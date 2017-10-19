Edition:
TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,110.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs47.80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs3,062.20
Open
Rs3,083.70
Day's High
Rs3,122.60
Day's Low
Rs3,075.00
Volume
2,074
Avg. Vol
7,393
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

K. Ganesh

2017 Chief Financial Officer

P. Srinivasan

2011 Compliance Officer, Secretary

Shobhana Ramachandhran

54 Managing Director, Executive Director

R. Naresh

2004 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

V Ramakrishnan

2014 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

P. Vijayaraghavan

64 2007 Non-Executive Director

Arumugam A.

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rasesh Doshi

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

H. Janardana Iyer

69 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

M. Viraraghavan

Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

K. Ganesh

P. Srinivasan

Shobhana Ramachandhran

R. Naresh

Shri. R. Naresh is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of TVS Srichakra Ltd. He is holding the position of a Joint Managing Director in Sundaram Industries Limited.

V Ramakrishnan

P. Vijayaraghavan

Mr. P. Vijayaraghavan is Non-Executive Director of TVS Srichakra Ltd. He holds a Post Graduate in Chemistry and Post Graduate in Rubber Technology from IIT, Korakpur. He has more than four decades of experience in Rubber Industry. Mr. Vijayaraghavan headed Manufacturing, R&D, Quality, and Marketing Functions. Mr. Vijayaraghavan has travelled to more than 60 Countries in building the Exports of the Company. Mr. Vijayaraghavan is holding Directorship in TVS Srichakra Investments Limited.

Arumugam A.

Rasesh Doshi

H. Janardana Iyer

Mr. H. Janardana Iyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of TVS Srichakra Ltd. He holds B.E., (Mechanical Engineering). He is having four decades of techno commercial experience in the field of Marketing Capital Equipments. His specializations have been in Technical Marketing of Earth Moving Equipments, Construction Equipments, Mining Equipments and Material Handling Equipments both in India as well as in International markets.

M. Viraraghavan

