text for decision taking in the financial sector. She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Business Administration, both from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Francisco Javier Gomez Navarro Navarrete Mr. Francisco Javier Gomez Navarro Navarrete serves as Independent Director of Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. since May 10, 2006. He has held Director posts at Editorial Tania from 1979 to 1983, Feria Internacional de Turismo from 1980 to 1983 and Viajes Marsans from 1982 to 1985. He also acted as State Secretary of Sport between 1987 and 1993, and Minister of Trade and Tourism between 1993 and 1996. He has acted as President of MBD, President of Aldeasa, SA and Director of the Official Superior Chambers of Commerce. He also serves as Director of Altadis SA. He served as Board Member of World Duty Free Group, S.A. and Grupo Isolux Corsan, S.A. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering, specialized in Chemistry.