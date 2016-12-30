Trencor Ltd (TREJ.J)

Name Description

David Nurek Mr. David Morris Nurek is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since 7 June 2016. He is an executive of Investec Bank Ltd. He was appointed as an alternate director of Trencor on 30 November 1992 and as a full director on 24 July 1995. Prior to joining Investec in June 2000, he practised as an attorney at law with Sonnenberg Hoffmann Galombik for 32 years. He is the lead non-executive director and chairman of the remuneration, nomination and social and ethics committees and a member of the risk and governance committees and serves on the boards of various listed and unlisted companies in a nonexecutive capacity. He is a non-executive director of Textainer Group Holdings Ltd.

Hennie Van der Merwe Mr. Hennie Van der Merwe is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Trencor on August 10, 2017. Mr Van der Merwe also serves as non-executive chairman of the board of Master Drilling Group Limited and as a non-executive director of Bell Equipment Limited, both of which are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. On August 10, 2017, Mr Van der Merwe was appointed as a director of Halco Holdings Limited, a 48% shareholder and as a director of both Leased Asset Pool Limited and TAC Limited, entities that each own intermodal containers managed by the Company.

Ricardo Sieni Mr. Ricardo (Ric) Antonio Sieni CA (SA) is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company since 1 March 2016. He He serves on the social and ethics committee. He completed his articles at Deloitte before joining Trencor on 1 October 1982 where he served as group accountant and later as financial manager.

Hendrik van Der Merwe Mr. Hendrik Roux van Der Merwe is Executive Director of Trencor Limited. He is the Member of the executive committee. He joined Trencor on 1 July 1997 and was appointed to the board on 20 May 1998 and as managing director on 4 April 2003. In April 2011 his role changed to that of a part-time executive director and he remains a member of the executive committee. He initially practised as an attorney at law followed by various senior executive positions in the banking sector and was deputy chairman of Waco International Limited before transferring to Trencor. He serves on the boards of various listed and unlisted companies in a non-executive capacity.

James McQueen Mr. James (jimmy) Ernest McQueen is Non-Executive Director of Trencor Limited. He has been appointed as chief executive officer on 1 March 2016. He was previously in charge of finance and is chairman of the executive committee and a member of the risk and social and ethics committees. He was appointed as an alternate director on 18 April 1984 and as a full director on 15 May 1996. Prior to joining Trencor on 10 June 1976, he was an accountant in public practice. He is a non-executive director of Textainer Group Holdings Limited. He retires as an executive director of Trencor at the 2017 annual general meeting.

Edwin Oblowitz Mr. Edwin Oblowitz is Independent Non-Executive Director of Trencor Ltd. He was appointed as a non-executive director on 3 March 2004 and is chairman of the audit and risk committees. He was previously an international partner of Andersens in South Africa and now serves as the Executive Chairman of the Stonehage Fleming Group’s operations in South Africa. He is a director of various listed and unlisted companies in a non-executive capacity and serves as a trustee of various trusts.

Roderick Sparks Mr. Roderick John Alwyn Sparks is Independent Non-Executive Director of Trencor Ltd., since 27 July 2009. He is a member of the audit, risk and nomination committees and chairman of the governance, social and ethics, and remuneration committees. He was previously managing director of Old Mutual South Africa and Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) and chairperson of Old Mutual Unit Trust, Old Mutual Specialised Finance and Old Mutual Asset Managers (SA). He is a director of various listed and unlisted companies in a non-executive capacity and chairs the advisory board of the UCT College of Accounting.