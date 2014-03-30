Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)

Name Description

Dhruv Sawhney Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney is Executive Chairman of the Board of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited . He is an eminent industrialist. He was graduated with an M.A. and B.A. (Hons) in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K. and a Master in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, USA.He has been the president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian Sugar and Technologists Associations and the International Society of Sugarcane Technologists. He has keen interest in management education, and is currently the Chairman of Indian Public Schools Society (Doon School), and a Companion Member of the Chartered Institute of Management, U.K. He chairs the Board of Trustees of one of Delhi's oldest private charitable hospital. He was a Governor of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow for six years and President of the All India Chess Federation for 12 years. Mr Sawhney has served on the Boards of various public sector organizations and chaired Government advisory councils on Industry, Energy and Sugar.

Nikhil Sawhney Mr. Nikhil Sawhney is Non-Executive Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited. He served as Executive Director of the Company till May 10, 2011. He has a Bachelors degree in Arts and a Masters degree in Arts from the Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, UK and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, USA. Mr. Sawhney has worked in India and overseas in the fields of finance, consumer goods, engineering products and capital markets. He worked with Flexibox Ltd., Manchester, UK in 1996 as a Marketing Analyst, with Nomura International, London, UK in 1997 as a Capital Markets and Sales Analyst, with ING Barings, London, UK in 1998 as a Corporate Finance Analyst, and with Nestle USA, Los Angeles, USA in 2003 as a Marketing Associate. He has been associated with the company since October 1, 1999.

Homai Daruwalla Ms. Homai Ardeshir Daruwalla is the Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Ms. Daruwalla is the former Chairperson and Managing Director of Central Bank of India.

Kanwal Hazari Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K. K. Hazari is Independent Non-Executive Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Camberley, UK and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Lt. Gen. Hazari has rendered 38 years of service in the Armed Forces of India and has served as Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has a special interest in matters like long term planning, management structures & systems and financial planning and has written on these subjects. Lt. Gen. Hazari was a member of the Committee of Defence Expenditure appointed by the Government of India in 1990, as also of the Kargil Review Committee constituted by the Government of India. Some of the other companies where he serves as a board member include Interglobe Enterprises Ltd., Galileo India Ltd. and Magoo Strategic Infotech Pvt. Ltd.