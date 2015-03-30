Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

Smt. Shyamala Gopinath is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tata Elxsi Ltd., since August 18, 2011. She is a Master of Commerce and a Certifi ed Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Mrs. Gopinath has more than 39 years experience in fi nancial sector policy formulation in diff erent capacities at the Reserve Bank of India. She retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India. She has experience in guiding and infl uencing the national policies, in the diverse areas of fi nancial sector regulation and supervision, development and regulation of fi nancial markets, capital account management, management of government borrowings, forex reserves management, RBI accounts and payment and settlement systems. During 2001-03, she has worked as Senior Financial sector Expert in the then Monetary Aff airs and Exchange Department of the IMF (Financial Institutions Division). She was also a member of Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) missions to Tanzania and Nigeria and foreign exchange and reserve management to Turkey and Kosovo. In 2009, she represented India at the G20 as the Central Bank Deputy. She was the sole representative of the Reserve Bank at the Uruguay Round/WTO negotiations earlier in her career. Mrs. Gopinath is also in the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Gas Authority of (India) Limited, and National Stock Exchange Ltd.