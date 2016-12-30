Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)

Name Description

Thomas Tochtermann Dr. Thomas Tochtermann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since June 22, 2017. He is an Independent company consultant at Hvidehus GmbH.

Heiko Schaefer Dr. Heiko Schaefer has been Chief Executive Officer at TOM TAILOR Holding AG since March 15, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from December 1, 2015. In his function as Chief Operating Officer he is responsible for the areas of procurement, logistics and IT as well as the project and process management. Dr. Schaefer started his career at the Boston Consulting Group where he advised clients for more than six years, mainly in the consumer goods and retail sector, in sales/marketing and operations topics. Prior to that, he gathered consulting experience parallel to his Ph.D. studies in consulting companies. He studied Business Administration at Universitaet Saarbruecken and subsequently earned a doctorate degree at Universitaet Mannheim. He joined the TOM TAILOR GROUP from the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) in London. Previously, he worked over six years as a senior executive for the adidas Group. He was responsible most recently as a Senior Vice President Operations (product development, sourcing and logistics) for the four lifestyle/fashion labels of the umbrella brand adidas.

Thomas Schlytter-Henrichsen Mr. Thomas Schlytter-Henrichsen is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG. He is Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He is the founder of Alpha Beteiligungsberatung GmbH & Co. KG in Frankfurt. He began his career as a financial controller at Preussag AG. In 1987 he moved to 3i Deutschland GmbH, where he was Managing Director from 1990 onward. Additionally, he occupies numerous positions at various companies, including Managing Director of ALPHA Beteiligungsberatung GmbH & Co. KG, Managing Director of ALPHA Management GmbH, Managing Director of ACapital Beteiligungsberatung GmbH, Managing Director of Agrippina S.a.r.l., Managing Director of Bulowayo GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Nero AG. Mr Schlytter-Henrichsen studied economics at Universitaet Hohenheim, Stuttgart.

Thomas Dressendoerfer Mr. Thomas F. Dressendoerfer is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at TOM TAILOR Holding AG since June 15, 2016. In this role, he is responsible for finance and accounting, controlling, investor relations, IT, human resources, auditing, taxes and legal affairs. He has gathered extensive experience as the Chief Financial Officer of listed companies and major corporate divisions and regions. Among others, he previously held Chief Financial Officer positions at Swiss implant manufacturer Straumann and technology firm Uster Technologies, also based in Switzerland. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuremberg,

Liam Devoy Mr. Liam Devoy is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since August 1, 2017. As COO he is in charge of the executive department operations. He has more than 20 years' experience in the fashion and sportswear industry. In the course of his career he always worked in operations functions, including positions at companies such as Quicksilver, Marc Jacobs, The Children's Place and Reebok. In his most recent position as Vice President, Global Supply Chain Strategy he was in charge of the strategic direction of the global supply chain of the Adidas Group. In previous roles at Adidas and Reebok, Mr. Devoy was also operationally responsible for setting up the global warehouse network.

Felix Zander Mr. Felix Zander is Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since June 2013. Mr. Zander has a degree in business administration and most recently headed up the Investor Relations department at VTG AG, which he built up following the company's listing on the stock exchange. Before that, Mr. Zander spent more than six years in various management positions at the international brewery group Carlsberg A/S.

Yun Cheng Ms. Yun (Joann) Cheng is Member of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since September 21, 2016. She is a CFO at China Momentum Fonds, Deputy CFO at Fosun Group. She studied economics.

Otmar Debald Mr. Otmar Debald is Member of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding AG since March 22, 2017. He serves as Independent consultant at Corfina AG.