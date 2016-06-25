Edition:
Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

TRUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,708.33ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-37.67 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
7,746.00
Open
7,830.00
Day's High
7,830.00
Day's Low
7,463.00
Volume
2,554,422
Avg. Vol
2,548,945
52-wk High
9,490.00
52-wk Low
6,121.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hilton Saven

63 2004 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Michael Mark

63 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Pfaff

51 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Doug Dare

55 2016 Executive Director

Mark Smith

51 2012 Divisional Director - Human Resources

Francois Baissac

54 2012 Divisional Director - Information Systems

Gary Barnard

40 2015 Divisional Director - Credit

Mark Forster

56 2012 Divisional Director - Merchandise

Sean Furlong

55 2012 Divisional Director - Merchandise and Logistics

Jonni Katz

47 2015 Divisional Director - Earthchild and Naartjie

Neville Kopping

53 2012 Divisional Director - Merchandise

Tony Miek

53 2012 Divisional Director - Real Estate, Store Design and Visual Presentation

Sarah Proudfoot

48 2012 Divisional Director - Merchandise Ladieswear

Steve Widegger

52 2015 Divisional Director - Merchandise

Glenn Wood

51 2015 Divisional Director - Designate: Retail Operations

Chris Durham

60 Company Secretary

Robert Dow

59 1998 Independent Non-Executive Director

Thandi Ndlovu

61 2001 Non-Executive Independent Director

Roderick Sparks

57 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Anthony Taylor

69 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Michael Thompson

73 2004 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Hilton Saven

Mr. Hilton Saven, BCom, CA (SA), is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Truworths International Ltd. He was appointed to the Truworths International board in February 2003. He is Chairman of the board and a member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Non-executive and Nomination Committee. He is Chairman of accounting and advisory firm Mazars South Africa, is an executive board member of Mazars International and also serves as director of numerous companies, including JSE-listed Lewis Group Ltd, as well as Monarch Insurance Company Ltd and Life Vincent Pallotti Orthopaedic Centre (Pty) Ltd.

Michael Mark

Mr. Michael Samuel Mark has served as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED since December 4, 2015. He served as Executive Director of the Company between June 2015 and December 4, 2015. He also served as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company between July 1991 and June 2015, and as Director of the Company between July 1988 and July 1991. In 1991 he became managing director of Truworths and in 1998 its executive chairman. In 2000 he was appointed as executive chairman of the group, a position which he relinquished in 2004 when the roles of chairman and Chief Executive were separated. He combines over 30 years of experience in the retail industry with an ability to retain focus on the Group’s key competencies and an unrivalled understanding of the dynamics of fashion retailing. His vision and leadership has enabled the Group to achieve exceptional financial performance, including significant growth in turnover, earnings, trading density and return on equity on a consistent basis over an extended period, such that it enjoys international recognition as a retailer of excellence.

David Pfaff

Mr. David B. Pfaff is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Truworths International Ltd. He joined the Group on 1 April 2013, when he was appointed as designate Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed as an executive director of the company and as Chief Financial Officer of the Group with effect from 1 September 2013. He previously spent seven years with a listed Information Technology company in the period up to 2008 as Chief Financial Officer. He has spent the last four years as Independent Consultant in London where he was in charge of setting up a number of entrepreneurial ventures. Mr. Pfaff is a Certified Chartered Accountant.

Doug Dare

Mr. Doug N. Dare is Executive Director of the Company. He was Director - Buying and Merchandising of Truworths International Limited. He is an Employee since June 1984. He is director of Truworths Ltd, Identity Retailing (Pty) Ltd.

Mark Smith

Mr. Mark Smith is Divisional Director - Human Resources of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since September 2009, In current position since September 2009, Chairman: Transformation Committee. He is Trustee of Truworths Social Involvement Trust and Truworths Community Foundation. He holds BA (Hons), Higher Diploma in Education, SMP.

Francois Baissac

Mr. Francois Baissac is Divisional Director - Information Systems of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since June 1988. He holds Diploma in Computer Programming and Project Management.

Gary Barnard

Mr. Gary Barnard is Divisional Director - Credit of the Company. He holds BSc (Electro-Mechanical Engineering). He is an Employee since June 2002 and In current position since August 2015.

Mark Forster

Mr. Mark Forster is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since May 1999 and In current position since March 2008.

Sean Furlong

Mr. Sean Furlong is Divisional Director - Merchandise and Logistics of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since February 1989. In current position since August 2006.

Jonni Katz

Mr. Jonni Katz is Divisional Director - Earthchild and Naartjie of the Company. He is Employee since March 2015 and In current position since June 2015.

Neville Kopping

Mr. Neville Kopping is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since March 2006, In current position since March 2008. He holds BCom degree.

Tony Miek

Mr. Tony Miek is Divisional Director - Real Estate, Store Design and Visual Presentation of Truworths International Ltd. He holds PG Diploma in Accounting. In current position since August 2006, Chairman: Sustainability Committee. He is Director of Young Designers Emporium (Pty) Ltd.

Sarah Proudfoot

Ms. Sarah Proudfoot is Divisional Director - Merchandise Ladieswear of Truworths International Ltd. She has been Employee since March 2001. She holds National Diploma in Clothing Design.

Steve Widegger

Mr. Steve Widegger is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since February 1987, In current position since August 2006. He holds Diploma in Business Management.

Glenn Wood

Mr. Glenn Wood is Divisional Director - Designate: Retail Operations of the Company. He holds MSc (Financial Management), BSc (Accounting). He is Employee since March 2015 In current position since May 2015.

Chris Durham

Mr. Chris Durham, FCIS, PG Dip. Adv. Co Law (UCT), is Company Secretary of the Company. He is also a Chartered Secretary of the Company.

Robert Dow

Mr. Robert Gilmour Dow, BSc (Hons), Dip.Acc (Dist), CA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Truworths International Ltd. He became chairman of the Remuneration Committee in 2000 and was appointed to the Audit Committee in 2002. He has 30 years of corporate finance and merchant banking experience, firstly with Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank, and from 1995 until 2002 with African Merchant Bank of which he was a founder. Subsequently he has been engaged in the domestic and international private equity market. He is an executive director of Morella Investments (Pty) Ltd and Tiradeprops 1079 (Pty) Ltd, which are private equity partnerships, and the finance director of St Mary’s School Waverley, Johannesburg (a non-profit company). Currently an investment adviser and business consultant, and a non-executive director of empowerment groups Kensani Capital (Pty) Ltd and Phetogo Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd, he contributes meaningfully to the company’s governance, investment and finance activities.

Thandi Ndlovu

Ms. Thandi Ndlovu, BSc, MBChB, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Truworths International Ltd., since February 2001. She holds BS c, MBChB. She is Chairman: Motheo Group (Pty) Ltd, IFCA Technologies Ltd., President: South African Women in Construction, Director: Business Women’s Association. She holds B.Sc, MBChB, Diploma Company Direction. She is a medical doctor by training. Twelve years ago she founded the Motheo Construction Group, a business involved in affordable housing and general construction projects throughout South Africa. Thandi has wide experience in business. She is the executive chairman of the Motheo Group and serves on various other company boards, including Baitshepi Development Consulting Services, JSE AltX listed IFCA Technologies and the Business Women’s Association. She was recently elected President of the South African Women in Construction.

Roderick Sparks

Mr. Roderick John Alwyn Sparks, BCom (Hons), CA (SA), MBA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Truworths International Limited. He is Non-executive director of Trencor Ltd, Imperial Holdings Ltd, Regent Life Assurance Company Ltd, Regent Insurance Company Ltd and Pembani Group (Pty) Ltd. He is Trustee: World Wildlife Fund for Nature, Foodbank Foundation, The Abe Bailey Testamentary Trust He is Member of Audit Committee and Non-executive and Nomination Committee.

Anthony Taylor

Mr. Anthony Joseph Taylor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Truworths International Ltd. He is a non-executive director of MTN (Pty) Ltd and MTN Service Provider (Pty) Ltd. He is Member of Nonexecutive and Nomination Committee Director: Mobile Telephone Networks (Pty) Ltd, MTN Service Provider (Pty) Ltd, MTN Business Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Pepkor Retail Ltd.

Michael Thompson

Mr. Michael Anthony Thompson, BCom, MBA, AMP (Harvard), is Independent Non-Executive Director of Truworths International Ltd., since March 1, 2004. He is Retired banking executive and management consultant. He is Chairman: SA Select Property Investments Ltd, SA Select Property Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd. Trustee: Truworths International Ltd Share Trust Appointed to the board in March 2004 Chairman of Audit Committee and Social and Ethics Committee, and member of Risk Committee and Non-executive and Nomination Committee.

