Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE.TO)

Name Description

Brian Schmidt Mr. Brian L. Schmidt is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. He is also currently a board of director of Aspenleaf Energy Limited, a private company and is the Vice Chair of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and is an industry advisor to the Indian Oil & Gas Co-Management Board. Prior thereto, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of privately-held Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., a predecessor entity to the Company, from August 2009 to June 2010.

Ron Hozjan Mr. Ron S. Hozjan is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. Hozjan has been Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since June 2010 and previously served as a director of the Company from June 2010 to June 2011. Prior thereto, he was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer and a director of privately-held Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., a predecessor entity to the Company, from August 2009 to June 2010. Mr. Hozjan was also the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Finance and a director of privately-held Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. from September 2005 to August 2009

Kevin Screen Mr. Kevin Screen is Vice President - Production and Operations of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. Screen is a professional engineer and has been the Vice President, Production and Operations of the Corporation since September 2011. Prior thereto, he held the positions of Business Unit Manager, Asset Team Leader, and Production Engineer at Apache Canada Ltd. from September 2002 to September 2011.

Dave Christensen Mr. Dave Christensen has been Vice President, Engineering of the Company since April 2014. Prior thereto, he was the Development Engineering Manager for the West Region with Bonavista Energy Corp. from January 2009 to March 2014. Mr. Christensen is a professional engineer.

Ken Cruikshank Mr. Ken Cruikshank is an Vice President - Land of the company since June 2010.

Scott Reimond Mr. Scott Reimond is Vice President - Exploration of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. Reimond was appointed Vice President, Exploration of the Corporation in October 2012. He had previously been the Exploration Manager of the Company since June 2010 and the Exploration Manager of privately-held Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. from September 2009 to June 2010.

Noralee Bradley Ms. Noralee M. Bradley is Corporate Secretary, Independent Director of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Ms. Bradley is partner at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and has been practicing in the M&A and Corporate Finance area for over 25 years in Calgary. She has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in Canada and Lexpert Magazine in her areas of expertise and has served on Osler's national executive and compensation committees. Ms. Bradley has been a director and/or Corporate Secretary of a number of public oil and gas companies, and has previously served as Chair of the Board at Angle Energy Inc., a TSX-listed oil and gas company. Ms. Bradley frequently advises boards of directors on governance policies and practices and the duties and obligations in special situations.

Jeffrey Boyce Mr. Jeffrey S. Boyce is Director of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. Boyce has been President of Evsam Holdings Ltd., a privately held investment company, since October 2013. Mr. Boyce is also the Lead Executive director of PetroAmerica Oil Corp. a TSX-V company, a position he has held since September 2009. Mr. Boyce has been a director of Arpetrol Inc., a TSX-V listed oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation, since March 2011. Mr. Boyce was also a director of Northern Shield Resources Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company from 2007 to 2014. Prior thereto, Mr. Boyce was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Sure Energy Ltd. board of directors from August 2006 until its acquisition by the Company on October 9, 2013. Mr. Boyce was also President of Sure Energy Ltd. from August 2006 to September 2010.

Ian Currie Mr. Ian Currie serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Currie is a professional engineer with over 30 years of oil and gas experience, and is currently the President and CEO of Spur Petroleum Ltd., a privately-held oil and gas exploration and production company. Previously he served as President and CEO of Spur Resources, Ltd. from 2006 until its acquisition by Tamarack in January, 2017. Prior thereto, he was Vice President, Operations at Profico Energy Management from its inception in 2000 until its acquisition in 2006, and held senior operational roles with Renaissance Energy Ltd. since 2002.

John Leach Mr. John G. Leach is Director of the Company. Mr. Leach is a chartered professional accountant with over 23 years of oil and gas experience. He is currently the senior vice-president and chief financial officer of Crew Energy Inc., a position he has held since Crew's spin-out from Baytex Energy Ltd. in 2003. Previously, Mr. Leach was a founding member of Baytex Energy Ltd. since 1993, serving in the finance department in increasing roles of responsibility culminating as its vice-president, finance, from 1998 to 2003. Mr. Leach will serve as a member of the audit committee of Tamarack's board.

David MacKenzie Mr. David R. MacKenzie is Director of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. MacKenzie is an independent businessman and long-time President of the privately-held Lincoln Group of Companies, which has been making private equity investments in the oil and gas, technology and real estate industries, since 1990. While leading the Lincoln Group of Companies, Mr. MacKenzie has occasionally served as a director and/or executive officer of certain companies in which the Lincoln Group has invested in including having served as President of Avant Garde Energy Corp. from September 2009 until its acquisition by the Company in June 2010. Mr. MacKenzie has also served as a director for various publicly-held companies.

Floyd Price Mr. Floyd R. Price is Independent Director of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Mr. Price is an independent businessman and is currently a director of Cimarex Energy Co., a U.S.-based oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, since December 2012. He is also currently a director of Source Energy LP since June 2010, a privately-held oil and gas entity based in the United States. Mr. Price was previously a director of Gastar Exploration Ltd., a U.S.-based oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE Amex, from June 2010 to January 2013. Mr. Price was also previously a director of Nemaha Oil and Gas LLC from October 2011 to April 2014.