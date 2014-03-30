Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)
TREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tarun Sawhney
|41
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Suresh Taneja
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Geeta Bhalla
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Group General Manager, Secretary
|
Santosh Pande
|65
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sudipto Sarkar
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Homai Daruwalla
|68
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shekhar Datta
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kanwal Hazari
|88
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
F. Kohli
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
C.N. Narayana
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney is Executive Chairman of the Board of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited . He is an eminent industrialist. He was graduated with an M.A. and B.A. (Hons) in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K. and a Master in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, USA.He has been the president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian Sugar and Technologists Associations and the International Society of Sugarcane Technologists. He has keen interest in management education, and is currently the Chairman of Indian Public Schools Society (Doon School), and a Companion Member of the Chartered Institute of Management, U.K. He chairs the Board of Trustees of one of Delhi's oldest private charitable hospital. He was a Governor of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow for six years and President of the All India Chess Federation for 12 years. Mr Sawhney has served on the Boards of various public sector organizations and chaired Government advisory councils on Industry, Energy and Sugar.
|
Tarun Sawhney
|
Suresh Taneja
|
Geeta Bhalla
|
Santosh Pande
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|Mr. Nikhil Sawhney is Non-Executive Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited. He served as Executive Director of the Company till May 10, 2011. He has a Bachelors degree in Arts and a Masters degree in Arts from the Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, UK and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, USA. Mr. Sawhney has worked in India and overseas in the fields of finance, consumer goods, engineering products and capital markets. He worked with Flexibox Ltd., Manchester, UK in 1996 as a Marketing Analyst, with Nomura International, London, UK in 1997 as a Capital Markets and Sales Analyst, with ING Barings, London, UK in 1998 as a Corporate Finance Analyst, and with Nestle USA, Los Angeles, USA in 2003 as a Marketing Associate. He has been associated with the company since October 1, 1999.
|
Sudipto Sarkar
|
Homai Daruwalla
|Ms. Homai Ardeshir Daruwalla is the Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Ms. Daruwalla is the former Chairperson and Managing Director of Central Bank of India.
|
Shekhar Datta
|
Kanwal Hazari
|Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K. K. Hazari is Independent Non-Executive Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Camberley, UK and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Lt. Gen. Hazari has rendered 38 years of service in the Armed Forces of India and has served as Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has a special interest in matters like long term planning, management structures & systems and financial planning and has written on these subjects. Lt. Gen. Hazari was a member of the Committee of Defence Expenditure appointed by the Government of India in 1990, as also of the Kargil Review Committee constituted by the Government of India. Some of the other companies where he serves as a board member include Interglobe Enterprises Ltd., Galileo India Ltd. and Magoo Strategic Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
|
F. Kohli
|Dr. F. C. Kohli is Independent Non-Executive Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries. He was Credited as 'Father of Information Technology' revolution in India. He is an Electrical Engineering graduate from Queen's University, Canada with a Masters in Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. He was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada; from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK; Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India; and the University of Roorkee, Uttar Pradesh. He was also conferred the Degree of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Dr. Kohli is a distinguished fellow of various professional bodies, such as the Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers, New York; the Institute of Electrical Engineers, London and the Institute of Engineers, India. He has also served as the Deputy Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services. He was conferred the honorary title of Padma Bhushan in 2002, by the Government of India. He has received numerous other awards and recognitions, including the Dadabhai Naoroji Memorial Award, 2000 and the Economic Times Lifetime Achievement Award, 2002. Some of the other companies where he serves as a board member include WTI Advanced Technology Ltd., Tata Infotech Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tata Technologies (Pte.) Ltd., HOT V Inc., USA, Technosoft SA, Switzerland, Sun F & C Asset Management (I) Pvt. Ltd., Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Media Lab Asia.
|
C.N. Narayana
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|27,556,400
|
Tarun Sawhney
|20,382,200
|
Suresh Taneja
|--
|
Geeta Bhalla
|--
|
Santosh Pande
|--
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|13,596,300
|
Sudipto Sarkar
|--
|
Homai Daruwalla
|--
|
Shekhar Datta
|--
|
Kanwal Hazari
|--
|
F. Kohli
|--
|
C.N. Narayana
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Tarun Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Suresh Taneja
|0
|0
|
Geeta Bhalla
|0
|0
|
Santosh Pande
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Sudipto Sarkar
|0
|0
|
Homai Daruwalla
|0
|0
|
Shekhar Datta
|0
|0
|
Kanwal Hazari
|0
|0
|
F. Kohli
|0
|0
|
C.N. Narayana
|0
|0