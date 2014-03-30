Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)
TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
925.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Kasture
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Sanjay Pattnaik
|57
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Executive Director
|
Digambar Deshpande
|58
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ujjwal Chatterjee
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer - Coal Business
|
Partha Chattopadhyay
|Chief Operating Officer - Sponge Business
|
S. Mishra
|General Manager (Finance & Accounts)
|
Ranganath Rao
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Dipak Banerjee
|71
|2003
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Krishnava Dutt
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Meena Lall
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Omkar Mohanty
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
P. Parakh
|68
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Manoj Thomas
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjay Kasture
|
Sanjay Pattnaik
|Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik is an Managing Director, Additional Executive Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.
|
Digambar Deshpande
|Mr. Digambar Pandurang Deshpande is Managing Director, Executive Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Since April 1, 2013.
|
Ujjwal Chatterjee
|Mr. Ujjwal Chatterjee is Chief Operating Officer - Coal Business of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., since 2010.
|
Partha Chattopadhyay
|Mr. Partha Chattopadhyay is Chief Operating Officer - Sponge Business of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.
|
S. Mishra
|Mr. S. K. Mishra is General Manager (Finance & Accounts) of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.
|
Ranganath Rao
|Mr. Ranganath Raghupathy Rao is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from October 30, 2013.
|
Dipak Banerjee
|Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd. Mr. Banerjee is a Qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1970 and worked with LIC till 1975. List of other Companies in which Directorship held (excluding in foreign companies). DIC India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, TM International Logistics Ltd, Mjunction Services Ltd, The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Tayo Rolls Ltd, Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd, HBB Business Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, NET Engineering Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman/Member of the Committees of the Board of Directors of other Companies in which is a Director (excluding in foreign companies). Chairman of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of DIC India Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Tata Metaliks Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of TM International Logistics Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of Mjunction Services Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee of The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Shareholders Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Member of Audit Committee of Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd.
|
Krishnava Dutt
|Mr. Krishnava S. Dutt is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.
|
Meena Lall
|Ms. Meena Lall is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.
|
Omkar Mohanty
|Dr. Omkar Nath Mohanty is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.
|
P. Parakh
|Mr. P. C. Parakh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd. He is Qualified M.Sc. (Tech) in Applied Geology from IIT, Roorkee. Masters Degree in Fiscal Studies from University of Bath (UK).
|
Manoj Thomas
|Mr. Manoj Thankachan Thomas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., since 12 September, 2011. He holds BE (Civil), PGDRM, M.Phil (Economics), Fellow (IRMA), Strategic Management. His functional areas is Strategic Management Resource based strategy, Contemporary Management practices, etc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjay Kasture
|--
|
Sanjay Pattnaik
|--
|
Digambar Deshpande
|12,200,000
|
Ujjwal Chatterjee
|--
|
Partha Chattopadhyay
|--
|
S. Mishra
|--
|
Ranganath Rao
|--
|
Dipak Banerjee
|--
|
Krishnava Dutt
|--
|
Meena Lall
|--
|
Omkar Mohanty
|--
|
P. Parakh
|--
|
Manoj Thomas
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjay Kasture
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Pattnaik
|0
|0
|
Digambar Deshpande
|0
|0
|
Ujjwal Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Partha Chattopadhyay
|0
|0
|
S. Mishra
|0
|0
|
Ranganath Rao
|0
|0
|
Dipak Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Krishnava Dutt
|0
|0
|
Meena Lall
|0
|0
|
Omkar Mohanty
|0
|0
|
P. Parakh
|0
|0
|
Manoj Thomas
|0
|0