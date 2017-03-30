Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)

Name Description

Natarajan Chandrasekaran Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran is Additional Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons Limited, having been appointed as a director on its board on 25th October 2016. He was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), a leading global IT solution and consulting firm, a position he held since 2009 till February 2017. He joined TCS in 1987 and under his leadership, TCS has become the largest private sector employer in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. Under Mr. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, TCS was rated as the world’s most powerful brand in IT services in 2015 and recognised as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries. He was also appointed as a director on the board of the Reserve Bank of India in 2016. He has served as the chairperson of IT Industry Governors at the WEF, Davos, in 2015-16. He has been playing an active role in the Indo-US and India-UK CEO Forums. He is also part of India’s business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He served as the Chairman of Nasscom, the apex trade body for IT services firms, in India in 2012- 13 and continues to be a member of its governing executive council. Master’s in computer applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Ashok Sethi Mr. Ashok S. Sethi is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Tata Power Company Limited. He joined the Company on 1st August 1975 as a Graduate Engineer Trainee. He has worked diligently for the last about 41 years at Tata Power in different roles and has got exposure to all aspects of the business such as Thermal and Hydro Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Commercial and Regulatory and Advocacy. This varied experience over such long period has resulted into a wide and deep understanding of the levers of business. This enables him to drive operational excellence across the breadth of responsibilities.

Anil Sardana Mr. Anil Kumar Sardana is an Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Tata Power Company Limited since February 1, 2011. Mr. Sardana is an Electrical Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, a Cost Accountant (ICWAI) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Delhi. Mr Sardana brings with him over three decades of proven experience in the power sector and has worked with companies like North Delhi Power Limited (a subsidiary of Tata Power), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited and BSES Limited (prior to it becoming an ADAG group company). Mr Sardana was Managing Director of Tata Teleservices Limited for over 3 years as well as Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited for about 6 months. Earlier, he had held the position of Executive Director (Strategy and Business Development) of the Company from 1st March, 2007 to 3rd August, 2007 and then served as Non-Executive Director from 9th August, 2007 to 2nd July, 2008.

Sandhya Kudtarkar Ms. Sandhya S. Kudtarkar is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is a Commerce graduate, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and has been with the Tata Group since March 1982. Having held various positions in the Secretarial function with Tata Steel Limited, she was the Company Secretary of Tata Steel from June 1994 till October 2001. Thereafter, she moved to the Group Legal Department and is presently Sr. Vice President - Legal Services of Tata Services Limited. She is a director of various Tata companies including Tata International Limited, Panatone Finvest Limited and TS Investments Limited. She is a member of the Law Review and Rationalisation Committee of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sankaranarayanan Padmanabhan Mr. Sankaranarayanan Padmanabhan is Non-Executive Director of Tata Power Company Limited. He is currently the Head of Group Human Resources for Tata Sons and Executive Chairman, Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG). In his role as Head of Group Human Resources, he is responsible for enabling key HR policies and initiatives across the Tata Group globally. As Executive Chairman of TBExG, Mr. Padmanabhan is responsible for enabling the Business Excellence journey across the Tata group of companies globally. This role, which he took on in 2014, is integral to Group initiatives in enhancing the performance of Tata companies through diagnostics, benchmarking and sharing best practices. His career with the Tata Group companies began with TCS in 1982 and spans over 34 years. During his 26 year stint in TCS, he has held roles such as Executive Director of Human Resources, Head of Application Development and Maintenance, Head of Airlines Practice and Country Manager, TCS Switzerland. He was also the CEO of Aviation Software Development Consultancy, a Joint Venture between TCS and Singapore Airlines. As the Executive Director of HR at TCS, Mr. Padmanabhan was responsible for managing over 1,00,000 employees worldwide. During his tenure, TCS achieved the highest retention rates. Mr. Padmanabhan also played a pivotal role in overseeing the USD 1Bn. TCS IPO – the largest in the country till then. Mr. Padmanabhan was also the Executive Director-Operations of the Company from 6th February 2008 to 30th June 2014, and was responsible for the profitable and sustainable operations of all thermal and hydro generation plants across India and transmission and distribution systems in Mumbai. Gold Medallist in Electronics and Communication Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, Glaxo gold medallist for marketing stream from IIM, Bangalore, Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Anjali Bansal Ms. Anjali P. Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the former Global Partner and Managing Director with TPG Private Equity and a strategy consultant with McKinsey and Company in New York and Mumbai. She founded and ran Spencer Stuart’s India practice successfully growing it to a highly reputed pan-India platform. She was also a global partner and co-led their Asia Pacific Board and CEO practice as part of the Asia Pacific leadership team. She started her career as an engineer. She serves as an Independent Non- Executive Director on the public boards of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bata India Limited and Voltas Limited. She is on the Advisory Board of the Columbia University Global Centers, South Asia. She is an enthusiastic participant in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, is charter member of TiE, angel investor and mentor to young entrepreneurs and companies including the SAHA Fund, Female Founders Fund and others. Ms. Bansal is deeply committed to social enterprise and is an advisor to SEWA. Previously, she chaired the India board of Women’s World Banking, a leading global livelihood-promoting institution and was an advisor to Grameen Foundation. An active contributor to the dialogue corporate governance and diversity, she co-founded and chaired the FICCI Center for Corporate Governance program for Women on Corporate Boards. She serves on the managing committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is part of the CII Directors Guild. She is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. B.E. (Computer Engineering), Gujarat University, M.A. International Finance & Business, Columbia University.

Sanjay Bhandarkar Mr. Sanjay V. Bhandarkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is the former Managing Director of Rothschild’s Investment Banking operations in India and continues to be a part time Senior Advisor to Rothschild. During his career with Rothschild, he advised on a variety of corporate finance transactions across M&A, Capital Markets and Debt Restructuring. A few notable deals include; advised Vodafone on their IPO preparations and on bidding in the 2G Spectrum auctions; advised Aircel on the sale of its towers business to GTL; advised Suzlon on its debt restructuring discussions with international lenders; advised the GVKSouth African consortium on its bid for Mumbai airport privatisation; advised Cairn Plc on the sale of its interest in Cairn India; advised Cairn Plc on the IPO of Cairn India. Prior to Rothschild, he has also worked with Peregrine Capital and ICICI Securities and Finance Company Limited. He has over two decades of experience in Investment banking.

K. Chandrasekhar Dr. K. M. Chandrasekhar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a retired Civil Servant and was the 29th Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of India. He spent the first 25 years of his career in Kerala, holding such positions as Managing Director of the State Civil Supplies Corporation; District Collector, Idukki; Director of Fisheries; Principal Secretary (Industries) and Principal Secretary (Finance). During this period, he was also Chairman of the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. In 1996, he left Kerala on Central Government deputation. During his 15 years tenure with the Government of India, from 1996 to 2011, he was Joint Secretary in the key Trade Policy Division of the Ministry of Commerce, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Brussels and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India in the World Trade Organization in Geneva. He rose to the position of Union Cabinet Secretary. As Cabinet Secretary, he was Head of all the Civil Services in India and reported directly to the Prime Minister. He retained that position for four years. He retired from Government service in 2011 at the age of 63, having served the Government for 41 years. Post retirement, he was, for 5 years, Vice-Chairman, Kerala State Planning Board with rank of Cabinet Minister of the State. Mr. Chandrasekhar has considerable management experience having been associated as Chairman, Managing Director or member of the Board of Directors of more than 40 companies in the public, joint and private sector. He has written several articles and presented papers. He has also been consultant to the Commonwealth Secretariat and to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Nawshir Mirza Mr. Nawshir Hoshang Mirza is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Power Company Limited since September 2006. Mr. Mirza is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was a Senior Partner of Ernst & Young. He was Advisor to Jardine Matheson & Co. Ltd., Hong Kong. He is an Independent Director on the Boards of other companies. He is also on the Advisory Board for Corporate Governance practices set up by Hunt Partners.

Vibha Padalkar Ms.Vibha Padalkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life). Post joining the company in August 2008, she has been leading the Finance, Internal Audit, Compliance, Risk Management, Legal and Secretarial teams, and also has oversight of the Pension subsidiary company. Prior to joining HDFC Life, Ms. Padalkar has had diverse experience in varied sectors, ranging from Outsourcing (WNS Global Services) to FMCG (Colgate Palmolive).