Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (TRGYO.IS)
TRGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aziz Torun
|65
|Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board, General Manager
|
Mehmet Torun
|62
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ismail Kazanc
|43
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance
|
Remzi Aydin
|46
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Construction
|
Ilham Dundar
|55
|2007
|Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Asset Management
|
Yunus Torun
|35
|Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board, Vice General Manager - Sales and Marketing
|
Mahmut Karabiyik
|54
|Member of the Board
|
Haluk Sur
|Member of the Board
|
Dursun Alp
|51
|2010
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Aziz Yeniay
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Haluk Yukler
|Investor Relations Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Aziz Torun
|Mr. Aziz Torun is the Member of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Board and the General Manager at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. Mr. Torun has graduated from Istanbul Universitesi in 1975 with BA degree in Economics. He has worked in Ministry of Labor and Social Security from 1976 to 1982 as am inspector. He decided to continue his career in the private sector in 1982. Until the transformation of Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS, Mr. Torun performed as Chairman at Toray Insaat San. ve Tic. A.S.
|
Mehmet Torun
|Mr. Mehmet Torun is Vice Chairman of the Board at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. He has started his career in Trade in 1962. He is also Chairman at Tobas Torun Bio Enerji A.S., Torunlar Yag A.S., Ulusal Dis Ticaret A.S., and Kutahya Seker Fabrikasi A.S., in addition to his Vice-Chairman positions in Toray Insaat A.S., Torun Yapi San. ve Tic. A.S., and Depa Bitkisel Yag A.S.
|
Ismail Kazanc
|Mr. Ismail Kazanc is performing as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager of Finance of Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. He graduated from Bilkent Universitesi with BSc in Management, and completed graduate level studies at University of Southampton with MSc in Financial Markets. He worked in Is Bankasi from 1994 to 2008 in various positions. He joined Arap Turk Bankasi in 2008 as Deputy General Manager, and held this position until 2009.
|
Remzi Aydin
|Mr. Remzi Aydin is performing as Member of the Executive Board, and Vice General Manager of Construction at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. He graduated from Firat Universitesi as Civil Engineer in 1992. He joined Torun Yapi in 1993 as Engineer. He has held various positions in Torun Group ever since.
|
Ilham Dundar
|Mr. Ilham Inan Dundar is Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager of Asset Management at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He performed as Director of Financial Affairs at Tekfen Holding, Tekfen Imalat ve Muhendislik A.S. from 1987 to 1989. From 1989 to 1991, Mr. Dundar was Technical Accounting Manager at Cukurova Holding A.S. and Halk Reasurans A.S. He held accounting and marketing positions in the following years at Dempa Orman Urunleri A.S. and Sevket Demirel Holding Demponel Orman Urunleri San. ve Tic. A.S. respectively. He served as General Manager at Diksan Orme Tekstil San. Tic. A.S. from 1996 to 2000. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Dundar was General Manager at Zafer Plaza Isletmecilik A.S. He joined Janes Large Mulk Yonetimi Hizmetleri in 2006 as General Manager, while also serving as General Manager and Member of the Board at Sonmez Holding Sonmez Gida San. Tic. A.S. Mr. Dundar joined Torunlar Group in 2007 as General Coordinator at Torunlar AVM Yatirim ve Yonetim A.S. He graduated from Anadolu Universitesi with BA in Management and from Istanbul Universitesi with an MBA degree.
|
Yunus Torun
|Mr. Yunus Emre Torun performs as Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board and Vice General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Mr. Torun graduated from Marmara Universitesi Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences with a major in Economics. He attended UCLA in 2002 and 2003, completing English language studies.
|
Mahmut Karabiyik
|Mr. Mahmut Karabiyik is performing as Member of the Board at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Mr. Karabiyik graduated from Istanbul Universitesi in 1982, from the Faculty of Law. He primarily focused on Commercial Law, Company Law, Banks and Capital Markets Law and Bankruptcy Law in his professional life.
|
Haluk Sur
|
Dursun Alp
|Prof. Dr. Dursun Ali Alp is performing as Independent Member of the Board at Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi with Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1987, and completed his MBA degree at Marmara Universitesi in 1991. He earned his Ph.D. degree from Ankara Universitesi. He held various positions in public offices until 2000. In 2000, he joined Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi as Chairman of the Board. Between 2002 and 2005, he was Deputy Secretary at Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He is currently Member in the Accounting Standards Board of Turkey.
|
Aziz Yeniay
|
Haluk Yukler
