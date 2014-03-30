Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (TTOJ.J)

Name Description

Raymond Heathcote Adv. Raymond Heathcote has served as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustco Group Holdings Limited. He is Chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. Adv. Heathcote is an admitted attorney of the High Court of Namibia and was an acting judge of the High Court of Namibia in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Several of his judgments have been reported in both the Namibian and South African Law Reports. Adv Heathcote is a member of the society of advocates and has been honored by being appointed as senior counsel in 2009. Adv. Heathcote served as the president of the society of advocates.

Floors Abrahams Mr. Floors J. Abrahams has served as Group Financial Director, Executive Director, Group Head: Treasury of Trustco Group Holdings Limited since April 5, 2017. He was Group Treasurer, Executive Director of the Company between March 31, 2013 and April 5, 2017. He also served as Group Financial Director within the Company between April 1, 2004 and March 31, 2013. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1996 and started his articles in 1997. During this period, he accumulated experience in the financial sector and conducted various client audits. Upon completion of his articles, he was approached by the Company and subsequently appointed as its Group Financial Manager in 2000. Mr. Abrahams completed his articles in 1999. During this period he accumulated experience in the financial sector and conducted various client audits. Mr. Abrahams was appointed as group financial manager of Trustco in 2000 and subsequently group financial director in 2004. Mr. Abrahams assumed the role of group treasurer in 2013 and recently celebrated his 15th year with Trustco.

Quinton van Rooyen Mr. Quinton Zandre van Rooyen has served as Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Trustco Group Holdings Limited since October 13, 2003. He holds an LLB degree. He completed his studies part time whiles employed in the judicial department of the Government of Namibia. He obtained the position of Public Prosecutor before entering the private sector. He joined the Company in 1992. He became Group Managing Director in 2000. He has been Director of Next Investments (Pty) Ltd and Northern Namibia Development Company (Pty) Ltd, among others. He has served as alternate director to Dr. Quinton van Rooyen within the Company since March 16, 2016. Awards: 2003: Voted “Business Communicator of the Year”; 2007: Voted second “Most Admired Business Personality of the Year”; 2012: Voted Top 10 “Most influential individuals in Namibia” – The Villager newspaper; 2014: Inducted into the prestigious Namibian Business Hall of Fame, under the auspices of Junior Achievement Namibia and the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; 2015: PMR Africa - diamond arrow award for outstanding service and contribution to economic growth and development of Namibia.

Elmarie van Rensburg Ms. Elmarie Janse van Rensburg serves as Group Head: Corporate Affairs and Shared Services of Trustco Group Holdings Limited. She has been with the Company for almost 11 years. She joined the Group in February 2002, after her studies at UFS, utilizing her legal background as a consultant within the Claims Department of Legal Shield and making her debut into management shortly thereafter. She oversees the administrative and support backbone of the Company including HR, Fleet Services, Security, Marketing and Media.

Amanda Bruyns Ms. Amanda Bruyns has served as Company Secretary of Trustco Group Holdings Limited since February 17, 2016. Ms. Bruyns, holds a B.Proc. and a LLB degree and was admitted as an attorney and conveyance officer in 2001.

Winton Geyser Mr. Winton Johan Geyser has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Trustco Group Holdings Limited since September 29, 2010. He has also served as Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company since September 29, 2010. He is Member of the remuneration and nomination committee of the Company. He is Chairman of ARMCO. He holds a Bachelors degree and is Chartered Accountant. He completed his articles and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the Republic of South Africa and is a Member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He held the position of Assistant Manager at the audit firm Deloitte, Haskins & Sells (now Deloitte) and later joined their Financial Management Services division where he provided accounting assistance, taxation and estate planning to a number of individuals and companies. Since then, he has performed consultancy work for corporations and has held various senior positions such as Group Financial Manager at Fluid Holdings Limited, General Manager (Finance) with Agra Co-op Limited and Financial Director of M Pupkewitz & Sons (Pty) Limited. He currently holds the position of Group Managing Director of Epic Holdings (Pty) Limited and various other directorships in Namibian Companies.

Jabulani Mahlangu Mr. Jabulani (Jabu) Mahlangu has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Trustco Group Holdings Limited since February 4, 2013. He has also served as Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee since February 4, 2013. He was Partner and Head of the PricewaterhouseCoopers Forensic Services practice in Gauteng. He completed articles with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in 1996 and joined the Office for Serious Economic Offences in 1998. In 2000, he was re-employed by PwC and was admitted as Partner in 2002. After 14 years at PwC, of which eight were in his role as Partner, he started his own firm, Ligwa Advisory Services. He also performed audit and forensic related assignments work outside of the Republic of South Africa, in particular Swaziland, Malawi, Angola, Ghana and Zimbabwe. Other than forensic audits, he carried out statutory appointments such as Inspector in terms of the Medical Schemes Act 131 of 1998; Inspector of Companies in terms of the Companies Act 61 of 1973; Curator in terms of the Financial Services Board Act, 97 of 1990, and Curator in terms of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 121 of 1998. He holds a CTA and is Certified Accountant. He also obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting.