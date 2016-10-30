Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

Name Description

Jean-Marc Eustache Mr. Jean-Marc Eustache is Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Transat A.T. Inc. Mr. Eustache is also Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Transat Distribution Canada Inc. and Transat Tours Canada Inc., as well as President of Air Transat A.T. Inc., subsidiaries of the Corporation. He also serves on the boards of directors of many other subsidiaries of the Corporation. Mr. Eustache also sits on the Board of Directors of the non-profit organizations Théâtre Espace Go and UQAM Foundation (of which he is Chairman). In order to devote himself entirely to the Corporation’s operations and its return to profitability, Mr. Eustache gave his resignation on January 17, 2012 as director of Quebecor Inc., a public company listed on the TSX of which he was a director since 2005. He was a director of the Canadian Tourism Commission from April 1998 to September 2011 and also served on its Executive Committee. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Conference Board of Canada from November 2008 to September 2011. Mr. Eustache holds a B.A. in economics from UQAM (Université du Québec à Montréal).

Denis Petrin Mr. Denis Petrin is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration of Transat A.T. Inc. Denis Pétrin was Vice-President, Finance and Administration of Transat Tours Canada from May 2003 to November 2009. He is actually Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer of Transat since November 2009.

Joseph Adamo Mr. Joseph Adamo is President and General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada Inc. a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc. Mr. Joseph Adamo was the General Manager, Marketing and E-Commerce of Transat Tours Canada from August to November 2011 and was the Vice-President, Marketing and E-Commerce of Transat Tours Canada from November 2011 to October 2014. Since June 2013, he is also the General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada.

Andre De Montigny Mr. Andre De Montigny is President - Transat International and Vice-President - Corporate Development of Transat of Transat A.T. Inc. He joined the Transat team in 2000 as Vice-President, Corporate Development. He served previously as Vice-President, Telecommunications, for Capital Communications CDPQ, a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec. He also worked for Vidéotron Ltd. and Teleglobe Canada as, respectively, Vice-President, Business Development, and Director, Business Development. Mr. De Montigny has Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from Universite de Montreal. He also holds a Master's in Business Administration from HEC Montréal.

Annick Guerard Ms. Annick Guerard has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company., effective November 1, 2017. She currently serves as President and General Manager of Transat Tours Canada Inc. of the Company. Ms. Guerard began her career in engineering consulting and was an adviser in organizational management before joining the Transat team in 2002. There, she has served in several senior management posts involving operations, customer service, marketing, e-commerce and product development. Since December, 2012, she has been president and general manager of Transat Tours Canada, which develops and commercializes all Transat and Air Transat products and services. Ms. Guerard holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Polytechnique Montreal and an MBA from HEC Montreal.

Jean-Francois Lemay Mr. Jean-Francois Lemay is President and General Manager of Air Transat A.T. Inc. a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc.. Mr. Jean-François Lemay has held the position of General Manager of Air Transat since April 25, 2013 and also held the position of Vice-President, Human Resources and Talent Management of Transat from October 2011 to August 2014. From October 2003 to October 2011, he was a partner at Dunton Rainville practicing in administrative and employment law.

Daniel Godbout Mr. Daniel Godbout is Senior Vice President - Transport and Yield Management of the Company. From May 2001 to January 2005, Mr. Daniel Godbout was the President and General Manager of the division Transat Holidays of Transat Tours Canada. In January 2005, he was appointed Vice-President, Transport and Yield Management for the Transat Holidays, Nolitours and World of Vacations divisions of Transat Tours Canada and for Air Transat and, thereafter, Senior Vice-President, Transport and Yield Management of Transat Tours Canada. Since November 2011, he is Vice-President of Transat Tours Canada and also Senior Vice-President, Transport and Yield Management of Transat.

Michel Bellefeuille Mr. Michel Bellefeuille is Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Transat A.T. Inc. Mr. Bellefeuille, was Vice-President Information Systems of Transat from April 2009 to November 2009 and of both Air Transat and Transat Tours Canada from January 2002 to November 2009.

Bernard Bussieres Mr. Bernard Bussieres is Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Transat A.T. Inc. He joined the Company on 2001.

Christophe Hennebelle Mr. Christophe Hennebelle is Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs of Transat A.T. Inc. From March to October 2009, Mr. Christophe Hennebelle held the position of Director, Human Resources of Look Voyages and, from November 2009 to July 2014, the position of Director, Human Resources of Transat France. He is actually Vice-President, Human Resources and Talent Management of Transat since August 4, 2014.

Jean-Yves Leblanc Mr. Jean-Yves Leblanc is Lead Independent Director of Transat A.T. Inc. Mr. Leblanc is a corporate director. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier Transportation from 1986 to 2001, and Chairman of its Board of Directors from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Leblanc is currently a director and Board committee member of various corporations and organizations. Mr. Leblanc has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Kéolis S.A.S (France) since 2007; he is also Chairman of the Audit and Ethics Committee, Chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee and Chairman of the Risk Management and Safety Committee. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Human Resources and Governance Committee of Pomerleau Inc. since 2003. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Premier Tech Inc. since 2005 and a member of its Audit and Risk Management Committee, Acquisitions Committee and Innovation Committee. Since September 2011, he serves on the Supervisory Board of Advanced Inflight Alliance AG, a public company listed on the General Standard Trading Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in Germany. Since 2010, Mr. Leblanc chairs the Board of Directors of the Conseil du Patronat du Québec. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Desjardins Securities from 2004 to 2013, as well as Chairman of its Audit, Risk Management and Ethics Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Montreal Heart Institute from 2001 to 2011. He was a member of the Board of Directors of IPL Inc. from 2006 to 2010, as well as Chairman of its Human Resources and Governance Committee. Mr. Leblanc holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université Laval, a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto and a M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario.

Raymond Bachand Mr. Raymond Bachand is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. inc. He has held several key positions in Québec’s public life. He taught at the École des hautes études commerciales de Montréal between 1972 and 1977, held the position of Chief of Staff to the Québec Minister of Labour and Manpower between 1977 and 1979, and served as Special Secretary in the Office of the Premier of Québec between 1979 and 1981. In the business world, he was Vice-President of Métro-Richelieu between 1981 and 1989 and Culinar between 1990 and 1993. He joined Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) in 1994 as First Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to 2001. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Secor Conseil from 2002 to 2005. Finally, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the newspaper Le Devoir between 2002 and 2005 and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montréal between 2004 and 2005. He received the MBA of the Year Award in 1997 and the Prix Dimensions in 2000. In 2002, he was mandated to develop a cultural policy for the City of Montréal. Mr. Bachand was elected to the Québec National Assembly for Outremont on December 12, 2005 and reelected three times in 2007, 2008 and 2012. He was Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade from February 2006 to June 2009, Minister of Tourism from April 2007 to December 2008, Minister responsible for the Montréal region from April 2007 to September 2012, Minister of Finance from April 2009 to September 2012 and Minister of Revenue from August 2010 to September 2013. He retired from political life on September 13, 2013. Mr. Bachand received his law degree from the Université de Montréal in 1969 and became a member of the Québec Bar the following year. He obtained a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University in 1972, and then a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) in 1981.

Louis-Marie Beaulieu Mr. Louis-Marie Beaulieu is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. inc. He is Chairman of the Board and CEO as well as majority shareholder of Groupe Desgagnés Inc., a private company specialized in marine transportation of general cargo and passengers. A graduate of the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR) and a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec, Mr. Beaulieu also holds a diploma from McMaster University’s corporate governance program, granting him the designation of Chartered Director. Before acquiring Desgagnés in 1987, he held the position of Director of Finance and Administration in the company from 1981 to 1987, after having worked as an auditor at Mallette, Benoit, Boulanger, Rondeau in Québec City. Over the course of his career, Mr. Beaulieu has served on many boards of directors and audit committees, including those of the St-Lawrence Economic Development Council (SODES), the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) from 1989 to 1996, the Société Immobilière du Québec from 1997 to 2003 and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) from 2001 to 2004. He also served as Chairman of a number of audit committees, including those of SAAQ, CCC and Standard Compensation Act Liability Association Ltd. (SCALA). In addition, Mr. Beaulieu was a member of various organizations, such as the Commission des études of UQAR, the National Marine and Industrial Coalition as well as president of the Great Lakes / St-Lawrence Maritime and Industrial Coalition. He also served as co-president of the Marine Industry Forum with the Québec Minister of Transport. He is currently a member of several boards of directors, including those of SCALA since 1995 (and Chairman of the Board since October 2013), the Canadian Shipowners Association since 1990, the Chamber of Marine Commerce since 1997 and the Conseil du patronat du Québec since May 2011 (and Chairman of the Board since April 2014).

Lucie Chabot Ms. Lucie Chabot, CPA, CA, is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Chabot is Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of SAIL Outdoors Inc. / SAIL Plein Air inc., a major Canadian retailer of sporting goods and outdoor equipment, and as such is responsible for the firm’s accounting and financial services, human resources and information technology. She previously served as President of Distribution Vinearius inc., a wine accessories distributor she founded. She also worked at Intertrade Systems Inc. from 2004 to 2007 as General Manager, Operations and Managed Services, after having served as the company’s Vice-President, Finance and Human Resources. For ten years, she was a co-shareholder of Strator Consulting Group Inc., a consulting firm in the retail, distribution and services field, whose main client was Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. In this capacity, she was involved in several accounts, such as Motovan, The Hockey Company, Chapter’s and Rona, which gave her a better understanding of the objectives of financial institutions, their risk analysis, the returns sought and how to structure major transactions. From 1986 to 1994, she worked as Director and VicePresident, Finance, of the Canadian leader in sporting goods and sportswear retailing, Sports Experts Inc. She began her career at Clarkson Gordon (EY) as an auditor in 1981 and joined the Provigo Group in 1984. Ms. Chabot is a graduate of Université Laval and a member of the Ordre des comptables agréés du Québec. She was named to the National Honour Roll of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, ranking 11th in Canada in 1982.

Lina De Cesare Ms. Lina De Cesare is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. Inc. Lina De Cesare is a director of the Corporation since May 1989, and is one of its three founding members along with Messrs. Eustache and Sureau. She was Advisor to the President of the Corporation from November 2009 to October 2014, and acted as consultant to the Corporation from November 2014 to October 2015. Until November 2009, she was President, Tour Operators, as well as President of several subsidiaries of the Corporation, namely: Cameleon Hotel Management Corporation, Cameleon Marival (Canada) Inc., Trafictours Canada Inc. and Transat Holidays USA, Inc. She was a director of Solareh Inc. and served on the Board of Directors of Cirque Eloize. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Trafictours Canada Inc. and the Ocean company held in part by Transat.

Jean Delisle Mr. Jean Pierre Delisle is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. Inc., since September 2007. Jean Pierre Delisle is a corporate director and estate administrator. Mr. Delisle joined Ernst & Young s.r.l./S.E.N.C.R.L. (“EY”) in 1965 and became a partner in their tax group in 1974. From 1980 to 1986, he was in charge of the Montréal office’s Entrepreneurial Services Group. He has held the position of Vice-President of Groupe Soficorp Inc., where he advised a number of companies in their initial public offerings (IPOs) including Transat A.T. Inc., of which he was a director from April 1987 to October 1988 until his return to EY in November 1988. Until his retirement in 2000, Mr. Delisle held a number of positions within EY including that of Managing Partner of the Montréal South Shore and Laval offices. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Placements Verane Inc. since October 2000. From September to December 2001, Mr. Delisle joined Transat’s senior management team as Advisor to the President in the context of the crisis facing the airline industry resulting from the events of September 11, 2001. Mr. Delisle obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University (Loyola College) and is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels du Québec since 1967. In 2009, he obtained the designation of “Certified Corporate Director” from Université Laval.

W. Brian Edwards Mr. W. Brian Edwards is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. Inc., since June 2010. W. Brian Edwards is a corporate director and founder of BCE Emergis Inc., serving as its Chief Executive Officer from 1988 to 2002. Mr. Edwards presently serves on the boards of directors and board committees of a number of corporations. From 2004 to 2012, Mr. Edwards was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Miranda Technologies Inc., a public company listed on the TSX, until its acquisition in August 2012. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AtmanCo since 2012. From 2010 to 2014, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Pethealth Inc., a public company listed on the TSX, until its acquisition in 2014. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Camso Inc. since 2004 and the Chairman of its Compensation Committee. Since 2014, Mr. Edwards has been a member of the Board of Directors of Atrium Innovations Inc. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Concordia University from 2000 to 2012, as well as its Vice-Chair from 2005 to 2011.

Susan Kudzman Ms. Susan Kudzman is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. inc. She is an actuary and currently a member of the partnership at Mercer Canada, where she was hired in 2011 to direct the risk management practice. She held the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, where she worked from 2005 to 2010. In addition to risk management, she was responsible for depositor services, performance calculation and analysis and strategic planning. From 2000 to 2005, she held the positions of Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Corporate Officer at BCE Emergis Inc., a publicly traded company specializing in electronic transactions. Prior to that, she held a human resources management position at Laurentian Bank and worked for over ten years as a pension and benefits consultant. She is a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of AtmanCo, a publicly traded company specializing in online employee assessment. She has been Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal since 2000. She is a member of the Board of Directors, the Investment Committee and the Human Resources Committee of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. She served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Quartier International de Montréal from 2006 to 2013. Ms. Kudzman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science and the titles of Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and Certified Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA).

Jacques Simoneau Dr. Jacques Simoneau, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Transat A.T. Inc. Dr. Simoneau is President and CEO as well as a director of Gestion Univalor, LP, a limited partnership with the mission to commercialize the innovations of the researchers of the Université de Montréal and its affiliated institutions. He is also a director of various corporations as well as a member and Institute-certified Director (ICD.D) of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Simoneau was Executive Vice-President, Investments of the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”) from 2006 to 2010. In that capacity, he was responsible for the venture capital and subordinate financing portfolios. Prior to assuming this position, he was President and CEO of Hydro-Québec CapiTech Inc., Senior Vice-President of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and CEO of Société Innovatech du sud du Québec. He also held executive positions at Advanced Scientific Computing and Alcan. He is a director of Exploration Azimut Inc. (TSXV: AZM), Diagnocure Inc. (TSX: CUR), Génome Québec and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. Mr. Simoneau was a director of Canada’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Association from 2006 to 2011 and was a member of the Conseil de la science et de la technologie du Québec from 2004 to 2011. He has also served on the boards of directors of three other public companies and about twelve private companies since 1995. Mr. Simoneau is a mechanical engineer and holds a M.Sc. from Université Laval as well as a Ph.D. from Queen’s University. He is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and of Professional Engineers Ontario.