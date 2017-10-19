TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

Name Description

Sudarshan Venu Mr. Sudarshan Venu is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. He had joined TVS Motor Company as Vice President effective December 1, 2011. He was earlier inducted into the Board of Sundaram Clayton, the holding Company of TVS Motor Company as an Additional Director in September 2011. He completed his graduation in 2010 with Honors at the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania. He also pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania which maintains a long tradition of educating visionary business leaders and academicians. He completed his Masters in International Technology Management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group, an academic department at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. While pursuing his Masters, he underwent hands on training in Die Casting Division of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and in TVS Motor Company Limited.

H. Lakshmanan Mr. H. Lakshmanan is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. He is a Company executive with experience. He joined the TVS Group in 1953. He rose to the position of executive director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited in 1982 and continues to hold the position. He has experience, and knowledge in areas such as banking, finance, business administration and human resources. He was co-opted as a director of the Company on 26 April 2002. He is Chairman of Harita Seating Systems Limited and Chairman of Investors’ grievance committee, Audit committee. He is Director of Harita NTI Limited. He is Whole time director and Member of Audit committee of Anusha Investments Limited. He is Director and Member of Audit committee, Investors’ grievence committee of WABCO-TVS (INDIA) Limited. He is Director of Sundaram Auto Components Limited, Auto (India) Engineering Limited, Sundaram Investment Limited,Harita TVS Technologies Inc. USA, Sundaram Clayton Senior Officers Welfare Foundation (P) Limited, Harita Techserv Limited, TVS Capital Funds Limited, Harita Properties Private Limited, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited. He is Director and Member of Shareholders’/Investors’ grievance committee, Audit committee. He is Director and Chairman of Audit committee of TVS Investments Limited. He is Director and Chairman of Audit commiftee of TVS-E Technologies Limited. He is Managing Director of By. TVS Motor Company (Europe). He is Commissioner of PT P/S Motor Company Indonesia.

R. Ramakrishnan Shri. R. Ramakrishnan is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of TVS Motor Co Ltd. Mr. Ramakrishnan is a Graduate in Commerce and holds a Master degree in Economics. He stood first in the University and was a Gold Medalist. Mr. Ramakrishnan joined Indian Express Group of newspapers in 1965 where he rose to become its Chief Executive till he was elected to Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in 1980. He was appointed as Sherriff of Madras in 1974-75. He enjoys the distinction of having been invited to address the 40th General Assembly of United Nations in 1985. He was a member of several Parliamentary Committees including the prestigious CQPIJ (Committee of Public Undertakings), Joint Select Committee of Chit Funds etc. He was also a member of the Press Council of India for two terms and also Coffee Board of India (2 terms) and he represented India at the World Coffee Conference held in September 2005. He was appointed as Governing Council Member of the Rajaji Institute of Public Affairs and Administration by the President of India and was also the Chairman of Sir C P Ramaswamy Aiyer Educational Trust. He was the Chairman of Madras Race Club and he still continues to serve in the Committee of Madras Race Club.

Prince Asirvatham Mr. Prince Asirvatham is Independent Non-Executive Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. He is former Group Treasurer & Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. He partnered Unilever globally in the design and implementation of the corporate risk assurance and governance process covering group companies in Africa, Asia and South America. He set up in 2000 the first Investors' relations function in India's corporate by market capitalization and has received several awards in India and Asia from the investing community. He was actively involved in over 25 acquisitions and disposals, which include India's first commercial privatization, setting a benchmark for future divestments by the government. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has presented several papers ranging from "A case for the change of information in Published Accounts" to "Value Addition in Process Based Organizations." He is a coach in business finance and risk management and has developed a widely used computer based business game to identify leadership competencies in the areas of strategic thinking and its execution. He founded a practice "Checks and Balances" in 2003 to promote governance and is engaged in preparing prospective directors to balance risk and return in the context of business ethics and civic responsibility. He consults on Corporate Risk Assurance Systems and the Due Diligence Process.

K. Bajpai Mr. K. S. Bajpai is Independent Non-Executive Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. Mr. Bajpai earlier served as Ambassador to the Netherlands, Pakistan and China, and Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of External Affairs. He was a Visiting Professor at the University of California, Berkeley for five years, and first Professor of Non-Western Studies at Brandeis for two years, also a Visiting Fellow at Stanford University's Centre for International Security and Co-operation in 2002. For five years, he was also Senior International Advisor to Merrill Lynch, New York.

C. Dua Mr. C. R. Dua is Independent Non-Executive Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. He has an honours graduate of St.Stephen's College, Mr. Dua holds a Masters Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and a law degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He was co-opted as a director of the Company on 27lh December 2001. He is a member of the audit committee of directors of the Company. Mr. Dua is a founder member of the American Chamber of Commerce in India and pursues philanthropic interests by participating as a Trustee in organizations engaged in education, welfare and cultural activities. Mr. Dua has been a member of the Advisory Committee on Competition Advocacy and also of the Competition Commission Advisory Committee on Regulations of the Competition Commission of India. Mr. Dua sits as a Senior Advisor to McLarty Associates, the Washington-based international strategic advisory firm. He is the founder of Dua Associates, which is one of the prominent law firms in India with presence in eight cities namely Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. Mr. Dua has established and developed the firm which has the ability to focus on client requirements with service from speciality practice groups within the organization and across offices. Today Dua Associates has over two hundred professionals including fifty partners and counsel and a total strength in three hundred people. For almost a quarter century, Dua Associates has provided a broad range of legal, consulting and now legal process services to a diverse Indian and international clientele, including private and listed companies, government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and readily recognisable brand names from the U.S., Europe, Japan and ASEAN.

T. Kannan Mr. T. Kannan is Independent Non-Executive Director of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. He is a graduate in business administration from the Madurai University. He is connected of organisations related to industry, education and charity. He was co-opted as a Director of the company on 27 January 2000. He has a experience in textile industry. He is the past chairman of The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council, Mumbai. He is also the past Chairman of The South India Mills’ Association during 1990-92. He is the past Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, Chennal. He is also a Educationalist, Secretary and Correspondent of Thiagarajar College, Madural, Vice Chairman & Correspondent of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Thirupparankundram, Madurai. He is the past member of Tamllnadu State Council for Higher Education. He is a member of High Level Advisory Committee to ensure better administration in temples under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Govt. of Tamilnadu. He is the Chairman of Board of Trustees, Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukoil, Madurai. He isa member of Tamilnadu State Planning Commission and Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Madurai. He is a member of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.