Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

Name Description

David Thomson Mr. David Kenneth Roy Thomson is Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Thomson Reuters Corporation. He is also a Chairman of Woodbridge, the Thomson family investment company, and Chairman of The Globe and Mail Inc., a Canadian media company. Mr. Thomson is an active private investor with a focus on real estate and serves on the boards of several private companies. Mr. Thomson has a MA from Cambridge University.

James Smith Mr. James Clifton Smith is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Smith was Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters from September 2011 to December 2011 and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters Professional division from April 2008 to September 2011. Prior to the acquisition of Reuters Group PLC (Reuters) by The Thomson Corporation (Thomson) in April 2008, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Thomson and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Learning’s Academic and Reference Group. Mr. Smith joined the Thomson Newspaper Group in 1987. He held several staff and operating positions, culminating in his role as head of operations for Thomson Newspapers in the U.S. With the sale of the Thomson Newspaper Group in 2000, he joined Thomson in 2001 as Executive Vice President. He began his career as a journalist and held several editorial and general management positions prior to joining Thomson. Mr. Smith received a BA from Marshall University.

David Binet Mr. David W. Binet is Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Binet is also President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Woodbridge, the Thomson family investment company. Prior to January 1, 2013, he held a number of senior positions at Woodbridge between 1999 and 2012, including Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Binet is a director of The Globe and Mail Inc., a Canadian media company and of a number of other companies in which Woodbridge is invested. Mr. Binet is also Chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Prior to joining Woodbridge in 1999, he was a partner at a major law firm. Mr. Binet has a law degree from McGill University, a BA from Queen’s University and a graduate degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

Stephane Bello Mr. Stephane Bello is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Bello was Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters Professional division from April 2008 to December 2011. Mr. Bello joined Thomson in 2001 and was Senior Vice President and Treasurer until April 2008. Prior to joining Thomson, Mr. Bello held several positions at General Motors. Mr. Bello is relocating to the company’s office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in April 2017 as part of an expatriate assignment.

David Craig Mr. David William Ian Craig is President - Financial & Risk of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Craig was President of Thomson Reuters Governance, Risk & Compliance business from September 2010 through December 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Craig was Chief Strategy Officer of Thomson Reuters from April 2008 to August 2010. He joined Reuters in April 2007 as Head of Strategy. Prior to April 2007, Mr. Craig was a Partner at McKinsey & Company and a Senior Principal and Partner at American Management Systems. Mr. Craig resides in London, United Kingdom.

Susan Martin Ms. Susan Taylor Martin is President - Legal of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Prior to January 2014, Ms. Taylor Martin held a number of other key leadership positions within the organization, including Managing Director of the Legal business in the U.K. and Ireland, President of Media and Global Head of Corporate Strategy for Reuters. Ms. Taylor Martin joined Reuters in 1993. Ms. Taylor Martin is a non-executive director of Whitbread PLC. Ms. Taylor Martin resides in New York, New York, United States as part of an expatriate assignment.

Brian Peccarelli Mr. Brian Peccarelli is President - Tax & Accounting of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Prior to February 2011, Mr. Peccarelli was President of Workflow & Service Solutions within the Tax & Accounting business for seven years. Mr. Peccarelli joined Thomson in 1984 and has held a number of other key leadership positions within the organization, including Vice President of the Corporate Services Market and General Manager for RIA Compliance. He is also a certified public accountant and a lawyer. Mr. Peccarelli resides in Plano, Texas, United States.

Deirdre Stanley Ms. Deirdre Stanley is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Prior to Thomson’s acquisition of Reuters in April 2008, Ms. Stanley was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Thomson. Prior to joining Thomson in July 2002, Ms. Stanley served in various senior executive positions, including Deputy General Counsel at USA Networks, Inc. and its successor companies. From 1997 through 1999, Ms. Stanley served as Associate General Counsel for GTE Corporation, where she headed the mergers and acquisitions practice group. Before GTE Corporation, Ms. Stanley practiced law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York. Ms. Stanley resides in New York, New York, United States.

Neil Masterson Mr. Neil T. Masterson is an Executive Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer of the Company. As of January 2016, the operational infrastructure now concentrated in the Enterprise Technology & Operations organization, is also led by Mr. Masterson. Mr. Masterson joined Thomson in 2002 and has held a number of key leadership positions within the organization, including Managing Director of the Investor segment of Financial & Risk and Vice President, Treasury and Corporate Planning for Thomson Reuters. Prior to joining Thomson, Mr. Masterson spent two years at Reuters as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Masterson resides in Wadenswil, Switzerland as part of an expatriate assignment.

Brian Scanlon Mr. Brian Louis Scanlon is an Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Mr. Scanlon previously spent 14 years at McKinsey & Co., where he held a number of senior leadership positions, including partner in the Corporate Finance & Strategy practice in Stamford, Connecticut; Chief Financial Officer for the northeast offices; and Managing Partner of McKinsey’s South East Asian Private Equity practice in Singapore. Prior to joining McKinsey, Mr. Scanlon was a senior accountant and consultant at Andersen Consulting, now called Accenture. Mr. Scanlon resides in Baar, Switzerland as part of an expatriate assignment.

Peter Warwick Mr. Peter Warwick is an Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Warwick was Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters Professional division from April 2011 to December 2011. Mr. Warwick joined Thomson in 1998 and has held a number of key leadership positions within the organization, including President and CEO of Thomson Reuters Legal, President and CEO of Thomson Tax & Accounting and CEO of Thomson Legal & Regulatory Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Thomson, Mr. Warwick was managing director of Pitman Publishing, deputy chief executive of the Longman Group and chief executive of Pearson Professional in London. Mr. Warwick is a director of Scholastic Corp. Mr. Warwick resides in New York, New York, United States.

Vance Opperman Mr. Vance K. Opperman is Lead Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Key Investment, Inc., a private investment company involved in publishing and other activities. Previously, Mr. Opperman was President of West Publishing Company, an information provider of legal and business research which is now owned by Thomson Reuters. He serves as Lead Independent Director of TCF Financial Corporation. He also serves on the board of several educational and not-for-profit organizations. He has a law degree from the University of Minnesota and practiced law for many years.

Sheila Bair Ms. Sheila Colleen Bair is an Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Prior to her appointment as President of Washington College in August 2015, she was Senior Advisor to The Pew Charitable Trusts for four years. Ms. Bair was also Senior Advisor to DLA Piper, an international law firm. Prior to August 2011, she was the Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where she served in that capacity from June 2006 to July 2011. From 2002 to 2006, she was the Dean’s Professor of Financial Regulatory Policy for the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She also served as Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury from 2001 to 2002, Senior Vice President for Government Relations of the New York Stock Exchange from 1995 to 2000, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 1991 to 1995, and as counsel to Kansas Republican Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole from 1981 to 1988. Ms. Bair has a bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Kansas.

W. Edmund Clark Mr. W. Edmund Clark is Non-Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Clark served as Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group from 2002 until his retirement in November 2014. Mr. Clark was inducted as a Companion of the Canadian Order of the Business Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2014, Mr. Clark was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institute. In 2015, Mr. Clark was appointed as business advisor to the Premier of Ontario. Mr. Clark has a BA from the University of Toronto, and an MA and Doctorate in Economics from Harvard University. In 2010, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest distinctions.

Michael Daniels Mr. Michael Elie Daniels is an Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. In March 2013, Mr. Daniels retired as Senior Vice President and Group Executive IBM Services after 36 years with the company where he directed IBM’s consulting, systems integration, application management, cloud computing and outsourcing services around the globe. Mr. Daniels also held a number of senior leadership positions in his career at IBM, including General Manager of Sales and Distribution Operations of the Americas as well as leading Global Services in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Daniels has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Holy Cross College.

Peter Thomson Mr. Peter J. Thomson is Non-Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Thomson is an active private equity investor and serves on the boards of several private companies. He has a BA from the University of Western Ontario.

Kenneth Olisa Mr. Kenneth Aphunezi Olisa (Ken), OBE is an Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. He joined the board of Reuters in 2004. From 1992 to 2006, Mr. Olisa was Chair and CEO of Interregnum PLC, a public technology merchant bank. Prior to that, and following a career at IBM, he was a senior executive for over 10 years at Wang Labs. From 1998 to 2008, Mr. Olisa was also a director of Open Text Corporation and of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation from 2007 until 2011. He serves on the boards of several U.K. not-for-profit organizations. Effective May 2015, Mr. Olisa has been appointed as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London. He has a MA from Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.

Kristin Peck Ms. Kristin C. Peck is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Peck is Executive Vice President and President of U.S. Operations at Zoetis, a NYSE-listed global leader in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines that was spun off by Pfizer in 2013. From October 2012 through April 2015, she served as Executive Vice President and Group President of Zoetis. Ms. Peck joined Pfizer in 2004 and held various positions, including Executive Vice President, Worldwide Business Development and Innovation; Senior Vice President, Worldwide Business Development, Strategy and Innovation; Vice President, Strategic Planning; Chief of Staff to the Vice Chairman; and Senior Director, Strategic Planning. She also served as a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team. Prior to joining Pfizer, Ms. Peck was a Principal at Boston Consulting Group. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Barry Salzberg Mr. Barry Salzberg is an Independent Director of Thomson Reuters Corporation. Mr. Salzberg served as the Global Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited from 2011 until his retirement in May 2015. He joined Deloitte in 1977 and his roles included Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of the firm’s U.S. operations. He is currently a Professor at Columbia Business School. Mr. Salzberg has previously served as a board member of New Profit, Inc. and he previously served as Chairman of the United Way Worldwide, Chairman of College Summit and Chairman of the Board of the YMCA of Greater New York. He has a BS in Accounting from Brooklyn College, a JD from Brooklyn Law School, and an LLM in Taxation from New York University School of Law.