Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

Name Description

Alan Schnitzer Mr. Alan D. Schnitzer serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. He previously served as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Business and International Insurance from July 2014. Mr. Schnitzer was Vice Chairman—Financial, Professional & International Insurance and Field Management; Chief Legal Officer from May 2012 until July 2014 and Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President—Financial, Professional and International Insurance from May 2008 until May 2012. He was Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer from April 2007 until May 2008. Prior to joining the Company, he was a partner at the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

Brian MacLean Mr. Brian W. MacLean is President and Chief Operating Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. Mr. MacLean has been President and Chief Operating Officer since June 2008 and in September 2015, he also assumed responsibility for Business and International Insurance. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from May 2005 and was Co-Chief Operating Officer from February 2005. Mr. MacLean was Executive Vice President, Claim Services from 2002 until 2005 and President of Select Accounts from 1999 until 2002. Prior to that, Mr. MacLean held various management positions with a predecessor of the Company since 1988.

Avrohom Kess Mr. Avrohom J. Kess is Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer of the company. He has been Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer since December 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Kess was a partner, member of the Corporate Department and Head of the Public Company Advisory Practice at the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, which he joined in 1995.

Jay Benet Mr. Jay S. Benet is Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from April 2004, and held the same position at Travelers Property Casualty Corp. from February 2002. Mr. Benet was the worldwide head of financial planning, analysis and reporting at Citigroup from March 2001 until January 2002, and Chief Financial Officer for Citigroup's Global Consumer Europe, Middle East and Africa unit from April 2000 until March 2001. Previously, he spent ten years in various positions with Travelers Life & Annuity, including Chief Financial Officer of Travelers Life & Annuity and Executive Vice President, Group Annuity. Prior to joining Travelers Life & Annuity, Mr. Benet was a partner of Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers).

William Heyman Mr. William H. Heyman is Vice Chairman, Chief Investment Officer of Travelers Companies Inc. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer from May 2002. Mr. Heyman held various positions with Citigroup from 1995 until 2002, including the position of chairman of Citigroup Investments from 2000 until 2002. Prior to joining Citigroup in 1995, Mr. Heyman was, successively: a managing director of Salomon Brothers; Director of the Division of Market Regulation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and a managing director of Smith Barney.

Andy Bessette Mr. Andy F. Bessette is Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. Mr. Bessette previously held various management positions with predecessors of the Company since 1980, including, Vice President, Corporate Real Estate and Services at Travelers Property Casualty Corp.

Kenneth Spence Mr. Kenneth F. Spence, III, is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the company. He previously served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel from August 2004 and held various other legal positions with the Company or its predecessors since 1996.

Maria Olivo Ms. Maria Olivo is Executive Vice President - Strategic Development and Corporate Treasurer of the company. She previously served as Executive Vice President—Treasurer from June 2009 and Executive Vice President—Market Development from October 2007. Prior to that Ms. Olivo held various positions with the Company or its predecessors since 2002, including leading Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. Olivo was deputy head of Strategic Investments at Swiss Re Capital Partners from April 2000 until June 2002. Prior to joining Swiss Re Capital Partners, she was a director in Salomon Smith Barney's Investment Bank.

John Clifford Mr. John P. Clifford, Jr. is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of The Travelers Companies, Inc. He previously served as Senior Vice President—Human Resources from February 2002 and previously held various management positions with the Company since 1984.

Michael Klein Mr. Michael F. Klein is Executive Vice President and President - Personal Insurance, Head of Enterprise Business Intelligence & Analytics of the company. He previously served as Executive Vice President and President, Personal Insurance from July 2015, Executive Vice President and Co-President, Business Insurance from July 2014, Executive Vice President, Middle Market from November 2012, President of Middle Market from March 2010, President of Commercial Accounts from September 2007, and Senior Vice President, Industry and Product Group from June 2007. Prior to that Mr. Klein held various positions with the Company since 1990.

Thomas Kunkel Mr. Thomas M. Kunkel is Executive Vice President and President - Bond & Specialty Insurance of the company. He previously served as President of the Bond & Financial Products organization from 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Kunkel held various positions with the Company or its predecessors since 1984, including Regional Chief Underwriting Officer for Bond's Construction Surety business, head of Bond's field management organization, and head of Bond's Commercial Surety business.

Gregory Toczydlowski Mr. Gregory C. Toczydlowski is Executive Vice President and President - Business Insurance of the Company. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and President, Small Commercial, Business Insurance Technology and Operations. Since joining Travelers in 1990, he has held numerous positions in systems, finance, underwriting, product, marketing and business development. He previously served as President of Personal Insurance.

John Dasburg Mr. John H. Dasburg serves as Independent Lead Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Mr. Dasburg has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASTAR USA, LLC, a holding company investing in aviation operations, since April 2003. He served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Burger King Corporation from April 2001 through January 2003 and as Chairman of Burger King from April 2001 to March 2003. Mr. Dasburg served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Airlines from 1989 through March 2001. From 1980 to 1989, he held a number of positions at Marriott Corporation, including President of The Lodging Group, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Real Estate Officer. From 1973 to 1980, Mr. Dasburg was employed by KPMG Peat Marwick, serving as a Tax Partner from 1978 to 1980. Mr. Dasburg is currently a member of the Advisory Board of Trilantic Capital Partners and is a director of the Miami Cancer Institute.

Alan Beller Mr. Alan L. Beller is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Mr. Beller is Senior Counsel of the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP ("Cleary"), based in the New York City office. Mr. Beller joined Cleary in 1976 and was a partner in the firm from 1984 through 2001. From 2002 to 2006, he served as the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as Senior Counselor to the Commission. He returned to Cleary in August 2006 and was a partner in the firm until 2014. Mr. Beller is a member of the Board of Trustees of the IFRS Foundation.

Janet Dolan Ms. Janet M. Dolan is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Ms. Dolan has been President of Act 3 Enterprises, LLC, a consulting services company, since August 2006. She served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennant Company, a manufacturer of nonresidential floor maintenance equipment and products, from April 1999 until her retirement in December 2005, and she had served in a number of senior executive positions with Tennant Company from 1986 until April 1999. Prior to joining Tennant Company, Ms. Dolan was a director of the Minnesota Lawyers' Professional Responsibility Board. Ms. Dolan is also a director of Wenger Corporation. Ms. Dolan also served as a director of Donaldson Company, Inc. until November 2014.

Kenneth Duberstein Mr. Kenneth M. Duberstein is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Mr. Duberstein has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Duberstein Group, Inc., a strategic advisory and consulting firm, since 1989. Previously, Mr. Duberstein served as Chief of Staff to President Ronald Reagan from 1988 to 1989 and as Deputy Chief of Staff during 1987. From 1984 to 1986, Mr. Duberstein was Vice President of Timmons & Company in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he held the White House position as Assistant to the President, Legislative Affairs from 1981 to 1983. From 1977 to 1980, Mr. Duberstein was Vice President of the Committee for Economic Development. He serves as Chairman of the Harvard Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government, is a director of the Brookings Institution and the National Alliance to End Homelessness and is a lifetime trustee for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mr. Duberstein is also a director of The Boeing Company and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. Mr. Duberstein also served as a director of ConocoPhillips until April 2012 and Dell Inc. until October 2013.

Patricia Higgins Ms. Patricia L. Higgins is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Ms. Higgins served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Switch and Data Facilities, Inc., a provider of neutral interconnection and collocation services, from September 2000 until her retirement in February 2004. In 1999 and 2000, Ms. Higgins served as Executive Vice President of the Gartner Group and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Research Board, a segment of the Gartner Group. From 1997 to 1999, she served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alcoa Inc., and from 1995 to 1997, she served as Vice President and President (Communications Market Business Unit) of Unisys Corporation. From 1977 to 1995, she served in various managerial positions, including as Corporate Vice President and Group Vice President (State of New York) for Verizon (NYNEX) and Vice President, International Sales Operations (Lucent) for AT&T Corporation/Lucent. Ms. Higgins currently serves on the Board of Directors of Barnes & Noble, Inc., Internap Corporation and Dycom Industries.

William Kane Mr. William J. Kane is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Mr. Kane served as an audit partner with Ernst & Young for 25 years until his retirement in 2010, during which time he specialized in providing accounting, auditing and consulting services to the insurance and financial services industries. Prior to that he served in various auditing roles with Ernst & Young. Mr. Kane is currently a director of AIG Life Holdings, Inc.

Cleve Killingsworth Mr. Cleve L. Killingsworth, Jr., is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc. Mr. Killingsworth served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc. from July 2005 until March 2010. He served as Chairman from January 2008 to March 2010. He joined the company in February 2004 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Mr. Killingsworth served the Henry Ford Health System as Senior Vice President of Insurance and Managed Care, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Health Alliance Plan. He joined Henry Ford Health Systems in January 1998 after holding senior management positions with: the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rochester, NY; Group Health Cooperative of Puget Sound; The American Hospital Association; and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Killingsworth is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of The MITRE Corporation and the Board of Overseers of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and the College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF).

Philip Ruegger Mr. Philip T. Ruegger III, is Independent Director of Travelers Companies, Inc. Mr. Ruegger served as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP ("Simpson Thacher") from 2004 until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the firm's executive committee from 1993 through June 2013. Mr. Ruegger joined Simpson Thacher in 1974 and became a partner in 1981. At Simpson Thacher, he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, investigations, corporate finance and general corporate and securities law matters. Mr. Ruegger is Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Henry Street Settlement, a New York City based not-for-profit.

Todd Schermerhorn Mr. Todd C. Schermerhorn is Independent Director of the Company. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of C.R. Bard, Inc., a multinational developer, manufacturer and marketer of life-enhancing medical technologies, from 2003 until his retirement in 2012. Prior to that, he had been Vice President and Treasurer of C.R. Bard from 1998 to 2003. From 1985 to 1998, Mr. Schermerhorn held various other management positions with C.R. Bard. Mr. Schermerhorn is a director of The Spectranetics Corporation and was a director of Thoratec Corporation until October 2015.

Donald Shepard Mr. Donald J. Shepard is Independent Director of Travelers Companies Inc., since December 9, 2009. Mr. Shepard served as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of AEGON N.V., an international life insurance and pension company, from April 2002 until his retirement in April 2008. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of AEGON USA since 1989, and in 1992, he became a member of the Executive Board of AEGON N.V. Mr. Shepard currently serves as a member of the board of directors of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. and CSX Corporation.