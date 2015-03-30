Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

Name Description

Pallavi Shroff Ms. Pallavi S. Shroff serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of Trident Ltd. She is MMS, Bachelor of Law and is a lawyer by profession. She has a experience of 30 years as a litigation practitioner in the area of corporate law and banking. She has been recognised by international publications for her experience in arbitration and dispute resolution. As a member of several high-powered committees, appointed by the Government of India, she has been closely associated with the formulation of several important commercial statutes. Ms. Pallavi is currently a partner of M/s Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co., a legal firm of India. She is regularly called upon by the governmental departments and ministries to advice them on various issues. Ms. Pallavi’s area of experience inter alia include corporate and commercial laws, antidumping, arbitration and dispute resolution, competition and anti-trust, intellectual property rights, among others.

Deepak Nanda Mr. Deepak Nanda serves as Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director of Trident Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. (Hons) and has advanced training in Computer Software and Management. He possesses more than two-and-a-half decades of experience and specialises in business development, client relationship, contract negotiations, project implementation and delivery, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the client’s business. Before joining the Company he was the Managing Director of Trident Infotech Limited. Earlier he has worked in an unit of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of India (Ex-Department of Electronics, Government of India) for 16 years and run the unit as profit centre head. In this assignment, Mr. Deepak Nanda had over 10 years of experience of working closely with different State Governments, PSUs, boards and corporations, educational institutions in north-west India and helping them to develop their e-governance strategies, IT roadmaps, deploying key solutions and facilitating the change management. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.