Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)

Name Description

John Copelyn Mr. John Anthony Copelyn is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd. Mr. John Copelyn joined HCI as Chief Executive Officer in 1997. He was previously General Secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union from 1974 before becoming a member of parliament in 1994. He currently holds various directorships and is Non-executive Chairman of e.tv.

Jacques Booysen Mr. Jacques Booysen is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Jacques was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. prior to working at the Gauteng Gambling Board for 12 years, where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer. He Joined Tsogo Sun in 2007 and served in the roles of Director – New Business Development, Director – Gaming Operations, Financial Director – Gaming and Managing Director – Gaming prior to his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2017.

Rob Huddy Mr. Rob B. Huddy is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tsogo Sun HOldings Ltd. Mr. Rob Huddy served his articles at PwC and joined Tsogo Sun in 1997. He held various management positions prior to being appointed Financial Director – Hotels Offshore in 2006 and Financial Director – Hotels South Africa in 2009. On 30 September 2011 he assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Laurelle McDonald Ms. Laurelle McDonald is a Corporate Finance and Treasury Manager of Gold Reef Resorts Ltd. She is a qualified chartered accountant who joined as Assistant Financial Manager at Silverstar Casino. She joined Company as Group Financial Manager in August 2008.

Graham Tyrrell Mr. Graham Tyrrell is Group Legal Director and Company Secretary of Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited effective September 30, 2013. He joined the then Southern Sun Group in November 1994 as Assistant Company Secretary and was appointed Legal Services Director in April 1996.

Busi Mabuza Ms. Busisiwe A. Mabuza is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited. Ms. Mabuza has held various positions in the financial services and energy sectors and is currently a non-executive director at Development Bank of Southern Africa, Industrial Development Corporation and Nehawu Investment Holdings.

Marcel Golding Mr. Marcel Jonathan Anthony Golding, BA(hons), is Non-Executive Director of Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd. Mr. Golding runs a family investment office. Prior to this he was Chairman of HCI and Chief Executive Officer of e.tv. He was a member of parliament and Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers. He is Chairman of KWV Holdings.

V. Elias Mphande Mr. V. Elias Mphande, Elec. Eng. (dip), is Non-Executive Director of Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd. Mr. Mphande has served as the National Organising Secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union, Marketing Director of Viamax Fleet Solutions, Chief Executive Officer of AUTA and the Vukani Group and Chairman of Golden Arrow Bus Services. He was appointed to the HCI board in 2010 as a nonexecutive director and as non-executive Chairman in 2015 and serves on the board of Vukani Gaming Corporation and e.tv.

Yunis Shaik Mr. Yunis Shaik, BA(Law), BProc is Non-Executive Director of Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd., effective June 15, 2011. Mr. Shaik is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. He is a former Deputy General Secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union and a director of Workers’ College. He has served as a Senior Commissioner to the KwaZulu-Natal CCMA. He was appointed to the board of HCI in 2005 as lead independent non-executive director of HCI in 2010 and as an executive director of HCI in 2014.

Mahomed Salim Ismail Gani Mr. Mahomed Salim Ismail Gani is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gani is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the accounting and audit profession. He was a founding partner of MSGM Masuku Jeena Inc., a partner of Saboor Gani & Co and a partner of PwC until 2013. He is a nonexecutive director on a number of boards including HCI and Basil Read Holdings Limited and is on the investigating committee of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors.