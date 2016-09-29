TUI AG (TUIT.L)

Name Description

Klaus Mangold Prof. Dr. Klaus J. Mangold has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since February 9, 2011. Additionally, he has been also Chairman of the Nomination Committee, as well as of the Presiding Committee, Integration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Company. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since January 7, 2010. He occupied the position of Chairman of the Executive Board at Rhodia AG from 1983 until 1990. From 1991 until 1994 Prof. Dr. Mangold acted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quelle AG. In 2005 he was Member of the Executive Board of Daimler Chrysler AG. He has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at Continental AG as well as Metro AG. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Mangold has been active as Board Member of Alstom SA, Leibziger Messe GmbH and Rothschild GmbH. He studied Law and Economics at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Universite de Geneve, University of London as well as Johannes Gutenberg-Universitaet Mainz. He also holds a degree in Law from Universitaet Heidelberg (Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg).

Sebastian Ebel Mr. Sebastian Ebel is Member of the Chairman of the Management Board - Central Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, TUI Destination Services and IT and CEO TUI Deutschland at TUI AG since July 01, 2017. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at the Company from May 2013. Mr. Ebel joined the TUI AG Management Board on February 1, 2003 as Member, and was in charge of the Management Board’s Controlling department responsible for Group Controlling, IT, New Media, Central Contracting and Business Travel until August 31, 2006. Previously He worked at Vodafone Germany (2011 – 2013), A.TU Group as Chief Operating Officer, Eves Information Technology AG and Eves Unternehmensberatung. Mr. Ebel studied economics in Brunswick and Marburg and gained a degree in business administration. His professional carrier began in 1987 as a trainee at Salzgitter AG. After the integration of Salzgitter AG within the Preussag Group, Mr. Ebel was head of Preussag Buendelfunk GmbH and the Talkline Group from 1991 to 1995. He took charge of Preussag AG Group Controlling in 1995. In 1997, he moved to Viag AG in Munich as head of the Telecommunications Department. Mr. Ebel returned to the Preussag Group in October 1998 and joined the management of Hapag Touristik Union GmbH (HTU) which ran Preussag's tourism activities. In July 1999, Mr. Ebel was promoted to the Management Board of the TUI Group where he was in charge of Controlling/ Information technology (IT)/ Business Travel. Mr. Ebel was made a divisional director in January 2001 after the integration of the TUI Group within Preussag AG. On July 1, 2002, the Annual General Meeting passed a resolution to change the name of Preussag AG to TUI AG.

Friedrich Joussen Mr. Friedrich (Fritz) Joussen has been Chief Executive Officer of TUI AG since July 01, 2017. He was Joint Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of TUI AG from December 12, 2014. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from February 13, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Management Board of TUI AG since October 15, 2012. Mr. Joussen served as Managing Director of Vodafone from 2005 to 2012 and acted as Chairman of the Board of TUI Travel PLC.

Michael Hodgkinson Sir Michael Hodgkinson will retire on February 28, 2018, as Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG which he served since February 9, 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from December 12, 2014. He was also Member of the Nomination Committee, the Presiding Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Integration Committee at the Company.

Frank Jakobi Mr. Frank Jakobi has been First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since May 15, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from August 15, 2007. In addition, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Strategy Committee and Integration Committee of the Company. From 2005 until 2008 he served as Deputy Chairman of TUI AG Group Works Council. Mr. Jakobi is a Travel Agent.

Horst Baier Mr. Horst Baier has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of TUI AG since December 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resource Director at the Company from September 1, 2012. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board at TUI AG since November 9, 2007 and has been responsible for Finances since February 17, 2010. In 1979, he started his professional career as Manager in the Finance department of Continental AG. Inter alia, further stages brought him as Assistant Treasurer to General Tyre Inc, the United States as well as to the Schickedanz Group, Germany, where he was responsible for the Finance department. Mr. Baier joined the TUI Group GmbH, in 1996, as Head of Finance and Accounting. In 2001, he was promoted Managing Director in Finance and Administration of TUI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Subsequently, Mr. Baier became Head of Accounting and Reporting of TUI AG. He completed his education with a degree in Business Administration. Moreover, he has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd AG, TUIfly GmbH, TUI Deutschland GmbH as well as Leibniz-Service GmbH. He has also been Board Member of RIUSA II SA, among others.

Elke Eller Dr. Elke Eller has been Member of the Management Board - Human Resources and Labor Director of TUI AG since October 15, 2015. Prior to joining TUI AG, Dr. Eller held various positions at Volkswagen, being part of the Executive Board at Volkswagen Financial Services AG from 2007 onwards. In 2012 she was appointed to the Management Board of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with responsibility for Human Resources. Before moving to industry, Dr. Eller was responsible for various management functions at the German Public Services and Transport Union (OETV), the National Executive of the German Metalworkers’ Union (IGM), the Otto Brenner Foundation and the Hans Boeckler Foundation. During that period she gained many years of experience as a member of various Supervisory Boards, including the Supervisory Boards of ThyssenKrupp and Volkswagen. Dr. Eller studied economics and business management at Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt am Main, Germany, from 1982 to 1987, graduating as an economist. In 2009 she started a postgraduate programme at Paderborn University and was awarded a doctorate in political science in 2013.

David Burling Mr. David Burling has been Member of the Management Board - Northern Region, Airlines, Hotel Purchasing at TUI AG since June 1, 2015. He is in charge of UK & Ireland, the Nordic countries (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark), Canada and Russia as well as Hotel Purchasing and Aviation Platform at the Company. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Burling was Member of the TUI Group’s Executive Committee as well as Managing Director for TUI UK & Ireland from October 2011 until June 2015. In April 2012 he joined the Group Management Board for TUI Travel PLC. He previously held the position of Commercial Director for TUI UK following the merger of the Tourism Division of TUI AG and First Choice in September 2007. He started his career at Thomson Holidays in 1990.

Andreas Barczewski Mr. Andreas Barczewski has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at TUI AG since May 10, 2006. Additionally, he is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is an Aircraft Captain. From 2000 until 2008 Mr. Barczewski was Member of TUI AG Group Works Council. Between 2001 and 2008 he occupied the position of Chairman of staff association for flight crews Hapag-Lloyd Flug.

Peter Bremme Mr. Peter Bremme has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since July 2, 2014. He is Member of the Presiding Committee at the Company. He is Regional Head of the Special Division of ver.di –Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, Hamburg. Moreover, he has been on the Board of TUEV Nord AG.

Edgar Ernst Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TUI AG since February 9, 2011. He serves as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee since February 9, 2011. He is also Member of the Integration Committee at the Company. He is President of Deutsche Pruefstelle fur Rechnungslegung e. V. Prof. Dr. Ernst has served on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Postbank AG and Gildemeister AG and DMG Mori AG, among others.

Wolfgang Flintermann Mr. Wolfgang Flintermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since June 13, 2016. He is Director Financial Accounting Group at TUI AG.

Angelika Gifford Ms. Angelika Gifford has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since February 9, 2016. She served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from March 26, 2012 until December 11, 2014. She has been Vice President Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Director Software Germany.

Valerie Gooding Ms. Valerie Frances (Val) Gooding, CBE, has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since December 12, 2014. She is Member of the Strategy Committee and the Integration Committee at the Company. She has been Member of the Board of Premier Farnell and Vodafone PLC.

Dierk Hirschel Dr. Dierk Hirschel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since January 16, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Business unit manager of the trade-unition ver.di – Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft.

Janis Kong Ms. Janis Carol Kong, OBE, has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since December 12, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Former Executive Chairman Heathrow Airport. She has been Member of the Board of Copenhagen Airport, Network Rail Infrastructure Limited, Network Rail Limited, Bristol Airport Ltd., Kingfischer PLC, Portmeirion Group PLC and South West Airports Ltd.

Peter Long Mr. Peter J. (Andy) Long will become Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG with effect from February 28, 2018. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since February 9, 2016. He is Chairman of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He was Joint Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of TUI AG from December 12, 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board for Tourism at the Company from September 3, 2007. In October 1996, Mr. Long was appointed a Member of the First Choice board responsible for First Choice Holiday & Flights. In November 1996 he was appointed Managing Director of the First Choice group before taking over as Chief Executive in 1999. Before joining First Choice he held, amongst others, positions as Chief Executive of Sunworld Holidays as well as Head of the Finance department and Chief Executive of the Tour Operations department of the International Leisure Group. Mr. Long also serves as Chairman of Royal Mail Group PLC.

Coline McConville Ms. Coline Lucille McConville has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since December 12, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Integration Committee at the Company. She is Former CEO (Europe) Clear Channel International Limited. She has acted as Board Member of UTV Media plc and Inchcape PLC, among others.

Alexey Mordashov Mr. Alexey Mordashov has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since February 9, 2016. He is Member of the Presiding Committee, the Strategy Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Chairman Board of Directors of PAO Severstal.

Michael Poenipp Mr. Michael Poenipp has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at TUI AG since April 17, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Certified Hotel Administrator. He has been Board Member of TUI Deutschland GmbH and TUI BKK, among others.

Carmen Riu Gueell Ms. Carmen Riu Gueell has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TUI AG since February 14, 2005. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Presiding Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Ms. Riu Gueell has been Managing Director of RIUSA II S. A., among others.

Carola Schwirn Ms. Carola Schwirn has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since August 1, 2014. She is Department Coordinator in the Transportation Division of ver.di – Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, Berlin.

Anette Strempel Ms. Anette Strempel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of TUI AG since January 2, 2009. She is Member of the Company's Presiding Committee. She is a Travel Agent.

Ortwin Strubelt Mr. Ortwin Strubelt has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at TUI AG since April 3, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Presiding Committee. Between 2004 and 2006 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG and Member of the Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd AG. Mr. Strubelt is a Travel Agent.