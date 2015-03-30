Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

Name Description

Noel Tata Mr. Noel Naval Tata is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trent Limited. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Sussex. He has experience in Marketing, Administration and Investments.

P. Venkatesalu Mr. P. Venkatesalu is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company.

Mehernosh Surti Mr. Mehernosh M. Surti is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Philip Auld Mr. Philip N. Auld is the Managing Director of the company.

Bhaskar Bhat Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Trent Limited. He holds IIT Chennai, IIM Ahmedabad. He has Experience in Retail Business.

Harish Bhat Mr. Harish R. Bhat is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Trent Limited. He is a member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) of Tata Sons. During his career with the Tata Group, he has served in several senior roles which include Managing Director and CEO of Tata Global Beverages, Chief Operating Officer of the Watches and Jewellery businesses of Titan Company.

A. Cooper Mr. A. D. Cooper is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. His qualification includes Bachelor of Commerce, Fellow Chartered Accountant, Associated Certified Management Accountant. He has experience in Finance and Management. He other Directorships includes Landmark Ltd, Trent Brands Ltd, Trent Hypermarket Ltd, Tata Asset Management Ltd, Westland Ltd.

Zubin Dubash Mr. Zubin S. Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He holds Bachelors Degree in Commerce, MBA (Wharton Pennsylvania), A.C.A. (England and Wales). He has experience in the field of Finance and business development. He is also the Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited.

Abhijit Sen Mr. Abhijit Sen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds position of CFO, India Subcontinent Citigroup and was a Director of some of their associate companies until his retirement.

Simon Susman Mr. Simon N. Susman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He is a member of Shareholders’ / Investors’ Grievance Committee.